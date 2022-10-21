Read full article on original website
Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Makes Bizarre Comment on Live TV About Dak Prescott’s Return: VIDEO
Yes, Jerry Jones is in football heaven Sunday afternoon as he watches Dak Prescott makes his much-anticipated return to the Dallas Cowboys. But just how excited is the Dallas team owner? He described his emotions to Jane Slater, a reporter for NFL Network. The Cowboys are playing host to the Detroit Lions from AT&T Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys Fans Likely Won’t Love What Jerry Jones Is Saying About Possible Trades
Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on working the phones as the trade deadline fast approaches. The Dallas Cowboys owner is standing pat, maybe because he figures his roster is about to get a lot better. For context, the NFL trade deadline is Nov. 1. So let’s hear it from the...
Detroit Lions to be without QBs coach Mark Brunell vs. Cowboys
When the Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday afternoon, they will be without QBs coach, Mark Brunell. Just moments ago, the Lions announced that Brunell (personal) is not available to coach on Sunday, so he will be replaced. There has not yet been a report explaining Brunell’s...
Robert Griffin III Makes Thoughts On Cowboys Clear After Dak Prescott's Return
Dak Prescott returned to practice and wasn't listed on Friday's injury report, signifying his return this weekend. While Robert Griffin III is excited to see Prescott in action again, he doesn't think the Dallas Cowboys should abandon an approach that led them to win four of five games behind Cooper Rush.
Look: This Stat Shows How Lopsided Officiating Was In Texas-Oklahoma State Game
A lousy fourth quarter sunk Texas this Saturday against Oklahoma State, as Steve Sarkisian's squad gave up 17 unanswered points when it mattered most. One of the main issues for Texas this Saturday was the abundance of penalties it had. The Longhorns were flagged 14 times for 119 yards. The...
Yankees get Astros surprise as pitcher suffers champagne bottle injury
The Yankees didn’t see that coming. Nor, apparently, did Lance McCullers. An elbow injury McCullers suffered celebrating Houston’s American League Division Series win over the Mariners on Saturday pushed him from the team’s Game 3 starter to Game 4 for the AL Championship Series at Yankee Stadium.
Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury
The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime...
QB Dak Prescott, TE Dalton Schultz officially active for Cowboys vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys have revealed their inactive list for Sunday’s matchup against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and it is good news for Mike McCarthy’s team.
247Sports
Dak Prescott injury news: QB not listed on Dallas Cowboys injury report, set to return against Detroit Lions
Dallas Cowboys (thumb) quarterback Dak Prescott was not listed on this week’s injury report, clearing the way for him to play this weekend against the Detroit Lions for the first time since Week 1. Prescott also told reporters earlier in the week that he was going to play. Prescott returned to practice last week but was unavailable as Dallas fell to Philadelphia 26-17 after an attempted rally. The Cowboys managed a 4-2 record in his absence.
Patriots' recent draft successes have Matt Groh written all over them
The New England Patriots had some questionable drafts from 2015-2019, leaving the 2020 Patriots void of Tom Brady and young talent, which forced Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft to uncharacteristically overspend in 2021 free agency to make the roster competitive enough. Flash forward to 2022, and the Patriots find themselves...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones praises rival NFC coach
Although the Detroit Lions are limping into Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, that doesn’t mean the Cowboys can take this team lightly. Detroit has been known to put up big numbers even in losses and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has a lot of praise for Lions’ head coach Dan Campbell and the job he has done so far, doing so during an appearance on the K&C Masterpiece show.
Phillies are World Series bound. Here's the full schedule
The Phillies are headed to the World Series. Here's a look at the schedule.
