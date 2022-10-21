Yoelvis Gomez will have to wait to take an interesting step up in competition comparable to what he had planned for November 5. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Gomez suffered an injury to his right wrist while training and has been forced to withdraw from his fight against former junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario. Gomez’s injury might require surgery, which would keep the undefeated southpaw out of action for an extended period of time.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 9 HOURS AGO