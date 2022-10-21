Read full article on original website
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh’s Only Walmart ClosesBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
blink-182 Featuring Tom DeLonge Head to Pittsburgh in 2023Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Pennsylvania this monthKristen WaltersCranberry Township, PA
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Tri-City Herald
Russell Wilson’s Biggest Problem Revealed by Analytics
The Denver Broncos are struggling because the offense is struggling. The floundering can be placed right at the feet of Russell Wilson. There is no doubt that Wilson has not been himself throwing the football. There are opinions as to why he is not performing to his standard. By way...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks get relieving news on DK Metcalf: No surgery for injured knee
The Seahawks have relieving news on DK Metcalf and his injured knee that got him carted out of their win Sunday. “We got a really good report this morning,” coach Pete Carroll said on his weekly radio show with KIRO-AM Monday morning. “He does not need surgery. He hurt his patellar (tendon) some …
Tri-City Herald
Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More
Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Surge Past Chargers In Los Angeles Despite Metcalf Injury
Coming off of a big division win over the Arizona Cardinals last week, the Seattle Seahawks entered their Sunday matchup in Los Angeles against the Chargers, looking to start a winning streak. And after yet another explosive offensive outburst, that is exactly what happened, as the Seahawks surged past the...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rising After Packers Win?
The Washington Commanders are searching for their third straight win this weekend against the Indianapolis Colts. With a win, the Commanders will move back to .500 and remain in the hunt for a Wild Card spot, even though the odds are still long in the rough NFC East. Compared to...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons ‘Outsmarted’ Colts in Trade of Benched QB Matt Ryan? Here’s the Truth
In many corners of the NFL world, your Atlanta Falcons are being congratulated for hoodwinking the Indianapolis Colts in the trade that sent quarterback Matt Ryan out of town after 14 years. Those back pats are based on a lie. Ryan has been benched in Indianapolis in favor of young...
Tri-City Herald
Rashod Bateman Dealing With Dropped Passes for Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is tied with Brandin Cooks and Jaylen Waddle for the league lead in dropped passes with five, according to Pro Football Focus. However, Bateman has a drop rate of 25.8 percent, compared to 15.2 percent for Cooks and 12.8 percent...
Tri-City Herald
Report: Chiefs Making Major Changes in Starting Backfield
The Kansas City Chiefs' run game got off to a hot start this season but in recent weeks, things haven't been nearly as smooth in the backfield. As a result, some changes are being made as the team heads into a Week 7 outing against the San Francisco 49ers. Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to be the team's starting running back on Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Sean McVay: WR Van Jefferson ‘Brings the Big Play Element’ to Rams Offense
It is no secret that the Los Angeles Rams have struggled mightily on offense so far, which is a stark contrast to where they were a year ago with one of the best offenses in the NFL. Of course, a plethora of injuries along the offensive line certainly doesn't help,...
Tri-City Herald
Texans vs. Raiders Notebook: Dameon Pierce and Davis Mills Steady, but Run Defense Gashed in Loss
The Houston Texans came into Week 7 rested and filled with momentum after picking up their first win of the season against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 9. But in Sunday's matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium, the Texans' momentum didn't hold up for all four quarters, as Houston stumbled to a 38-20 loss.
Tri-City Herald
Can Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Win Starting Job Over Carson Wentz?
Now that two quarterbacks have started for the Washington Commanders this season, the door is open for a controversy down the line. Especially after Taylor Heinicke led the 2-4 Commanders to a win after trailing 14-3 early in the game. Carson Wentz started out strong this season, but his last...
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels: CB Room Prepares Like Starters
The injury bug is showing signs of its mid-season form, as the Las Vegas Raiders are challenged yet again with replacing a frequent starter, this time being in the secondary. Cornerback Nate Hobbs was placed on the Injured/Reserve list during the bye week when it was revealed he would be missing time with a broken hand.
Tri-City Herald
Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Will Not Make Three-Game Road Trip
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo predicted this as a redemption year for him this season. After saying he was in the best shape of his career, Oladipo has yet to play this season. He will not travel with the team on a three-game road trip because of knee issues. The...
Tri-City Herald
Anatomy of a Back-Breaking Drive: How Geno Smith, Seahawks Put Away Chargers
Leading 24-14 in the early stages of the third quarter, Geno Smith and the Seahawks looked to be in total command of their Week 7 road matchup with the Chargers. After racing out to an 17-point lead in the first quarter, they had led throughout the first two-plus quarters and dominated in the trenches on both sides of the football.
Tri-City Herald
First Complete Game Fired Up by Bears Defense
The Bears had been 12th in scoring defense and have played the pass well almost all season. Yet, safety Jaquan Brisker said something was missing. The missing element was a complete defensive effort, and they finally got one Monday night in a 33-14 win over the New England Patriots. "It...
Tri-City Herald
Former Miami Heat Draft Pick Precious Achiuwa Shines In Victory Against Old Team
When the Miami Heat drafted Precious Achiuwa in 2020, they thought he would become one of the cornerstones of the franchise. It never happened because he was part of the Kyle Lowry trade from the Toronto Raptors. Since, Achiuwa has developed into a solid player. On Monday, he had 10...
Tri-City Herald
Five Thoughts: Steelers Offense is Struggling in More Ways Than Kenny Pickett
The chance to win was there until it wasn’t. The Pittsburgh Steelers had a chance to spoil Tua Tagovailoa’s return from a nasty concussion but weren’t quite able to finalize their drives as multiple late interceptions were thrown by Kenny Pickett. Miami pulled out the win 16-10.
Detroit takes on Atlanta, aims to break 3-game slide
Atlanta Hawks (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its three-game skid when the Pistons play Atlanta. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last...
