ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steelers QB Pickett clears concussion protocol, will start

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2loFhn_0ii4qqFi00

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett will start on Sunday night against Miami after being released from the NFL’s concussion protocol on Friday.

Pickett, the 20th overall pick in the draft, left last week’s upset win over Tampa Bay in the third quarter after being knocked legally to the ground by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. Doctors gave Pickett the OK to practice this week without limitations and he will make his third career start when Pittsburgh (2-4) visits the Dolphins (3-3).

“I felt great going through my routine and (practicing),” Pickett said. “If I didn’t, obviously, I wouldn’t have been out there.”

Pickett added that he feels “great” but declined to get into specifics about the play in which he was injured or what his first time in the NFL’s concussion protocol was like.

“I trusted what the doctors were telling me,” Pickett said. “That’s what they were advising me to do and that’s what they wanted me to do, so, I followed their lead and now I’m good to go this week.”

Backup Mitch Trubisky played well in relief of Pickett, throwing for 144 yards and a touchdown as Pittsburgh ended a four-game losing streak. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin praised Trubisky’s performance but said the team would stick with Pickett if he was available, a vote of confidence in the 24-year-old who is the team’s long-term successor to the retired Ben Roethlisberger.

Pickett has looked capable since taking over for Trubisky at halftime of a loss to the New York Jets on Oct. 2, completing 66% (55 of 83) of his passes for 514 yards with a touchdown and four interceptions, three of them in the second half against the Jets.

Pickett is one of three Steelers who will return to action after being released from the concussion protocol. Tight end Pat Freiermuth, who sustained a concussion in a loss to Buffalo on Oct. 9, will play against the Dolphins. So will cornerback Levi Wallace, who also entered the protocol against the Bills.

Pittsburgh will also have most of its starting secondary back to face Miami. Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) and cornerback Cam Sutton (hamstring) will play after sitting last week. Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, who has been out since the season opener with a hamstring injury, is doubtful.

The Steelers will be without wide receiver/returner Steven Sims, who is dealing with a hamstring issue. Sims provided a spark in the return game against the Buccaneers, returning a kickoff 89 yards and a punt 20 yards. Gunner Olszewski, who held the return responsibilities for the first four games before being benched, will fill in.

___

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Hackett, Broncos offense feel heat after 4th straight loss

DENVER (AP) — In a season that has gone sideways, Denver Broncos rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to bench just about anyone to shake things up. That includes himself as the play-caller of the league’s lowest-scoring team. “I think we’ll always look at everything,” Hackett said after the Broncos (2-5) wasted another dominant defensive performance in a 16-9 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday. With backup quarterback Brett Rypien filing in for an injured Russell Wilson, the Broncos again struggled to find the end zone, which they’ve done just eight times in seven games.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Hackett shows he's in charge and at fault for Broncos' mess

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — By sitting Russell Wilson, Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett demonstrated he’s in charge of the team. He also proved he’s at fault for Denver’s odious offense. The Broncos are 2-5 despite holding opponents to fewer than 16.4 points per game. They’re the first team in NFL history with a losing record while allowing fewer than 17 points a game through Week 7. In what may prove the best decision of his rocky rookie season in Denver, Hackett held out his $245 million quarterback against his wishes because of a strained hamstring. Wilson wore a smile and a headset on the sideline Sunday in support of Brett Rypien, who made his second career start.
DENVER, CO
The Associated Press

Brady, Bucs running out of explanations for team's struggles

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are running out of explanations for the team’s disappointing start. Players and coaches continue to harp on the need to execute better on offense and defense, emphasizing breakdowns have been widespread and there’s no single reason or segment of the team that’s undermining its chances for success. “It’s all inclusive,” coach Todd Bowles repeated Monday. “We’ve got to get solutions, and we’ve got to get them fast,” Bowles added. “There’s nobody coming in here to help us and save the day. We’ve built this, and we own it, and we have to get us out of it.”
TAMPA, FL
The Associated Press

Mahomes keeps turning double-digit deficits into wins

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The most precarious lead in the NFL these days might be a double-digit one over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes engineered his 12th comeback from a deficit of at least 10 points in the past four seasons on Sunday when the Chiefs rallied for a 44-23 victory over the San Francisco 49ers after falling behind 10-0 in the first quarter.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
549K+
Post
561M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy