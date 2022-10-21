ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

McMaster orders crackdown on ‘shady’ bail bonds practices in South Carolina

By Ted Clifford
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E991K_0ii4rF8o00

In an attempt to reduce the number of repeat criminal offenders walking freely, South Carolina’s governor announced he’ll push for stronger regulation of the state’s bail bonds industry.

On Friday, Gov. Henry McMaster ordered the state Department of Insurance (DOI) to crack down on bail bondsmen who fail to report when defendants violate conditions of their bond.

The order will require all licensed bondsmen to report violations of bond and empowers DOI to punish bondsmen who fail to take action when a defendant is not complying with court-imposed requirements of bond.

DOI has not historically regulated bad acts within the commercial bail bonds industry or regulated electronic monitoring companies. But, according to the governor’s office, recent complaints of bondsmen failing to report defendants who violate conditions of their bond, including house arrest or maintaining an ankle monitor, has prompted a reexamination of the insurance agency’s role in the judicial system.

In a statement Friday, the governor’s office went so far as to classify some of these bail bondsmen practices as “shady.”

“Any comprehensive effort to close the revolving door of repeat offenders and violent criminals must hold bad actors in the bail-bond industry accountable for refusing to do their job,” McMaster said in a news release. “We’re opening lines of communication between prosecutors and the Department of Insurance so bad actors are appropriately dealt with and we’re making it more difficult for them to go undetected. From now on, if a bondsmen is caught coddling a criminal, they will lose their license to operate in South Carolina.”

The governor’s announcement comes barely a week after Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott held a press conference with state Sens. Dick Harpootlian, D-Richland, and Brian Adams, R-Berkeley, where they expressed growing concern with the holes in South Carolina’s bond system .

“Bondspeople have now been put on notice,” Lott said. “Everyone in the system has to be held accountable.”

The governor’s order will also establish a standardized, statewide process that allows solicitors to refer complaints about licensed bondsmen to DOI. The order also notifies licensed bondsmen that that DOI will have the power to strip bondsmen of their license or subject them to civil penalties if they fail to report infractions. Any suggestion of criminal conduct by bondsmen uncovered by DOI will be turned over of the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, according to the statement.

“Unfortunately, grifters and other opportunists have infiltrated the bail bond business and their profiteering continues to threaten our safety,” 9th Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said in a statement. “The Governor’s Order will help weed-out unsavory bondsmen who aid and abet violent criminals who continually wreak havoc in neighborhoods across our great state.”

In a preview of his upcoming public safety proposals, McMaster’s statement also called on the General Assembly to pass legislation to enhance the state’s oversight of bail bondsmen, establish minimum standards for court-ordered GPS monitoring and impose penalties on bondsmen who fail to maintain electronic monitoring or report violations of bond to court.

Bond reform has been an ongoing discussion for Lott. Since August, two Richland County deputies have been injured while pursuing suspects who were out on bond.

“Not everybody needs to stay in jail,” Lott said, “but those that demonstrate that they’re not going to follow the rules, they’re not going to get a third, fourth, fifth chance.”

Comments / 6

Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

151 offenders arrested during Operation SC Sweep

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – 151 people wanted for various crimes across South Carolina were arrested last week during Operation SC Sweep. The effort was overseen by the South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services (SCDPPPS) and involved 21 federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies. According to...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Early voting numbers already setting records in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are coming out to cast their ballots across South Carolina, where a new law allows early voting without a reason. On the first day of early voting in the state, election officials reported a record number of voters in just Aiken County alone. Cynthia Holland is the executive director of voter registration and elections in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former Gov., UN Ambassador Nikki Haley endorses SC Superintendent of Education candidate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former South Carolina Governor and Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley (R) was in the Lowcountry Monday to campaign on behalf of a candidate for South Carolina’s next Superintendent of Education. Haley endorsed Republican candidate Ellen Weaver, who is looking to take the place of outgoing Superintendent Molly Spearman. During […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
walterborolive.com

Care in Action Launches Outreach Program to Black Student Borrowers in South Carolina Ahead of Student Debt Forgiveness Application Launch

PRESS RELEASE - COLUMBIA – The Department of Education is preparing to open the application for student debt forgiveness this month; those who qualify can apply today at www.studentaid.gov. Care in Action is committing to informing all eligible South Carolinians about President Biden’s student debt relief plan – a...
GEORGIA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Carolina

Police: U.S. Marshals arrest Upstate attempted murder suspect in TX

HILDAGO COUNTY, T.X. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Marshals Service (USMS) arrested an attempted murder suspect from the Upstate in Texas, according to the Fountain Inn Police Department. The department said on Oct. 20, Juan Carlos Gallegos-Ramirez was involved in a domestic dispute in Texas that resulted in him...
FOUNTAIN INN, SC
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
10K+
Followers
449
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy