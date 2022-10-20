Read full article on original website
Hoda Kotb Hints at New Relationship on 'Today'
Hoda Kotb appears to be ready for a new relationship! She said on the Today show this week that she is hoping her co-host Jenna Bush Hager will set her up on a date, hinting that there is no reconciliation coming in her most recent relationship. Kotb, 58, and her long-time fiance Joel Schiffman — with whom she shares two children — announced their breakup in January. Now it sounds like the beloved morning show host is looking for love once again.
NFL World Reacts To Despicable Antonio Brown News
Antonio Brown is a very hateful person right now. The former NFL wide receiver was given one last chance to play by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. It didn't work out and Brown is clearly still bothered by Brady and the Bucs. On Sunday, following the Bucs' loss to the...
Cameras caught Aaron Rodgers saying 'what the (expletive) are we doing!?' after bad play and NFL fans ripped him for it
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers were hoping to have a bounce-back day today against the Washington Commanders but instead it’s another nightmare afternoon for the reigning NFL MVP who had just 82 yards passing through three quarters at FedEx Field. The Packers, who lost back-to-back games heading...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Gisele Bündchen raises eyebrows with Instagram comment
Is the supermodel's latest social media activity a subtle jab at Tom Brady?. Is Gisele Bündchen using Instagram to cryptically comment on her relationship with Tom Brady?. Since reports first broke of marital troubles between Brady and Bündchen, the supermodel has largely stayed silent on social media. On Tuesday, however, Bündchen broke her Instagram drought by commenting on an Instagram post from celebrity life coach Jay Shetty that many are interpreting as an indirect statement about her marriage to the former Patriots quarterback.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
The only reason the Dallas Cowboys won in Dak Prescott’s return is the opponent
The Detroit Lions, and the Dallas Cowboys defense, allows Dak Prescott to win in his return.
Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend's Top Swimsuit Photos
Christian McCaffrey is headed West. The All-Pro running back has been traded from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey will make his 49ers debut on Sunday afternoon. Olivia Culpo is headed West, too. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model has been dating McCaffrey for several years now....
Meet the Two New Coaches on 'The Voice' Joining Blake and Kelly in Season 23
It’s not surprising at all that The Voice has become one of NBC's longest-running singing competition shows of all time. It’s recently been renewed for Season 23, which means a new batch of hopeful singers will be able to show off their talent in front of millions of viewers.
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved
After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Colin Cowherd Says 1 College Football Team Will 'Be A Monster Again'
Colin Cowherd believes it's only a matter of time before one particular program in the SEC returns to prominence. The FS1 radio host made it abundantly clear that he's impressed with what he's seeing from the LSU Tigers. During the closing stages of the LSU-Ole Miss game, Cowherd tweeted: "Guess...
Belichick Has Strange Answer to Patriots Starting QB Question
He was asked if Jones will be the starter going forward if healthy.
Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Quote About Relationships Ending Amid Ex Tom Brady’s Drama With Gisele Bundchen
Weighing in? Bridget Moynahan gave fans cryptic advice about the end of a relationship as ex Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continue to spark split speculation. The Sex and the City alum, 51, reposted a quote originally shared by New York-based marriage therapist Vienna Pharaon via Instagram on Friday, October 21. “Not everything is meant to be mended,” the excerpt read. “Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through the ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation.”
Serena Williams says chances of comeback are ‘very high’
Tennis legend Serena Williams is not ready to hang up the racquets quite yet. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said on Wednesday that despite her final farewell at this year’s U.S. Open, she might want to give the professional stage another go-around. “I am not retired,” Williams said at...
The Phillies have the perfect playoff anthem. But according to some fans, it's the wrong version
The Philadelphia Phillies recently went viral for their taste in music. After clinching an unexpected playoff run, the players celebrated in the locker room with popped champagne and a rallying cry. Their song of choice? "Dancing on My Own." How did 'Dancing on My Own' became the Phillies song?. “There’s...
