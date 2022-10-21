Read full article on original website
Related
showmeprogress.com
Campaign Finance: sigh
C190891 10/24/2022 Ozark Gateway Leadership PAC Rex Sinquefield 244 Bent Walnut Lane Westphalia MO 65085 Retired Retired 10/24/2022 $10,000.00. C211643 10/24/2022 1776 PAC Rex Sinquefield 244 Bent Walnut Lane Westphalia MO 65085 Retired 10/24/2022 $15,000.00. [emphasis added]. You were expecting something elae?. Campaign Finance: “We share our wisdom with those...
showmeprogress.com
Campaign Finance: making the rubble bounce
071094 10/25/2022 Missouri Senate Campaign Committee Herzog Contracting Corporation PO Box 1089 Saint Joseph MO 64502 10/24/2022 $100,000.00. Sigh. They’ll always have more money than they will ever need.
showmeprogress.com
Campaign Finance: Roman sword
It’s all well and good until someone forms a Spatha PAC. We better check. Wait. Okay, we did. So far, no. C222160 10/22/2022 Gladius PAC Rex Sinquefield 244 Bent Walnut Lane Westphalia MO 65085 Retired Retired 10/21/2022 $10,000.00. [emphasis added]. Apparently the bread gets buttered on one side. Campaign...
Comments / 0