SFGate
‘Tár’ Leads Gotham Awards Nominations: Full List
“Pose” star Angelica Ross and Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute Jeffrey Sharp announced the nominations live from Variety‘s YouTube channel on Tuesday at 9 a.m. PT. More from Variety. “Tár” leads the field with five nominations, including three acting noms, and nods for best...
SFGate
Guardians of the Galaxy Kidnap Kevin Bacon in ‘Holiday Special’ Trailer, Coming in November
Christmas — and Kevin Bacon — is coming for Marvel fans. Star-Lord, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, Drax, Mantis and Nebula are bringing the holiday cheer to Disney+, with Marvel Studios revealing a first look at “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” set for release on Nov. 25.
