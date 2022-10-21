Stanislaus District High School Football Scoreboard, Week 10
Week 10
Central Catholic 56, Manteca 49 Story
Stone Ridge Christian 37, Big Valley Christian 6
Livingston 27, Riverbank 3
Downey 51, Gregori 10 Story | Highlights | Interviews
Merced 56, Central Valley 14
Davis 23, Johansen 18
Pacheco 47, Beyer 20
Kimball 39, Oakdale 34
Hilmar 49, Modesto Christian 8
Turlock 56, Enochs 16
Pitman 56, Modesto 22
Ceres 35, Mountain House 33
Patterson 28, Buhach Colony 18
Orestimba 44, Denair 14
Waterford at Mariposa County
Ripon Christian 35, Gustine 7
Escalon 43, Ripon 0
Antelope 53, Sonora 51
Le Grand 37, Delhi 7
Bye: Hughson
Week 11
Thursday
Central Valley at El Capitan
Friday
Johansen at Beyer (at Gregori High)
Pitman at Downey
Modesto at Enochs (at Johansen High)
Gregori at Turlock
Sierra at Central Catholic
Ripon at Hughson
Manteca at Oakdale
Riverbank at Hilmar
Sonora at Summerville
Escalon at Livingston
Denair at Waterford
Orestimba at Gustine
Ripon Christian at Delhi
Davis at Ceres
Delta Charter at Big Valley Christian
Bye: Modesto Christian, Patterson
