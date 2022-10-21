Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Channel
White House still moving forward with plans to forgive student loans despite order
Despite a judge’s order last week issuing a temporary stay on President Joe Biden’s plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans, the White House is still urging borrowers to apply for forgiveness. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said federal student loan borrowers are still encouraged...
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $3,200 payments being sent out to millions next month
There is still time for some people to claim their COVID-19 stimulus payments if they have not yet done so.
Comments / 0