Digital Trends
Save $200 on Samsung’s Freestyle HDR projector with Alexa
Spooky movies now, Christmas favorites later. Our projector deals will have you brightening up your wall with the classics, with one deal from Samsung standing out right now. Samsung’s The Freestyle portable projector is 25% off for a limited time, down to $600 from the original $800. This deal also includes a case for the projector — a $60 value — for free. You even have the option to pick it up in-store at a Best Buy near you or have it delivered.
Digital Trends
Perfect for work, this Dell laptop is $1,200 off (seriously)
Dell laptop deals pop up regularly but how often do you see a deal that will save you $1,200 off the usual price? Not often. If you’re looking for a great system for working from home while still being able to take it to the office with you, you need the Dell Vostro 7620. Normally priced at $2,499, it’s currently $1,200 off meaning it’s down to just $1,299 for a limited time only. All Dell deals only run for a short period of time so if you’re keen to save big, it makes sense to hit the buy button now. Here’s a quick look at why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends
Why I’m using the Microsoft Surface Duo in 2022, and why you should too
The first generation Microsoft Surface Duo was released more than two years ago, and after a series of software updates, it’s become one of my favorite pocket-sized gadgets for fun and productivity. Contents. Let’s be clear from the start: The Surface Duo is a miserable smartphone, despite the fact...
Digital Trends
AirPods Pro alternative: Beats Studio Buds are $90 at Amazon
If you’re in the market for some AirPods deals but can’t stomach the price of Apple’s popular earbuds, you can get the Beats Studio Buds — an alternative to the more premium Apple AirPods Pro — for just $90 at Amazon right now. This is an impressive $60 discount from the Beats Studio Buds’ regular price of $150, and this deal also includes six free months of Apple Music. If you’re looking to replace some headphones or land something entirely new, this is one of the best headphone deals available right now.
Digital Trends
All the reasons the new Surface devices are worse than before
We expect tech to get better with each generation. After all, what’s the point of releasing a new version of your product if it’s not better than the previous version?. It’s the question I had after reviewing the new Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. There are plenty of good things about these new Surface devices, but there are a few ways they’re actually worse than their predecessors, the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4. That’s not what you want in a launch of new products, especially when the competition continues to move forward.
Digital Trends
Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 review: not just for streamers anymore
“The Amazon Fire TV Cube 2022 doesn't reinvent the wheel, but it does add some worthwhile features.”. It must be hard to resist the temptation to reinvent the wheel. After all, the Fire TV Cube is the pinnacle of Fire TV devices. So somewhere in the bowels of Amazon’s hardware department, someone must have some pretty far-out ideas of what this little six-sided device could do.
Digital Trends
Now’s the perfect time to get a VPN – Save 68% and get 3 months free
There’s more reason than ever to be concerned about identity theft, ad tracking, and data collection, and one of the best ways to keep your digital world secure is with a VPN. One of the best VPN services is NordVPN, and right now, NordVPN is offering one of the best VPN deals. With a NordVPN two-year Complete Plan you can save 68% and get three months free, with the monthly cost working out to be a little more than $5 per month. NordVPN is currently offering impressive discounts on its Plus and Standard plans as well, and is doing so for both two-year and one-year commitments.
Digital Trends
Rode launches streaming and gaming division with new mic line, software
Rode — the Australian company known for high-quality audio equipment for video, studio recording, and podcasting — announced today that it is launching a new division focused entirely on streaming and gaming. Rode X, the company’s first sub-brand, will have its own specialized research and development department. The...
Digital Trends
Are Windows 11 security features killing your gaming performance? You might be surprised
Microsoft resurrected a controversial topic in the PC gaming community recently: Windows 11’s security features. Days after Windows 11 launched, there was an outcry among PC gamers due to a security feature that is enabled by default in Windows 11. In particular, Virtualization Based Security or VBS. PCGamer cried...
