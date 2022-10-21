Rochester, NY (WHAM) - After enjoying some mild weather of the last few days, we still have a couple more mild days left.For today, most areas will hold onto some sunshine for much of the day. There will be a few more clouds lingering in some towns both south and east of Rochester during the early portion of the day. But more sunshine will return to those areas as well. Highs today will be in the low to mid 70s. That's well above the average high temperature of 58 for this time of year.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO