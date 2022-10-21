Matthew Perry has admitted to having bizarre feelings of resentment towards Keanu Reeves in his memoir.The Friends star will this week release his memoir Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he writes about his time on the hit sitcom and his extensive struggles with alcohol and painkiller addiction.However, in new extracts from the memoir shared byPage Six, Perry also makes some admissions regarding his strong feelings about The Matrix star.Reeves is mentioned in the book when Perry comments on the death of River Phoenix, who was a close friend of Reeves before his death aged 23....

25 MINUTES AGO