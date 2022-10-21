ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NBC Sports Chicago

Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury

The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime...
DENVER, CO
247Sports

Dak Prescott injury news: QB not listed on Dallas Cowboys injury report, set to return against Detroit Lions

Dallas Cowboys (thumb) quarterback Dak Prescott was not listed on this week’s injury report, clearing the way for him to play this weekend against the Detroit Lions for the first time since Week 1. Prescott also told reporters earlier in the week that he was going to play. Prescott returned to practice last week but was unavailable as Dallas fell to Philadelphia 26-17 after an attempted rally. The Cowboys managed a 4-2 record in his absence.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Jerry Jones praises rival NFC coach

Although the Detroit Lions are limping into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, that doesn’t mean the Cowboys can take this team lightly. Detroit has been known to put up big numbers even in losses and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a lot of praise for Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell and the job he has done so far, doing so during an appearance on the K&C Masterpiece show.
DETROIT, MI