Digital Trends
The best Chromebook-compatible printers you can buy
Over the past few years, Chromebooks and printers have both become ubiquitous tech products in the remote work and education world. This is also despite Google axing its Cloud Print Service in December 2020, which up to that point, was the only means of printing on any Chromebook. Gratefully, nowadays, users can easily connect to these printers via Wi-Fi, USB, or wired LAN (ChromeOS can't print over Bluetooth, however).
Digital Trends
Amazon Prime free trial: Get an entire month for free
Amazon is the biggest online retailer in the U.S. as well as one of the most-visited websites, and not just for shopping. Even if you’re not a member, you’re almost certainly aware of Amazon Prime, the retailer’s premium subscription service that comes with a basketful of benefits including free two-day shipping on many items, exclusive access to sales like Prime Day, streaming with Prime Video and Prime Music, and more. If you’re reading this, you’re probably interested in signing up, but if you don’t want to commit any cash just yet, then you might be able to avail the Amazon Prime free trial. Here’s everything you need to know.
Digital Trends
Meta Quest Pro reviewers came away impressed by these three things
Meta’s Quest Pro is now shipping and the first reviews have arrived, giving us some real-world insights into what to expect. Meta gave a surprisingly brief glimpse of the product in action during its Meta Connect event early this month but hands-on experiences are more revealing. Will the Quest Pro be worth the expense and is it really a productivity headset?
Digital Trends
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
Digital Trends
Dell Clearance Sale: Save $230 on the Dell XPS 13 today
If you’ve had an eye on the Dell XPS 13 for a while, or if you’re simply in the market for a reliable device, here’s your chance to buy the laptop with a significant discount. It’s currently available in Dell’s clearance sale at $270 off, which brings its price down to $900 from its original price of $1,170. This is one of the best Dell laptop deals that you can get right now, but you need to hurry if you don’t want to miss out because we expect stocks to go quickly.
Digital Trends
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review: bigger than its body
Bose Smart Soundbar 600 review: bigger than its body. “For small-to-medium-sized rooms, it's got all the presence and punch you need.”. It doesn’t matter whether a company is selling a pint-sized Bluetooth speaker or a multi-component home theater system with hundreds of watts of power, you will inevitably see the words “room-filling sound” used to describe it. It’s so pervasive, the term has kind of lost its meaning.
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends
Passive or active speakers: Which setup is right for you?
Is it time to revisit your speaker setup? Maybe it’s not giving you the dynamic sound stage that you’re looking for, or maybe it’s lacking in low end. Maybe you only have a small Bluetooth speaker that isn’t delivering full-fledged jam-out power, maybe your analog system isn’t giving you the digital inputs you now need for streaming, or maybe you’re just bored and looking for some new speakers to change things up.
Digital Trends
HP Envy x360 13 (2022) review: an incredible laptop value
Dell just released its newest XPS 13, a laptop that we added to our list of best laptops given an attractive price that targets Apple’s appealing MacBook Air. HP has clearly taken the same approach with its 2022 Envy x360 13, but takes things a step further. The Envy...
Digital Trends
1more Aero review: head-tracking spatial audio at a wallet-friendly price
“1More Aero gives you an affordable way to step into spatial.”. Thanks to Apple’s efforts, a lot of folks now know about head-tracking spatial audio. Or at least they’ve heard about it. The jury is still out on whether it’s really the next big thing in music and movies or just a bit of techno-wizardry in search of an audience. Still, at least the price to experience it has dropped to a reasonable level with the release of the $110 1More Aero, the latest noise-canceling wireless earbuds from a brand that always finds ways to deliver more for less.
Digital Trends
Bose kills off its Sport Open Earbuds as new players enter the category
Bose has decided to pull the plug on its Sport Open Earbuds, a set of wireless earbuds that sit on your ear instead of inside it, according to a report from The Verge and confirmed by Bose. The move comes less than two years after the product’s debut. The remainder of Bose’s Sport Open Earbuds is now discounted to $119 (down from its regular $199 price) until all of the inventory has been sold.
