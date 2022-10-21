The first half put the Avon Lake girls soccer team in a tough spot after trailing 2-0 at halftime to visiting Brunswick in a Division I district semifinal Oct. 24. Sarah VanEuwen cut the deficit in half with a long goal in the 50th minute, but the Shoregals couldn’t get any closer in a 2-1 defeat on their home field.

AVON LAKE, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO