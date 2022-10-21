How long NGHS and UnitedHealthcare have to renew expiring contract [The Times, Gainesville, Ga.]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun in FoCo: First concert and fall market at Cumming City Center, plus haunted cemetery tourJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
This Amish Farmers' Market in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensHomer, GA
Forsyth County celebrates the return of the Cumming Greek FestivalKimberly BondForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office investigating second fatal crash in nine daysJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
allongeorgia.com
Georgia Podiatric Surgeons Perform Total Ankle Joint Replacement for End Stage Ankle Arthritis
Renowned Atlanta foot and ankle surgeons, Robert Weinstein, DPM, and Clay Taylor, DPM, of the Ankle & Foot Centers of America, have performed the first ankle joint replacement in Atlanta using the state-of the art Paragon 28 Apex 3D system. This System is FDA cleared and designed to address the...
Rivian opponents sue to halt excavation work on Georgia EV plant site
Residents near the future $5 billion Rivian electric vehicle plant sued Friday to try to stop grading work on the property, alleging the site isn’t properly zoned and that local officials are turning a blind eye.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Tenth Street Ventures signs agreement to bring artificial lagoons to Atlanta
Up to six artificial Caribbean-style lagoons could be coming to the Atlanta area following an agreement between Atlanta developer Tenth Street Ventures, Crystal Lagoons and Atlanta-based private equity firm EcoVest Capital Inc. The exclusivity agreement creates EcoWave 10 LLC, which will have the right to develop Crystal Lagoons’ trademarked Public...
Abortion and crime were hot topics in the Georgia Attorney General debate
Georgia’s three candidates for the state’s top lawyer job sparred over abortion, guns, crime and even oil pipelines during a Tuesday debate in Atlanta. Much of the debate focused on how each would approach the state’s controversial “heartbeat” abortion law, which outlaws most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy.
What is the top ranking school district in Georgia?
Few aspects play a more important role in a child’s development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures – ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between...
Fire causes heavy damage at Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q
CANTON, Ga. — A popular north Georgia barbecue restaurant caught fire Sunday morning causing extensive damage, officials said. Cherokee County firefighters responded to Williamson Bros Bar-B-Q around 1 a.m. off Marietta Highway in Canton. The first crew on scene "made an aggressive interior attack" while searching for victims, they...
Atlanta moves up on ‘rattiest’ cities in United States list
ATLANTA — Atlanta has made a list of the ‘rattiest’ cities in the United States. Orkin released its Top 50 Rattiest Cities List. The pest control company says it looked at the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021 to August 31, 2022 to determine the list.
Canton BBQ restaurant damaged after fire
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A popular barbecue restaurant in Canton was damaged by a fire early Sunday morning, Cherokee County fire officials said. Cherokee County fire officials arrived at Williamson Brothers Bar-B-Q on Sunday just after 1 a.m., finding pressurized smoke coming from the building. According to fire officials,...
Levi Frady: 25th anniversary of tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — When a child goes missing, it is important to call and alert each and every person you know. Twenty-five years ago, an 11-year-old boy’s case inspired everyone to answer, “Levi’s Call.”. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
Red and Black
First-annual Georgia Rodeo brings crowds to Athens
On Friday, the “rowdiest party in the SEC'' came to Athens. The first annual Georgia Rodeo brought huge crowds to the Athens Fairgrounds. From tailgating and rodeo events, to some popular names in country music performing later in the evening, the event offered a variety of activities for attendees to choose from. The fairgrounds opened at noon and events went all day, ending with Riley Green’s closing performance at 9:30 p.m.
americanmilitarynews.com
Armed guards now stationed at all 9 of Gainesville’s schools
The Gainesville City school board announced Monday that it has hired 10 armed guards to be stationed at its nine schools. Each elementary and middle school will have its own armed guard with two assigned to Gainesville High School. The guards started Oct. 18. “The guards come from varied backgrounds...
luxury-houses.net
Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More
The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
Editor: Walker using false statements about AJC to raise money
U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s campaign used false statements about The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to raise m...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Biz Update: Marshalls, Chopt announce opening dates
Our inbox was hopping this morning with early November opening dates announced for the East Cobb locations of Marshalls and Chopt. The former will be opening to the public on Thursday, Nov. 3, according to a release sent by the Massachusetts-based off-price retailer. Marshalls is taking up some of the...
Retired GBI profiler recalls tragic case that created Georgia’s Amber Alert system, 25 years later
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been 25 years since the murder that started “Levi’s Call,” the Georgia alert that helps save missing children. The murder of Levi Frady, who disappeared in Forsyth County, is still unsolved. Channel 2′s Larry Spruill talked to retired Georgia Bureau...
robertsnapspot.com
Ossoff, Warnock, Abrams Showed Up for Us… Again!
Neal and I love to travel to Atlanta for the annual gay festival, and it was being held in Piedmont Park after a 2 year “pandemic” hiatus. Sunday morning, October 10th, 2022, Atlanta’s Gay Pride Celebration Parade. The air is charged, roaring applause announce Georgia’s Democratic Senators, Jon Ossoff and Rapheal Warnock, then Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams surrounded by a vast body of supporters as the made their way down Atlanta’s Peachtree Street and onto 10th Street.
Robot server tested at Metro Chick-fil-A
Dana Hannah did not expect anything out of the ordinary when she placed a mobile order this week at the Chick-Fil-A on Peachtree St. across from Piedmont Hospital. “They knew I was in the restaurant, and so it pops up basically to have a seat, and you scan your table number with your phone,” Hannah told WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien. “It said, ‘your order will be out shortly,’ and when it said that, it didn’t say anything about a robot.”
New developments on the billion-dollar plan to overhaul Gwinnett Place Mall
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new 3D rendering of the future of Gwinnett Place Mall shows a massive central park, a focus on walkability, a cultural center, and tons of retail and residential buildings. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. County leaders revealed more details...
Eater
Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating
A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
Atlanta business owners hopeful bridge reopening will reinvigorate economy
ATLANTA — A busy cut-through lined with businesses should reopen soon. Cheshire Bridge has been closed for more than a year. It is near I-85 and Lenox Road. The bridge was shut down after a fire a year ago, and it has been a headache ever since. Now, the...
