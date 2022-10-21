Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Shanahan explains what frustrated him most from 49ers' loss
Kyle Shanahan believes that the 49ers inflicted too much damage to themselves, resulting in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Levi's Stadium. Although the Chiefs' offense exploded in the second half, racking up 30 points, the 49ers coach pointed out that San Francisco's mistakes disappointed him the most in the lopsided loss.
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
NBC Sports
Willis diagnoses what went wrong for 49ers' defense vs. Chiefs
The 49ers' (3-4) Week 7 matchup against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-2) at Levi's Stadium on Sunday did not go the way fans might have hoped. In the 44-23 loss, San Francisco's defense was shredded by Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense throughout all four quarters. Legendary 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis, who was on hand for the 2012 team reunion, revealed what he saw after the game.
NBC Sports
Mike Tomlin: Game came down to Steelers dropping interceptions, Dolphins catching theirs
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin says Sunday night’s loss to the Dolphins came down to one team’s defense being able to catch the football, and one team’s defense not. “You’ve got to compliment the Miami Dolphins,” Tomlin said. “They made the necessary plays to secure victory and we didn’t. Oftentimes when it’s a defensive battle like that developed into, it’s about who catches their interception opportunities and who doesn’t, and that’s the lens in which I see it. The Dolphins caught theirs and we didn’t catch ours, and that’s probably the difference in the game.”
NBC Sports
Meyers gives brutally honest take on Jones being pulled early
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones made his long-awaited return to game action Monday night against the Chicago Bears, but he barely lasted more than a quarter before being replaced by backup Bailey Zappe. The Patriots' first two offensive possessions ended with punts, and the third one came to a...
NBC Sports
WATCH: Zappe throws TD pass immediately after replacing Jones
The New England Patriots started Mac Jones at quarterback in Monday night's Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears, but he didn't even make it through the first half. After struggling to pick up yards and throwing an interception, Jones was benched early in the second quarter and replaced by rookie Bailey Zappe.
NBC Sports
Why are Tom Brady, Bucs struggling? Rex Ryan gets right to the point
You knew Rex Ryan wouldn't pass up an opportunity to analyze Tom Brady's downfall. Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered their second consecutive loss Sunday, a shocking 21-3 defeat to a Carolina Panthers team that essentially waved the white flag on its season by trading star running back Christian McCaffrey. The Bucs now have as many losses through seven games (four) as they had in the entire 2021 regular season.
NBC Sports
Why Eagles' Christian McCaffrey trade pursuit broke down
The Eagles are the NFL's only remaining undefeated team and they look like legit Super Bowl contenders heading into Week 8. But Howie Roseman is always looking for upgrades, and ahead of the Nov. 1 trade deadline it sounds like he was poking around a potential mega-upgrade... but wasn't willing to pay what it would've cost.
NBC Sports
What Mac Jones thought of Patriots' bizarre QB plan vs. Bears
If Bill Belichick wanted to make the New England Patriots' quarterback situation as confusing as possible, he succeeded Monday night. Mac Jones started against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium, returning from a three-game absence due to a high-ankle sprain. But after he threw an interception on New England's third drive, the Patriots replaced him with rookie Bailey Zappe, who led back-to-back touchdown drives to spark the offense.
NBC Sports
Nathaniel Hackett: Russell Wilson “trending” in direction of playing
The Broncos played without quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday, due to a partial hamstring tear. Will he be back on Sunday in London, against the Jaguars?. “He’s trending in that direction,” coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters on Monday. “He did everything he could to try to be there, but it was just a little early with that short week. So hopefully, we’ll see him out there and if not, we’ll be smart with him too.”
NBC Sports
Kenny Pickett and Terry Bradshaw have one specific thing in common, so far
The Kenny Pickett era has had highs and lows, ups and downs. He passes the eyeball test, which is good. But he has thrown more than a few interceptions, which is not. As noted by NFL Research, Pickett’s seven interceptions make him the only Steelers rookie quarterback to throw at least five picks in his first four games since a player named Terry Bradshaw. Who went on to win four Super Bowls.
NBC Sports
Bill Belichick on the starting quarterback going forward: “We just finished the game”
It was a strange night for the Patriots, in more ways than one. And they’ll now be picking up the pieces on a short week before the first of two 2022 meetings with the resurgent Jets. Quarterback Mac Jones started. After an interception, he was benched for Bailey Zappe....
NBC Sports
Colts plan to start Sam Ehlinger at QB for rest of season
The Colts will have a new quarterback this week. Head coach Frank Reich announced that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts in Sunday’s home game against the Commanders. Reich also said that Matt Ryan has a a Grade 2 shoulder separation that will keep him from practicing or playing this week, but he made it clear that the decision to go to Ehlinger was not because of Ryan’s injury.
NBC Sports
Coleman release opens 49ers roster spot as Verrett decision looms
The 49ers made a timely roster move Tuesday with the release of running back Tevin Coleman, freeing up roster space to potentially activate cornerback Jason Verrett. After spending the 2019 and 2020 NFL seasons with the 49ers, Coleman played for the New York Jets last season before signing to San Francisco's practice squad on Sept. 21 of this year.
NBC Sports
NFC East not making things easy on the Eagles
As the Eagles enjoyed their Week 7 bye week, the rest of the NFC East made things a little tighter. The Giants, Cowboys and Commanders all won on Sunday. Still, the Eagles are in the driver’s seat of the NFC East, which happens to be the best division in football.
NBC Sports
Matt Ryan’s contract is the main reason he won’t play for the Colts again this year
Sam Ehlinger officially becomes the starting quarterback of the Colts. If he fails or gets injured, Nick Foles will take over. And if Foles gets injured, the quarterback will be anyone but Matt Ryan. Ryan is done. He’s out. He won’t play again, for reasons rooted in his contract. Put...
NBC Sports
Report: Jets acquire running back James Robinson from Jaguars
The New York Jets have a new running back. On the same day the team announced that dynamic rookie Breece Hall was lost for the season with a torn ACL, the Jets filled the void in their backfield by reportedly acquiring James Robinson from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a conditional sixth-round draft pick.
NBC Sports
Amon-Ra St. Brown did not suffer a concussion, was removed because of new protocol
The Lions announced during Sunday’s game against the Cowboys that wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had been ruled out with a concussion, but today the team said St. Brown actually did not suffer a concussion. Lions head coach Dan Campbell said today that St. Brown was removed from the...
NBC Sports
Tua Tagovailoa: I wasn’t trying to be Superman, was trying to get first downs
Before Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to the lineup on Sunday night for the first time since he suffered a concussion in Week Four, he spoke to Maria Taylor of NBC Sports about what he learned from his experience. Tagovailoa said he’s always been a player who tries to make...
NBC Sports
Justin Fields: Designed runs brought different element to our offense
The Bears had an extended break to prepare to face the Patriots after losing to the Commanders on Thursday night in Week Six and one of the tweaks they made to their offense was expanding the amount of designed runs for quarterback Justin Fields. Fields made the most of those...
