Columbus, GA

Five alleged members of ‘Insane Crips’ indicted for June 2021 murder of Columbus man

By Kelby Hutchison
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 4 days ago

Five alleged members of the ‘Insane Crips’ gang have been indicted on murder charges in the June 2021 shooting death of a 20-year-old man in Columbus, according to a press release from the Georgia Attorney General’s gang prosecution unit.

The defendants, Corey Troupe Jr., Elysia Cooley, Davion Dupas, Jahiem Davis and Mike Brown Sr., face 52 charges. These include violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act, felony murder, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property in the first degree and weapons offenses.

“Our Gang Prosecution Unit is partnering with law enforcement across the state to dismantle the dangerous street gangs that are terrorizing our most vulnerable communities,” said Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr.

The Insane Crips is a set of the larger criminal street gang known as the Crips. Insane Crips was founded and is based in Long Beach, California, but has a presence in Georgia.

The indictment was given Oct. 18 following the GPU presenting evidence to a Muscogee County Grand Jury.

The charges are as follows:

Corey Troupe, Jr. (also known as “Lil Pop”)

  • 6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count.
  • 2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count.
  • 1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
  • 1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison.
  • 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Elysia Cooley (also known as “Big E”)

  • 6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count.
  • 2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count.
  • 1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
  • 1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison.
  • 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Davion Dupas (also known as “Yungdemon Dee”)

  • 6 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count.
  • 2 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count.
  • 1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
  • 1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison.
  • 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Jahiem Davis (also known as “Zhg Jah”)

  • 8 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count.
  • 3 counts of Felony Murder – maximum sentence of life in prison without parole per count.
  • 1 count of Aggravated Assault – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.
  • 1 count of Possession of Firearm During Commission of a Felony – maximum sentence of five years in prison.
  • 1 count of Possession of Firearm by Felon – maximum sentence of five years in prison.
  • 1 count of Criminal Damage to Property in the First Degree – maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Mike Brown, Sr. (also known as “Pop”)

  • 4 counts of Violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act – maximum sentence of 20 years in prison per count.

