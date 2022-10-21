ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache Junction, AZ

2nd Annual Paranormal Day in Apache Junction Saturday

Apache Junction Independent
Apache Junction Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t382B_0ii4rrF400

The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is hosting its Second Annual Paranormal Day on Oct. 22 with the help of the Arizona Paranormal Investigation and Research Society.

There will be many free activities as well throughout the day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tarot readings, fortune telling, psychics, crystal healing, vendors, food and more are in store for visitors.

Applications are being taken from people with the talents listed above to engage with visitors. Go to superstitionmountainlostdutchmanmuseum.org

After hours ghost tours and a three-hour paranormal investigation are planned, according to the museum’s website. They are:

  • A ghost walk, 5-6 p.m. and 6-7 p.m., for $10 per ticket with kids under 10 are free. Limited to 20 each walk.
  • A ghost hunt 7-10 p.m., for $40 per person, limited to 16. Children under 14 are not admitted.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTAR.com

10th annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival coming to Scottsdale

PHOENIX — The tenth annual Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival is making its way to Scottsdale this weekend. The festival, which features over 20 hot air balloons on display, is set to take place Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Salt River Fields, event organizers said in a press release.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Scottsdale's Fall Festival returns

Mark the calendar for the return of Scottsdale Park and Recreation Department’s annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Eldorado Park. This year marks the 51st annual Fall Festival. However, the city's long-running event has not been held since 2019 due to the pandemic, so it’s coming back with a bang. The event also has a new start time and will run from noon to 4 p.m. this year.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Annual Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off

Come and get it! Chandler’s Tumbleweed Ranch will host the Chandler Chuck Wagon Cook-off on November 11-12, 2022. This unique family-friendly event features a Dutch oven cooking competition in which 1880s-style chuck wagon teams cook five courses, meat, potatoes, beans, bread, and dessert, over a wood fire. The Ranch is an event space within Tumbleweed Park, 2250 S. McQueen Road.
CHANDLER, AZ
scottsdale.org

Haunted by inflation, local man still pays homage to Halloween

Halloween is a date that Scottsdale resident Chris Birkett has circled on his calendar every year. He has been decorating his residences for 37 years, including the home he has owned the last 16 years near Granite Reef Road and McDonald Drive. He began his annual homage to Halloween in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
whatnowphoenix.com

Gus’s Fried Chicken Opening Two Phoenix Locations Through Spring 2023

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken is currently in the process of launching two new locations in the greater Phoenix region; one at 4523 N 16th St. that’s due to open February 2023, and another in the former Ahwatukee Keegan’s Grill at 4723 E Ray Rd that’s slated to start serving customers in April 2023, according to owner Wendy McCrory.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Rains washed out Trunk or Treat

Queen Creek was forced to cancel one of its biggest events of the year Oct. 15 when thunderstorms and flash floods washed through the Valley and upended the Trunk or Treat Halloween. “In addition to keeping event participants safe, the Town must also ensure public safety resources are available to...
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
AZFamily

VIDEO: Catalytic converter thieves caught in the act in Sun City, Tempe

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Catalytic converter thefts are being reported around the Valley, including two robberies in Sun City and Tempe this month. A thief was caught in the act, stealing a catalytic converter from a car parked at a business in Sun City on Saturday morning. The victim says a man robbed him just before 10 a.m. near 103rd Avenue and Coggins Drive, just off Grand Avenue. Dashcam video shows the man lifting the truck and removing the catalytic converter before speeding away.
TEMPE, AZ
wranglernews.com

Landmark ‘60s center due for huge remake

If the shabby buildings and empty storefronts at Danelle Plaza in South Tempe could talk, they’d share 60 years of vivid stories and rich memories about a cowboy bar-turned-iconic tap room, a cutting-edge music scene, Mom and Pop shops, and a link to JFK. They’d remember a nightclub hosting...
TEMPE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Largest K9 Competition in US to be at WestWorld

The country’s largest K9 Competition is coming to WestWorld of Scottsdale this weekend, along with public safety demonstrations, a trunk or treat, food and shopping options. This event is put on by the Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Association (ALECA), which is a nonprofit that supports police K9s throughout Arizona.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12news.com

Humane Society treating dogs that survived house fire in North Phoenix

PHOENIX — Five trembling, scared pups sitting in kennels at The Arizona Humane Society are the only survivors from a fatal house fire that killed more than two dozen dogs over the weekend. “They’re scared but we’re trying to provide them with comfort,” said Kelsey Dickerson, a spokesperson with...
PHOENIX, AZ
Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction Independent

Apache Junction, AZ
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source serving the community of Apache Juction, Arizona, focusing on the city, its people and what makes it a unique place in the Valley of the Sun.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/apache-junction-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy