2nd Annual Paranormal Day in Apache Junction Saturday

The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 E. Apache Trail in Apache Junction, is hosting its Second Annual Paranormal Day on Oct. 22 with the help of the Arizona Paranormal Investigation and Research Society.

There will be many free activities as well throughout the day, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tarot readings, fortune telling, psychics, crystal healing, vendors, food and more are in store for visitors.

Applications are being taken from people with the talents listed above to engage with visitors. Go to superstitionmountainlostdutchmanmuseum.org

After hours ghost tours and a three-hour paranormal investigation are planned, according to the museum’s website. They are: