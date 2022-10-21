ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Court House, OH

Xenia Daily Gazette

Former physician facing 50 felony charges

YELLOW SPRINGS — A former physician from Yellow Springs was indicted by a Grand Jury on 50 felony charges following a year-long investigation involving the Greene County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI), and other entities. Donald A. Gronbeck was arrested Oct. 21 by the...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Record-Herald

Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:. Possession of Drugs/Possession of Drug Abuse Instruments: At 11:57 a.m. while on a traffic stop, officers made contact with Richard Campbell, of Bloomingburg. While issuing a citation for a suspended driver’s license, Campbell admitted that syringes were located in the vehicle. While searching, officers also located suspected drugs. Charges were filed and other charges are pending after the suspected drugs are identified.
BLOOMINGBURG, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Woman Arrested at Scene of Overdose Death

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested after refusing to ID herself after first responders showed up to an overdose death in the City. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were called to the scene of a possible deceased suspect on 10/21/22 at 2:45 pm. in the area of 242 W Water Street. When first responders arrived they met with an unidentified female that took them to a man upstairs on a bed that was reported to have been given four doses of Narcan. First responders on the scene reported the man deceased.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
peakofohio.com

12-year-old Urbana boy charged with felonious assault

A 12-year-old Urbana boy was charged with felonious assault after he threw a pair of scissors at a teacher Friday afternoon. The Bellefontaine Police Department responded to Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center and made contact with the boy. He told officers he got upset during class for having to do some work...
URBANA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into an apparent murder-suicide in Adams Co.

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating what is being called a “murder-suicide.”. According to initial reports, the incident happened Saturday morning. WLWT in Cincinnati reports that dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call from a...
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Trial in shootout with Middletown police delayed after insanity plea

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — The trial of an Ohio man charged in a shootout two years ago that wounded a police officer and also wounded him has been postponed until next year after the defendant opted for an insanity defense. Christopher Hubbard, 37, faces attempted murder and assault charges in Warren County. Authorities said an […]
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Oxygen

‘Make A Choice And Make It Now:’ Texts Between Couple Revealed In Pike County Family Massacre Trial

Prosecutors say a series of texts can help explain how bitter custody battle between two young people led to a massacre that left eight people dead in rural Ohio. George Wagner IV, 30, is standing trial for the 2016 shooting deaths of eight people: seven members of the Rhoden family as well as the fiancée of one victim. The defendant is one of four members of the Wagner family, who have been accused of killing the extended Rhoden clan execution-style as they slept in what’s been commonly referred to as the “Pike County Murders.”
PIKE COUNTY, OH
Shore News Network

60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community

COLUMBUS, OH – A 60-year-old man was stabbed to death Saturday night by a 26-year-old suspect. At around 8 pm on Saturday, Columbus police officers were dispatched to the 6100 block of Cooper Colony Drive after a report of a stabbing. Police located 60-year-old William Dammond with a single stab wound. He was treated at the scene and sent to the hospital in critical condition. He passed away at the hospital a short time later. Police were able to identify Brandarius Agnew as the suspect. Agnew was arrested a short distance from the scene and taken into custody. Police are The post 60-year-old stabbed to death at Columbus townhouse community appeared first on Shore News Network.
COLUMBUS, OH
Fox 19

Police: Murder suicide leaves 2 dead in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people were found dead in Butler County Saturday morning, according to the Hamilton Police Department. Investigators believe this was a murder suicide, Hamilton Lt. Donald Taylor said. The incident occurred on Rockford Drive in the city of Hamilton at approximately 9:24 a.m., Taylor added. The...
HAMILTON, OH

