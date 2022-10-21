ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Modesto Bee

Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 10

By Quinton Hamilton
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45vyCD_0ii4qr8R00

Stories: Rankings | Games to Watch | Roundup | Week 9 Player of the Week

Week 10

Central Catholic 56, Manteca 49 Story

Stone Ridge Christian 37, Big Valley Christian 6

Livingston 27, Riverbank 3

Downey 51, Gregori 10 Story | Highlights | Interviews

Merced 56, Central Valley 14

Davis 23, Johansen 18

Pacheco 47, Beyer 20

Kimball 39, Oakdale 34

Hilmar 49, Modesto Christian 8

Turlock 56, Enochs 16

Pitman 56, Modesto 22

Ceres 35, Mountain House 33

Patterson 28, Buhach Colony 18

Orestimba 44, Denair 14

Waterford at Mariposa County

Ripon Christian 35, Gustine 7

Escalon 43, Ripon 0

Antelope 53, Sonora 51

Le Grand 37, Delhi 7

Bye: Hughson

Week 11

Thursday

Central Valley at El Capitan

Friday

Johansen at Beyer (at Gregori High)

Pitman at Downey

Modesto at Enochs (at Johansen High)

Gregori at Turlock

Sierra at Central Catholic

Ripon at Hughson

Manteca at Oakdale

Riverbank at Hilmar

Sonora at Summerville

Escalon at Livingston

Denair at Waterford

Orestimba at Gustine

Ripon Christian at Delhi

Davis at Ceres

Delta Charter at Big Valley Christian

Bye: Modesto Christian, Patterson

Comments / 0

Related
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

7K+
Followers
111
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy