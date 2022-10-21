Not something you’d expect on any menu, the North Carolina State Fair is now selling rattlesnake corn dogs. Here is what they taste like. According to WRAL, the rattlesnake corn dog is rattlesnake meat that is grounded up and made into a bratwurst-style sausage. It is then cooked with some jalapeño peppers and chardonnay wine. Afterward, it is dipped into a corn dog mix. The media outlet investigated the creation of this unique type of food.

