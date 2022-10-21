ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Small fire at a Walmart in Colorado Springs under investigation

 4 days ago

Firefighters in Colorado Springs say a fire that started inside of a Walmart on Friday morning is suspicious. It happened at the store near downtown located at 707 South 8th Street.

Investigators were working to try to figure out who might have started it and why.

Firefighters say the fire was small, but they want anyone with information about this incident that might help in the investigation call 719-444-7000.

A different suspicious fire is also under investigation in Colorado Springs. That one took place on Thursday in a strip mall at 6938 North Academy Boulevard.

