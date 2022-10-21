ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Chicago

Fire disrupts CTA Green Line trains for several hours

CHICAGO (CBS) – Fire crews responded to an extra-alarm fire near a CTA Green Line track Sunday morning in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Officials said the 2-11 alarm fire happened at 47th and Prairie just before noon. CFD said all of its members were out of the building and no injuries were reported. A stretch of track was shut down between Harlem and 63rd for several hours, and the CTA ran shuttle buses for passengers because the smoke made it usnafe. The fire was struck out around 12:46 p.m., officials say. Information as to what started the fire have not been determined. 
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
CHICAGO, IL
walls102.com

Illinois Housing Development Authority announces up to $30,000 in mortgage relief

CHICAGO – The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced it is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic on November 1st. The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to $30,000 in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners, paid directly to the servicer, taxing body or other approved entity. Whether homeowners have a mortgage, a reverse mortgage, or are mortgage-free, the program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments. To qualify for assistance, homeowners must have experienced a financial hardship due to COVID-19, currently own and occupy their home, be at least 30 days late on their monthly housing payments and have a household income at or below 150% of the area median income. The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid. Application, program information and updates can be found at illinoishousinghelp.org. Applications will be accepted until January 31st of 2023.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Gas equipment error leaves Chicago woman with unexpected $400 bill

CHICAGO (CBS) – Have you turned on the furnace this week? You might need to think twice before touching the thermostat in the future.The cost to heat homes this winter is expected to jump 17% this year, which is why a budget-conscious Chicago woman is fired up over an unexpected gas bill.CBS 2's Lauren Victory spoke to the woman about her frustrations.Visiting her mother in her native Poland this summer was something Kat Midowicz scrimped and scrounged for."I like to be in charge of everything that's happening," said Midowicz. "All the spendings in the household."The careful budgeter noticed her People's...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Lane shut down as crews repair expansion joint on Kennedy Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lane on the inbound Kennedy Expressway was shut down Friday night for an emergency repair to the pavement. Crews were out Friday night patching a pothole that had developed around an expansion joint in the inbound lanes near Armitage Avenue. The Illinois Department of Transportation said...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Comcast Boosting Speeds for Xfinity Internet Customers in Chicago Area

Nearly two million Xfinity households in the Chicago area will soon be waking up to faster Internet, thanks to Xfinity. The country’s largest gigabit network is boosting speeds on its most popular plans beginning this week, providing customers across all 77 Chicago neighborhoods and the company’s service footprint in the suburbs with an even better connectivity experience as they stream the latest 4K blockbuster, game online, videoconference and more, all at the same time. With this latest round of speed increases, Xfinity continues to provide unparalleled value compared to other providers – including significantly faster speeds and better reliability than mobile and 5G Home Internet.
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area

She is one of many often-unheralded Chicago heroes for animals, Jenny Schlueter, now director Heartland Animal Shelter. Jenny is also a part of Chicagoland Humane Coalition, and she discusses the Help a Chicago Dog Campaign and the current shelter situation in the Chicago area. Jenny also talks about Heartland, now in Wheeling, which she runs. Heartland is a no-kill facility, often accepting animals with special needs.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Pappas: tax investors make millions from black, Latino communities

Study shows homeowners, gov’t losing out on funding. A new study from the Cook County Treasurer’s Office concludes that hedge funds, private equity firms and others are exploiting a loophole in Illinois’ property tax law to make millions of dollars in profits, mostly at the expense of black and Latino communities.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS News

USPS letter carrier almost assaulted, had truck stolen on Southwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A letter carrier was almost assaulted and had their postal vehicle stolen on the city's Southwest Side Saturday morning. The United States Postal Inspection Service along with Chicago police are investigating the incident that happened in the 2800 block of South Pulaski Road in Little Village around 9:14 a.m.
CHICAGO, IL

