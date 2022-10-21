ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Alabama

Dothan Eagle. October 19, 2022. Imagine you’re on the table in a surgical theater awaiting heart surgery when a masked and gloved person leans over and addresses you:. “Hi, I’m Dr. Feelgood, your anesthesiologist today. I’ll be putting you under for your operation today. By the way, there are no cardiac surgeons available, so I’ll be doing your bypass procedure as well.”
ALABAMA STATE
Titusville Herald

Mississippi investigates spate of police shootings

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — State investigators in Mississippi are probing at least five police shootings that occurred in October. The shootings took place across the state and have resulted in multiple injuries and at least three deaths. The latest shooting happened on Sunday and resulted in the death of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Titusville Herald

Amid pandemic dips, Louisiana 4th grade reading improves

BATON ROUGE, lA. (AP) — Amid test results showing nationwide declines in students' reading and math proficiency scores in the wake of the pandemic, there’s a bright spot in Louisiana’s results: The state education department says Louisiana fourth graders' reading scores improved, even as the national average dropped.
LOUISIANA STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Mississippi

Greenwood Commonwealth. October 21, 2022. Editorial: Where’s GOP Outrage On Welfare Scandal?. Republican lawmakers in Mississippi have been curiously disinterested — or at least seemingly so — in the massive welfare scandal initially exposed by another Republican, State Auditor Shad White. How come? Why is it that...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Illinois

Chicago Sun-Times. October 22, 2022. Editorial: Pivotal Illinois Supreme Court elections, fueled by Big Money, are on the docket. Two of the court’s seven seats have opened up, and the winners of those seats will determine whether the court is majority conservative or moderate. A federal judge’s recent ruling...
ILLINOIS STATE
Titusville Herald

Data breach victims sue Rhode Island transit agency, insurer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Two people whose personal information was compromised in a data breach at Rhode Island’s public bus service that affected about 22,000 people sued the agency and a health insurer on Tuesday seeking monetary damages and answers. The class-action suit filed in Providence Superior Court...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Pennsylvania

LNP/LancasterOnline. October 23, 2022. Editorial: Pennsylvania’s bloated and expensive Legislature gets shockingly little done. This has to change. These were all proposed by members of the Pennsylvania General Assembly during its 2021-22 session:. — A resolution honoring the retirement of Villanova University men’s basketball coach Jay Wright. —...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Titusville Herald

Editorial Roundup: Indiana

Anderson Herald Bulletin. October 19, 2022. Editorial: Greenhouse gas reduction requires individual action. The recent passage by Congress of the Inflation Reduction Act has been touted as the most significant climate legislation in U.S. history. Perhaps it is, following the executive order by President Richard Nixon in creating the Environmental...
INDIANA STATE

