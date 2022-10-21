Read full article on original website
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Sets Ticket Revenue Record For Boxing at Desert Diamond Arena
The event headlined by Jake “The Problem Child” Paul and UFC legend Anderson “The Spider” Silva has established itself as the highest grossing boxing event for ticket revenue in the history of Desert Diamond Arena (formerly Gila River Arena) and the second highest-grossing ticket event across all combat sports with six days to go until fight night.
Report: Davis, Garcia Agree To Framework For January Fight; PPV Distributor Sticking Point
Representatives for Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia are inching toward a deal for the undefeated rivals to square off in a 136-pound fight at some point in January. According to a report Monday night from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, pay-per-view distribution is the significant obstacle that has prevented Davis and Garcia from finalizing their agreement.
Shakur Stevenson: Keyshawn Davis Is A Bad Motherf-----; Ready For Best Of Best Right Now
Shakur Stevenson became a two-weight world champion at just 24 years of age and only 17 fights into his professional career. Stevenson considers Keyshawn Davis capable of accomplishing comparable things very early in his own promising career. The unbeaten Stevenson wouldn’t consider facing Davis because he considers Davis “family,” but the former featherweight and junior lightweight champ claimed during a recent appearance on “The DAZN Boxing Show” that the elite lightweight prospect is already capable of beating any other opponent in their division.
Ennis (IBF), Stanionis (WBA) Petition To Enforce Mandatory Title Shot Against Spence
The mandatory contenders in waiting for Errol Spence Jr. are eager to advance to the front of the line. Both the WBA and IBF have been met with petitions filed by the teams of Eimantas Stanionis and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, respectively, to enforce a due welterweight title shot. The moves came in the aftermath of failed talks for an undisputed champion between Spence as the WBC/WBA/IBF titlist and WBO beltholder Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford.
Benavidez Fires Back At Canelo: "Who F------ Cares If I Fought One World Champion, Come Beat Me"
Although Canelo Alvarez has forged a career that will safely place him in the Hall of Fame when he ultimately hangs up his gloves, a shroud of mystery constantly surrounded him. While he never officially suffered defeat at the hands of Gennadiy Golovkin, his two prior results against him, a...
Fury, Crawford Announcements Deflate Late-2022: Weekend Afterthoughts
The first half of 2022 was one of the best six-month stretches for the sport of boxing in the 21st century. Boxing fans were treated to the consolidation of the lightweight and Jr. middleweight championships, an upset of the sport’s biggest star, additional title unification at bantamweight, Jr. lightweight, welterweight, middleweight, and light heavyweight, a monster heavyweight stadium show, and arguably the biggest women’s fight of all-time.
Claressa Shields: I'm The Most Dominant, I'm The Greatest Woman of All Time!
WBA, WBO, IBF, WBC middleweight champion Claressa Shields will pursue the biggest challenges out there in 2023. Earlier this month, Shields picked up the biggest win of her career when he fought past amateur rival Savannah Marshall before sold-out crowd at the O2 Arena in London. Marshall held a decision...
Adrien Broner Signs With BLK Prime Boxing
The newest promotional outfit in town has secured its second high profile boxer in less than a week. Former four-division titlist Adrien Broner has officially signed with BLK Prime Boxing, the platform formally announced during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Broner joins the upstart outfit just four days after it was confirmed that three-division and reigning WBO welterweight titlist Terence Crawford (38-0, 29KOs) would headline the company’s first major Pay-Per-View.
Tim Tszyu on Facing Jermell Charlo: This is The Superbowl, The Grand Final
The countdown to UNDISPUTED has officially begun. Australian boxing superstar Tim Tszyu will fight for the undisputed super-welterweight championship of the world. Tszyu will face the undisputed champion at 154-lbs (70kg), 32-year-old Jermell Charlo, for all the belts (WBO, WBC, IBF & WBA) on January 28 of 2023 (January 29 in Australia).
Arum Pins Failed Fury-Joshua Talks on Hearn: 'Would Not Cooperate'
Bob Arum has no doubt in his mind who is to blame for the bungled Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua all-British super fight. Arum, the head of Top Rank, which acts as Fury’s US promoter, was in London recently to announce Fury’s upcoming Dec. 3 fight against Derek Chisora. The fight will be the third time the two have met inside the ring; Fury has defeated Chisora in both previous outings.
