ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of United Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Benefit Life Company

By Business Wire
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best to Host Briefing on State of the Workers’ Compensation Insurance Market

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Bestwill host a market briefing on the state of the workers’ compensation insurance market on. The event will feature a panel of AM Best analysts and industry leaders, who will review market, regulatory and risk issues affecting the workers’ compensation sector. A recent Best’s Market Segment Report notes that the sector has achieved a level of profitability unmatched by any of the other major property/casualty lines of business, but that economic factors could disrupt future results. During the event, the panel will discuss the effects of inflation on the current claims environment and reserves; the impact of economic and unemployment challenges to the market; pricing trends, which could be hampered by inflation; and how machine learning and artificial intelligence is being utilized in pricing, claims and reserving.
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Penn National Insurance Companies’ Members

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas revised the outlooks to positive from stable and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance Company. (Penn Mutual), its subsidiaries,. Penn National Security Insurance Company. and. Founders Insurance...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Mail

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is sued for adding $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks that consumer attorney claims is 'deceptive'

Italian restaurant chain Romano's Macaroni Grill is being sued in federal court for adding a $2 'temporary inflation fee' to its checks. Brandee Faria, a Hawaii-based consumer attorney, filed a class action suit against the Denver-based eatery arguing its inflation fee is tacked on to customer's checks in a deceptive manner — hiding the fee between orders.
HAWAII STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Global Indemnity Group, LLC Announces Hurricane Ian Loss Estimate

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NYSE: GBLI ) (“GBLI”), announced today estimated pretax catastrophe losses from Hurricane Ian of. to be reflected in the third quarter of 2022. This estimate is based upon information currently available. The Company’s level of Ian losses reflect the Company’s multi-year efforts to reduce its catastrophe exposures.
InsuranceNewsNet

Online Insurance Brokers Market Is Booming Worldwide : QuoteWizard, Brown & Brown Insurance, Willis Towers Wa

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Online Insurance Brokers Market by. evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Online Insurance Brokers market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
InsuranceNewsNet

County Group has acquired North Wales broker BIS

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. and is a commercial broker that specialises in insurance for the motor trade and construction sectors. said the transaction, which has received regulatory approval, is an excellent addition to County's portfolio which will enhance the Group's presence in. North Wales. . "This...
InsuranceNewsNet

Findings from East China Normal University in the Area of Stochastics Described (Optimal Dividend and Risk Control Strategies for an Insurer With Two Groups of Reinsurers): Science – Stochastics

-- Data detailed on Science - Stochastics have been presented. According to news originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “This paper assumes that an insurer can control the dividend, reinsurance and refinancing strategies dynamically, and needs to bear proportional and fixed transaction costs. Different from previous literature, we assume that the insurer can buy reinsurance from two groups of reinsurers, i.e. the first group consists of m reinsurers and the second group consists of n reinsurers.”
InsuranceNewsNet

MBE Certified MGU and DE&I Firm Appoints Insurance Industry Executives to Its Board of Directors

NEW YORK , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MBE certified Embrace Partners, Inc. ("Embrace"), a tech-driven managing general underwriter (MGU) of specialty commercial insurance and surety and a consulting firm focused on cultivating project-ready diverse businesses for construction projects, today announced the appointment of key executives to its Board of Directors. The Board will include.
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Net settlement of subrogation claims using a distributed ledger (USPTO 11461861): State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

-- State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company ( Bloomington, Illinois ,. ) has been issued patent number 11461861, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “When an insured person suffers a covered loss, an insurer may pay costs to the insured person and pursue subrogation from another party involved in the loss. For example, if an insured vehicle is involved in a collision and suffers a loss, the insurer may compensate the vehicle owner according to an insurance agreement. If, for example, the vehicle owner was not at fault in the collision, the insurer may pursue damages from another party, such as the insurer of the party who was at fault in the collision. An insurance agreement may include an obligation of an insured to assign the insured’s claim against a party at fault to the insurer, who may then collect on the claim on the insured’s behalf.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Fidelity National Financial Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. , Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) (the "Company"), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through FNF's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, will release third quarter 2022 earnings after the close of regular market trading on.
IOWA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Commercial Auto Insurance Market is expected to Reach $307.10 billion

Commercial Auto Insurance Market is expected to Reach $307.10 billion. /EINPresswire.com/ -- global commercial auto insurance market generated. by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
OREGON STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Noname Security Announces Partnership with Health Insurance Leader Aflac

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Oct. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noname Security, the most complete, proactive API security platform, today announced it has partnered with Aflac, the leading provider of supplemental health insurance in. the United States. , to protect Aflac’s global estate of APIs. Noname Security provides both API...
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Universal access layer for accessing heterogeneous data stores (USPTO 11461488): Allstate Insurance Company

-- Allstate Insurance Company ( Northbrook, Illinois , United States ) has been issued patent number 11461488, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Data and/or information may be stored in a plurality of different, heterogeneous data stores. This may be a function of different business units having different storage requirements and/or new data storage technologies being rolled out over time. Because of the different data stores, application developers may have to write and/or modify code to access the data and/or information stored in the heterogeneous data stores. This may lead to errors in retrieving the data and/or information, for instance, if the developers are not familiar with the format of the stored data and/or where the data is stored. This may degrade the performance of the applications, the underlying network, and/or the data stores themselves.
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Patent Issued for Bilateral communication in a login-free environment (USPTO 11463654): Allstate Insurance Company

-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Beavers,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11463654 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Traditional customer service systems may allow contact between users without travel or making appointments, but telephonic communication is virtually useless for allowing accurate property evaluation by remote means. Sending pictures is similarly deficient, especially if an owner does not understand how best to portray the property.”
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
193K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy