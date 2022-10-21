AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of United Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Benefit Life Company

Read full article on original website
AM Best to Host Briefing on State of the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Market
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the workers’ compensation insurance market on. The event will feature a panel of AM Best analysts and industry leaders, who will review market, regulatory and risk issues affecting the workers’ compensation sector. A recent Best’s Market Segment Report notes that the sector has achieved a level of profitability unmatched by any of the other major property/casualty lines of business, but that economic factors could disrupt future results. During the event, the panel will discuss the effects of inflation on the current claims environment and reserves; the impact of economic and unemployment challenges to the market; pricing trends, which could be hampered by inflation; and how machine learning and artificial intelligence is being utilized in pricing, claims and reserving.
AM Best Assigns Credit Ratings to Advantage Life Puerto Rico A.I. and Advantage Life Assurance I.I.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas assigned a Financial Strength Rating of B++ (Good) and a Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “bbb+” (Good) to Advantage Life Puerto Rico A.I. (ALPR) and Advantage Life Assurance I.I. (ALAI). Both companies are domiciled in. San Juan. , PR. The outlook assigned to these...
Best’s Special Report: Standalone Identity Theft Insurance Soars as Personal Cyber Coverage Becomes More Essential
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Although identity theft insurance is sold predominantly as part of a package with other coverage types, the market has seen a significant increase in standalone policies, to 2.3 million in 2021 from just over 300,000 in 2020, according to a newAM Best report. In its Best’s Market Segment...
AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Penn National Insurance Companies’ Members
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance Company. (Penn Mutual), its subsidiaries,. Penn National Security Insurance Company. and. Founders Insurance...
AM Best to Participate in Reinsurance Association of America’s Re Finance Event
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM BestSenior Financial Analyst Clare Finnegan will discuss the company’s view on evaluating insurance and reinsurance companies during the. of America’s (RAA) Re upcoming event, which is scheduled for. Nov. 2-3, 2022. at the. ELANY Conference Center. in. New York, NY. . The RAA event is...
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'
Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
United Insurance Holdings Corp. Schedules 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- United Insurance Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: UIHC) ( UPC Insurance or the Company), a property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that it expects to release its financial results for third quarter ended. September 30, 2022. , on. Wednesday, November 9, 2022. after the close of the market...
Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Hurricane Ian Loss Estimate
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE: GBLI ) (“GBLI”), announced today estimated pretax catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian of. to be reflected in the third quarter of 2022. This estimate is based upon information currently available. The Company’s level of Ian losses reflect the Company’s multi-year efforts to reduce its catastrophe exposures.
Online Insurance Brokers Market Is Booming Worldwide : QuoteWizard, Brown & Brown Insurance, Willis Towers Wa
NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
County Group has acquired North Wales broker BIS
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. and is a commercial broker that specialises in insurance for the motor trade and construction sectors. said the transaction, which has received regulatory approval, is an excellent addition to County's portfolio which will enhance the Group's presence in. North Wales. . "This...
Findings from East China Normal University in the Area of Stochastics Described (Optimal Dividend and Risk Control Strategies for an Insurer With Two Groups of Reinsurers): Science – Stochastics
-- Data detailed on Science - Stochastics have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper assumes that an insurer can control the dividend, reinsurance and refinancing strategies dynamically, and needs to bear proportional and fixed transaction costs. Different from previous literature, we assume that the insurer can buy reinsurance from two groups of reinsurers, i.e. the first group consists of m reinsurers and the second group consists of n reinsurers.”
MBE Certified MGU and DE&I Firm Appoints Insurance Industry Executives to Its Board of Directors
NEW YORK , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBE certified Embrace Partners, Inc. ("Embrace"), a tech-driven managing general underwriter (MGU) of specialty commercial insurance and surety and a consulting firm focused on cultivating project-ready diverse businesses for construction projects, today announced the appointment of key executives to its Board of Directors. The Board will include.
ACNB Corporation Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend And Announces Common Stock Repurchase Program
GETTYSBURG, Pa. , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACNB Corporation. ACNB Insurance Services, Inc. , announced today that the Board of Directors approved and declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of. $0.28. ACNB Corporation. common stock payable on. December 15, 2022. , to shareholders of record as of. December...
Patent Issued for Net settlement of subrogation claims using a distributed ledger (USPTO 11461861): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company
-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11461861, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “When an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. For example, if an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
Fidelity National Financial Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, will release third quarter 2022 earnings after the close of regular market trading on.
Commercial Auto Insurance Market is expected to Reach $307.10 billion
Commercial Auto Insurance Market is expected to Reach $307.10 billion. /EINPresswire.com/ -- global commercial auto insurance market generated. by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Noname Security Announces Partnership with Health Insurance Leader Aflac
SAN JOSE, Calif. , Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security, the most complete, proactive API security platform, today announced it has partnered with Aflac, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in. the United States. , to protect Aflac’s global estate of APIs. Noname Security provides both API...
Patent Issued for Universal access layer for accessing heterogeneous data stores (USPTO 11461488): Allstate Insurance Company
-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11461488, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Data and/or information may be stored in a plurality of different, heterogeneous data stores. This may be a function of different business units having different storage requirements and/or new data storage technologies being rolled out over time. Because of the different data stores, application developers may have to write and/or modify code to access the data and/or information stored in the heterogeneous data stores. This may lead to errors in retrieving the data and/or information, for instance, if the developers are not familiar with the format of the stored data and/or where the data is stored. This may degrade the performance of the applications, the underlying network, and/or the data stores themselves.
Landkreditt Forsikring, a Major Norwegian P&C Insurer, Selects Sapiens for Complete Core Transformation
PRNewswire/ -- , (NASDAQ and TASE: SPNS), a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, today announced the deployment of its cloud-first P&C platform Tia Enterprise as part of a suite of products and services to digitally transform Norwegian Property & Casualty insurer Landkreditt Forsikring. Landkreditt Forsikring's...
Patent Issued for Bilateral communication in a login-free environment (USPTO 11463654): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Beavers,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11463654 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Traditional customer service systems may allow contact between users without travel or making appointments, but telephonic communication is virtually useless for allowing accurate property evaluation by remote means. Sending pictures is similarly deficient, especially if an owner does not understand how best to portray the property.”
