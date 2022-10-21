Read full article on original website
Related
Tri-City Herald
Warzone Vaults: How Many, How to Open Them
With the days counting down until the launch of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0, now is perhaps the perfect time to explore all of the Easter eggs in the original Warzone. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the secret vaults in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded. How...
Tri-City Herald
Conscript Playable Platforms Explained
Conscript is an upcoming independent horror game that aims to be a new take on the classic survival horror style of gameplay. Set during the first world war a lone French soldier must navigate the threats and dangers in the trenches. Conscript is still in development so interested players could be wondering what platforms it will be available for.
Tri-City Herald
How to Switch Characters in Gotham Knights
Gotham Knights released to the public on Oct. 21, 2022. The heavily anticipated new Batman game created by WB Games includes some different characters to play as but players might be wondering how they can switch characters in the new game. While there have been some issues with multiplayer, the...
Comments / 0