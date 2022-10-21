Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
13 WHAM
Town hall event to discuss turning RG&E into public utility
Rochester, N.Y. — City Council Vice President Mary Lupien and Metro Justice will host a town hall event Thursday to address the future of Rochester Gas and Electric. The meeting is meant for community members and leaders to discuss turning RG&E into a public utility. It comes as RG&E...
13 WHAM
Lowe's breaks ground on community garden at RMSC
Rochester, N.Y. — Tuesday marked Red Vest Day, but some local Lowe's employees took their vests off to help break ground on a new garden at the Rochester Museum & Science Center. When finished, the garden will provide a learning experience. "We're building an educational-style community garden, and we...
13 WHAM
Rochester Business Hall of Fame welcomes new inductees
Rochester, N.Y. — Three local business leaders were inducted Monday night into the Rochester Business Hall of Fame. The honorees included Andrew Gallina, president of Gallina Development Corporation; Eric Johnson, CEO of Baldwin Richardson Foods; and the Zweigle family. The inductees were selected based on their leadership and contributions...
13 WHAM
Kanye West's comments spark concern in Rochester's Jewish community
Rochester, N.Y. — Antisemitic words from rapper Kanye West are prompting concerns among the Jewish community in the Rochester area and across the country. West's comments sparked outrage across the country and put the spotlight and hateful words. Demonstrators dangled antisemitic banners over a Los Angeles freeway in support...
13 WHAM
Al Sigl hosts 33rd Annual Community WalkAbout at Eastview Mall
Victor, N.Y. — Al Sigl Community of Agencies hosted their 33rd Annual Community WalkAbout at Eastview Mall on Sunday. The event featured a Halloween-themed Community WalkAbout and costume contest. Funds raised stay local and benefit over 55,000 kids and adults with special needs. "It's so wonderful to see so...
13 WHAM
Halloween fun at The New York Museum of Transportation
Rush, N.Y. — The New York Museum of Transportation offer some Halloween fun with their unique ‘Halloween Trolley Express’. The trolley traveled to the pumpkin patch, where children were able to decorate a baby pumpkin to take home. Everyone who attended was also able to enjoy apple cider...
13 WHAM
Warm late October weather
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - If the weather has seemed unusually mild to you recently, you're right! The normal high temperature this time of the year in Rochester is 58 degrees. Looking back at our weekend weather, Saturday reached 72 degrees and Sunday reached 71 degrees in the afternoon. The high...
13 WHAM
Mild weather still holds on
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After enjoying some mild weather of the last few days, we still have a couple more mild days left.For today, most areas will hold onto some sunshine for much of the day. There will be a few more clouds lingering in some towns both south and east of Rochester during the early portion of the day. But more sunshine will return to those areas as well. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s. That's well above the average high temperature of 58 for this time of year.
13 WHAM
Early voting to open this weekend in Monroe County
Rochester, N.Y. — Election Day is coming up Tuesday, Nov. 8, but voters will be able to get to the polls ahead of time. Early voting will begin Saturday, Oct. 29 in Monroe County, running through Sunday, Nov. 6. Any eligible voter may visit any of these 14 locations:
13 WHAM
Mild start to the work week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - The mild weather pattern that started Friday is set to continue for the next few days. Let's start with this evening's forecast. A storm system located off the Mid-Atlantic coast will continue to send high clouds over WNY. As a result, tonight's low temperature won't be as cool as the last few nights. Even thin clouds act like a blanket for the atmosphere.
13 WHAM
Honor Flight Rochester's commitment to serving veterans
Rochester, N.Y. — It's been said that sometimes, we haven't celebrated veterans in a way that we perhaps should. Honor Flight Rochester is a non-profit group aiming to change that, one mission at a time. "When we came back, we were not honored," navy veteran Stewart Van Buren says,...
13 WHAM
Remaining mild for the first half of the week
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - More mild weather is in store for us. Through Wednesday, temperatures will remain well above average. Today, we'll see quite a bit of sunshine for much of the day. But there will be more cloud cover close by. Clouds will linger for much of the day through central New York, but some clearing will remain in place closer to Rochester. Highs today will range near 70 degrees.
13 WHAM
Webster parent reacts to blackface photo
Webster, N.Y. — Webster Central School District leaders are investigating a photo circulating on social media showing three students who appear to be in blackface. The incident purportedly happened during Webster Thomas High School's homecoming game, which had a "blackout" theme, Oct. 15 against Spencerport. The incident has sparked...
13 WHAM
Local Vietnam veterans honored
Rochester, N.Y. — Ahead of Veterans Day, Rep. Joe Morelle awarded the Vietnam War commemorative lapel pin to eight local veterans Tuesday. "It is this country's responsibility and obligation to make sure that we're taken care of when we come home and we're welcomed and we're thanked," said Nick Stefanovic, director of Monroe County Veterans Services.
13 WHAM
Frontier Field's name could be changing soon
Rochester, N.Y. — Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is recommending county legislators authorize an amendment to the contract with Frontier Communications regarding naming rights for the stadium used by the Rochester Red Wings. Under the amendment, Innovative Data Processing Solutions, a Henrietta-based company that specializes in cloud services and...
13 WHAM
Concerns growing around the sale of city-owned parking garages in Rochester
Rochester, N.Y. — Parking in the City of Rochester could be changing soon. Two city-owned parking garages are about to be put up for sale to private owners. The two garages, both located in downtown Rochester, that are up for sale, are the Court Street and Washington Square Garages. One of the big reasons for the sale is revenue.
13 WHAM
Brighton's Tyler Martinovich earns UR Medicine Sports Medicine Play of the Week
Tyler Martionvich made his best Josh Allen impression on Friday night. As the Brighton QB leapt into the end zone to help his team beat Irondequoit 42-26. with his exciting TD, Martinovich earned the UR Medicine Sports Medicine Play of the Week.
13 WHAM
Missing CNY man last seen in Wayne County
Wolcott, N.Y. — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is joining the DeWitt Police Department in the search for a missing man from the Syracuse area. David Benz, 68, was reported missing after he presumably left his home and failed to pick up his daughter from work Thursday. Police said...
13 WHAM
Rochester Police: Man stabbed at rooming house on Schwartz Street
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating a stabbing on the city's southwest side early Monday morning. Police say just before 1 o'clock, a 35-year-old-man was stabbed at least once in the upper body at a rooming house near Schwartz and Shelter Streets. The victim was taken to Strong...
13 WHAM
UR avoids strike from skilled trades staff
A possible workers' strike at the University of Rochester has been averted. The university and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 158 reached a tentative agreement on a contract renewal. The union ratified a two-year deal, avoiding a strike by hundreds of operations employees. The university released a statement:
Comments / 0