Salita: Shields' Rematch With Marshall Should Happen Within Next 12-18 Months In U.S.
A rematch with Savannah Marshall won’t be next for Claressa Shields, but Shields’ promoter expects them to fight again within the next year-and-a-half. Dmitriy Salita informed BoxingScene.com that the preliminary plan for Shields (13-0, 2 KOs) is to have her face other opponents in Detroit, somewhere in Africa and/or somewhere in the Middle East before the Flint, Michigan native moves toward a rematch with Marshall. Salita also expressed Shields’ preference to box Marshall (12-1, 10 KOs) in Shields’ home country if the middleweight rivals square off a second time.
Katie Taylor Open To Facing Cris Cyborg: It Would Be an Interesting Fight
Undisputed lightweight champion Katie Taylor is a few days away from his next defense, which comes against undefeated contender Karen Eizabeth Carabajal at Wembley Arena in London. The bout will be Taylor's first since her tough split decision win over Amanda Serrano in April at Madison Square Garden in New...
Romero's Head Trainer Hoping For Isaac Cruz Next: "He’ll Be An Easier Fight Than Tank"
Cromwell “Bullet” Gordon refused to listen to the naysayers. Instead, the former pro boxer turned trainer placed his head down and continued to push Rolando “Rolly” Romero, heading into his showdown against Gervonta Davis on May 28th. A fully packed crowd in Brooklyn’s Barclays Center cheered...
Wilder Manager: Hearn Knows How To Reach Us On Joshua Fight
Shelly Finkel, co-manager to heavyweight contender Deontay Wilder, says there is no issue with facing Anthony Joshua in 2023. Wilder returned earlier this month, with a vicious one-punch knockout of Robert Helenius in the first round at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The victory allowed Wilder to bounce back after back-to-back...
Guido Vianello Talks Debut in Italy, Training Camp, Future Goals
On Friday, 28th of October, in the Pala Atlantico Venue of Rome, Guido “The Gladiator” Vianello (9-0-1, 9KO) will have his first-ever professional fight in Italy, on a show structured by his promoter, Top Rank, together with Italy’s leading boxing promoters, OPI Since 82 of the Cherchi family.
Yoelvis Gomez Suffers Injury To Right Wrist, Out Of November 5 Fight With Jeison Rosario
Yoelvis Gomez will have to wait to take an interesting step up in competition comparable to what he had planned for November 5. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Gomez suffered an injury to his right wrist while training and has been forced to withdraw from his fight against former junior middleweight champion Jeison Rosario. Gomez’s injury might require surgery, which would keep the undefeated southpaw out of action for an extended period of time.
Hearn: Whyte is The Frontrunner To Face Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn, promoter for former two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, says Dillian Whyte is the current frontrunner to face the British star in the early months of 2023. Joshua previously knocked Whyte out in seven rounds back in December of 2015. Joshua is looking to bounce back after suffering back...
Oleksandr Usyk Named WBO Male Fighter Of The Year During 35th Annual Convention
The hits keep on coming for Oleksandr Usyk. A repeat win over England’s Anthony Joshua saw Ukraine’s Usyk successfully defend his WBA ‘Super’/IBF/WBO heavyweight titles this past August 21 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The win came eleven months after dethroning Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) with a competitive but clear unanimous decision last September 25 on the road at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London.
Anthony Young Set To Collide With Zaragoza in Atlantic City
After a successful promotional debut aboard the Battleship New Jersey, R&B Promotions will make it's Atlantic City debut as favorite son Anthony "Juice" Young takes on Jose Zaragoza in an eight-round welterweight on Saturday, October 29th at The Showboat Hotel. Young of Atlantic City has a record of 23-2 with...
Sean Brewer Bags Quick Knockout Win on Thompson Card in Ontario
This past Friday on Thompson’s “New Blood” card at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, CA, featherweight Sean Brewer (4-0, 3 KOs), of Las Vegas, NV, remained undefeated by scoring a first-round knockout over Christian Renteria (9-14, 8 KOs), from Tijuana, MX. The main event featuring George Acosta...
