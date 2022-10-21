Read full article on original website
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSchertz, TX
San Antonio's Mission Solar charges up expansion, hiring more employees
The company plans to double its staff across two phases.
1,700-acre luxury retirement community now selling 500 homes in Boerne
Home prices begin in the mid $400,000s.
New Braunfels' river parking lots raise over $500K from 'rowdy crowds'
Over 32,000 pounds of trash was collected this season.
Free Spirit Distillery to open $2 million facility in New Braunfels
The distillery will also produce clear spirits aged in whiskey barrels.
California wing ‘Spot’ eyeing first San Antonio location on Far Westside
The restaurant's fries are topped with boneless Buffalo wings.
KSAT 12
Mother, teenage son shot in front of home north of downtown, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A 34-year-old mother and her 16-year-old son are hospitalized in critical condition, and a possible suspect is in custody after a shooting at a home north of downtown, according to San Antonio police. The shooting was reported Tuesday evening in the 800 block of Alametos, west...
Guess the rent of this modern 4-bedroom farmhouse in New Braunfels
How much will you pay for modernized rural living?
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Bank invites community to 'Scare out Hunger' on Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Food Bank announced Tuesday a new partnership to help “Scare out Hunger" from our community. Scare out Hunger is a food and fund drive led by youth in our community. The Food Bank is asking you to collect much-needed non-perishable food items on...
San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'
Bill Miller's attorney said the chain is no longer using the companies as a poultry supplier because of the dispute.
KTSA
Three men on the run after shooting on San Antonio’s Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for three men who witnesses saw running from the scene of a shooting on the Northeast side. It happened just after 1:30 A.M. Tuesday on Parkwood Drive. KSAT-12 reports the victim was shot by three men who were last seen on...
San Antonio mainstay The Pigpen Neighborhood Bar reopens after more than two year hiatus
Parents may be delighted to know that the massive playscape for kiddos has also returned.
San Antonio man reportedly stabbed at H-E-B self-checkout Sunday
Investigators say the attack was unprovoked.
Mushroom invasion in Central Texas, ‘definitely not just a food fad’
Mushrooms are becoming more popular in Central Texas, with many people turning to them as a hobby.
The truth surrounding the 1996 Devil's Den murders in San Antonio
The truth and the urban legend are not one in the same.
San Antonio's Bakery Lorraine sets Nov. 1 opening date for new Boerne store
The Hill Country shop is the Alamo City-based business' sixth location.
news4sanantonio.com
Ballpark Digest honors the San Antonio Missions after Uvalde jersey auction
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club is being honored for Best Charity Event after the Uvalde Jersey Auction that took place back in June at the Nelson Wolff Stadium. As the Missions took on the Amarillo Sod Poodles, they went out on the field wearing replicas...
San Antonio has free Diwali events celebrating the 'Festival of Lights'
Events are at Hemisfair, downtown, and at Rolling Oaks Mall.
tpr.org
Phase one of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park is now open after years of construction
WEDNESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — Long known as the birthplace of San Antonio, efforts to revitalize San Pedro Creek are well underway with the first phase now complete. Phase one of the multi-year $300-million project was completed earlier this month. Completion of phase one was celebrated with the opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park.
[VIDEO] This Haunted Car Wash in San Antonio Has Gone Viral on TikTok
22Check out this new way to get frightened in San Antonio! It's a Car Wash tunnel that transforms into a haunted tunnel from 6-11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of October. It's a pretty cool idea. Not only do you get scared, but you also get a fresh, clean car. The place is called Super Sudz at 6780 Bandera Road in San Antonio. The haunted tunnel car wash experience is $30 per car — that includes the ultimate wash package that includes a triple foam wash, tire shine, undercarriage wash, carnauba wax, ceramic shine, and more. Check out the video below.
Top Large Workplace: Security Service Federal Credit Union employees say they feel valued
A hybrid workplace and strong communication from management earn high grades from credit union's employees.
Comments / 3