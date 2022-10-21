ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!. On this fourth episode, Gannon shoots the breeze with First Alert Meteorologist Claire Fry, so you’ll...
WILMINGTON, NC
wcti12.com

Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina

Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
NEW BERN, NC
Eater

Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina

Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
CHARLOTTE, NC
townandtourist.com

20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
country1037fm.com

A Rare Restricted Species Of Frog Hitchhiked To North Carolina

While it looks harmless and even slightly cute this frog is not allowed in the state of North Carolina. It’s a Cuban Tree Frog which is considered invasive and therefore is a restricted species of frog in the state. The frog was found in the car of someone who had driven to North Carolina from Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

Kids and guns: Let these 2 tragic NC incidents serve as a reminder

Americans are deeply divided about guns. But whether we support robust gun rights or would like to see more restrictions on firearms, most of us agree about at least one thing: Unsupervised kids shouldn’t have access to guns. Recent events in North Carolina illustrate why. On Oct. 16 a...
RALEIGH, NC
carolinajournal.com

North Carolina Democrats on the ropes

Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Outsider.com

This North Carolina State Fair Sells Rattlesnake Corn Dogs: Here’s What They Taste Like

Not something you’d expect on any menu, the North Carolina State Fair is now selling rattlesnake corn dogs. Here is what they taste like. According to WRAL, the rattlesnake corn dog is rattlesnake meat that is grounded up and made into a bratwurst-style sausage. It is then cooked with some jalapeño peppers and chardonnay wine. Afterward, it is dipped into a corn dog mix. The media outlet investigated the creation of this unique type of food.
WECT

Report: North Carolina hospitals claimed losses, reported profits on Medicare

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new report shows that several North Carolina hospitals have claimed to lose money on Medicare, but reported profits to the federal government. In a press conference Tuesday, State Treasurer Dale Folwell questioned non-profit hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission. He says Medicare losses are typically what these hospital systems use to justify tax exemptions and price increases.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy