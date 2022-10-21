Read full article on original website
Xenia Daily Gazette
Former physician facing 50 felony charges
YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a Grand Jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities. Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the...
Man indicted on murder charges in Mother’s Day shooting on US-35
RIVERSIDE — Editors note: A previous version of this story incorrectly indicated that Shauna Cameron was the ex-girlfriend of Jamar Hayes. Hayes was the ex-boyfriend of one of the occupants of the car Cameron was in. The story has been changed to reflect this. A grand jury has indicted...
2 indicted for multiple charges of fraud, theft, and unlawful securities practices in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County’s grand jury has indicted two men on multiple counts of securities fraud, Warren County Prosecutor David P. Fornshell announced. Aaron Pitman, 34, and Ryan R. Goldschmidt, 39, have been indicted with the following:. Four counts of aggravated theft. Three counts of unauthorized...
Stabbing victim walks into Miami Valley; Violent Offenders Unit to investigate
Violent Offenders Unit detectives are actively investigating an incident after a stabbing victim walked into Miami Valley Hospital on Monday morning, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department. On October 24th at approximately 11:20 a.m., Dayton Police Officers were dispatched to Miami Valley Hospital on the report of...
Record-Herald
Police Incidents
According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Possession of Drugs/Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 11:57 a.m. while on a traffic stop, officers made contact with Richard Campbell, of Bloomingburg. While issuing a citation for a suspended driver’s license, Campbell admitted that syringes were located in the vehicle. While searching, officers also located suspected drugs. Charges were filed and other charges are pending after the suspected drugs are identified.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Woman Arrested at Scene of Overdose Death
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.
Man sentenced to life for stabbing girlfriend when she asked him to get milk for kids
DAYTON — A man is facing life in prison after the deadly stabbing of his girlfriend after she asked him to get milk for their children. Eric Humpries, 40, of Dayton was sentenced to 17 years to life in prison after being convicted of the murder of his 25-year-old girlfriend Amber Smith.
peakofohio.com
12-year-old Urbana boy charged with felonious assault
A 12-year-old Urbana boy was charged with felonious assault after he threw a pair of scissors at a teacher Friday afternoon. The Bellefontaine Police Department responded to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center and made contact with the boy. He told officers he got upset during class for having to do some work...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Adams Co.
ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating what is being called a “murder-suicide.”. According to initial reports, the incident happened Saturday morning. WLWT in Cincinnati reports that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a...
Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
Rhoden family killings: Wagner IV’s brother testifies against him in Ohio court
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — The brother of accused murderer George Wagner IV testified against him Monday, admitting in detail the family’s plan to kill eight members of the Rhoden family in 2016. As a witness for the prosecution in court Monday, Jake Wagner — who pled guilty to the murders in April 2021 — admitted […]
‘Make A Choice And Make It Now:’ Texts Between Couple Revealed In Pike County Family Massacre Trial
Prosecutors say a series of texts can help explain how bitter custody battle between two young people led to a massacre that left eight people dead in rural Ohio. George Wagner IV, 30, is standing trial for the 2016 shooting deaths of eight people: seven members of the Rhoden family as well as the fiancée of one victim. The defendant is one of four members of the Wagner family, who have been accused of killing the extended Rhoden clan execution-style as they slept in what’s been commonly referred to as the “Pike County Murders.”
Pike County murder trial: 'I had no other choice than to kill Hanna'
The seventh week of the trial of a man accused of murdering eight people in Pike County in 2016 began Monday as the prosecution continued its case.
Woman arrested, accused of shooting man in Butler Township
According to authorities, Butler Township police and fire crews responded to a reported shooting on the 2200 block of Gaywood Place just after 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 23.
Inmates in custody after barricade incident at juvenile correctional facility
Ohio State Highway Patrol says negotiations are continuing after they responded to an issue at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility Saturday afternoon.
Ohio shooter of 5 family members said he ‘had no choice’
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
Mother pleads for closure six years after son’s shooting death
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is again asking for community assistance in a homicide that took place six years ago this week. On October 27, 2016, Columbus police responded to a shooting on the city’s west side. At 8:45 p.m., officers located David Lee Hodge, who had been shot several times […]
wnewsj.com
STORY UPDATED: WPD: 1 person arrested, 1 sought after stolen items found in Truesdell house
WILMINGTON — Some stolen candy and tools started a chain of events leading to the long-awaited end of a longtime “problem house” and “eyesore” according to city officials. One person was arrested and another suspect is being sought after a burglary followed by the execution...
60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community
COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
Fox 19
Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
