This Is North Carolina's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the best historic fast food spots around the country, including this longtime favorite in North Carolina.
WECT
Shootin’ the Breeze: Episode 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shootin’ the Breeze, with WECT Chief Meteorologist Gannon Medwick, explores Cape Fear and Carolina weather more deeply than standard TV segments. Look for a new episode roughly every month!. On this fourth episode, Gannon shoots the breeze with First Alert Meteorologist Claire Fry, so you’ll...
Scary consequences: Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign begins across NC
The statewide Halloween Booze It & Lose It campaign began Monday and will run through Oct. 31.
wcti12.com
Trick-or-Treat events and times in Eastern North Carolina
Toyota of New Bern will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 28th starting at 5 PM. Jarvis Memorial United Methodist Church will host a Trunk or Treat event on October 30th from 3 PM - 5 PM. Jacksonville:. Trick-or-treating times are 5 PM - 8:30 PM. Emerald Isle:
Eater
Billy D’s Fried Chicken Expands to Universities Across North Carolina
Chef William Dissen of the Market Place in Asheville, North Carolina, and Haymaker in Charlotte, North Carolina, brings his brand of Southern sandwiches to campuses across the state with the opening of Billy D’s Fried Chicken at Elon University this month and another planned for Wake Forest University soon.
townandtourist.com
20 Best Liveaboard Marinas in North Carolina (With Pictures!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. If you’re considering making the permanent move to a liveaboard lifestyle, North Carolina has some great marinas to choose from. With over 5,000 miles of waterways, North Carolina is home to hundreds of marinas.
North Carolina hunters urged to take precautions against avian influenza
Officials want to remind hunters to be aware and cautious when “handling wild birds during hunting season” because of avian influenza.
hendersonville.com
North Carolina’s Passenger Rail Service Breaks Record for Ridership
Governor Roy Cooper says more people rode the N.C. Department of Transportation’s intercity passenger rail service in September than any previous month in the 32-year history of the NC By Train service. The Carolinian and Piedmont trains handled 48,488 passengers last month, which marks an increase of 32% over...
3 ‘very dangerous’ men sentenced in 2018 North Carolina killing, official says
N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein announced Monday the sentences of Reginald McClain, Joshua McClain, and Kenyawna Powell.
wunc.org
State awards $20 million in grants to shore up North Carolina beaches against storm damage
More than $20 million from the state Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) Division of Water Resources is being awarded to eight coastal communities in North Carolina to shore up beaches against storm damage. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, beaches and sand dunes serve a critical role...
WYFF4.com
North Carolina couple stole $200,000 from high school booster club, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former booster club president in North Carolina and his wife are headed to prison for stealing more than $239,000 from the organization. Anthony Sharper, 42, is the former president of the Charlotte High School Booster Club, according to Dena J. King, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
A Rare Restricted Species Of Frog Hitchhiked To North Carolina
While it looks harmless and even slightly cute this frog is not allowed in the state of North Carolina. It’s a Cuban Tree Frog which is considered invasive and therefore is a restricted species of frog in the state. The frog was found in the car of someone who had driven to North Carolina from Florida.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kids and guns: Let these 2 tragic NC incidents serve as a reminder
Americans are deeply divided about guns. But whether we support robust gun rights or would like to see more restrictions on firearms, most of us agree about at least one thing: Unsupervised kids shouldn’t have access to guns. Recent events in North Carolina illustrate why. On Oct. 16 a...
2 NC cities, including 1 in the Triangle, move up on ‘Top 50 Rattiest Cities’ list
Orkin has published its 2022 list of America's "Rattiest Cities," highlighting 50 U.S. metro areas where residents might be more likely to find themselves face-to-face with vermin.
whqr.org
Pipeline builder halts legal effort to acquire land for NC extension
Developers of a proposed pipeline extension that would bring natural gas to North Carolina have withdrawn legal proceedings to acquire land for the project. But the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it's not abandoning the $468 million project. In a federal court filing last week, the Mountain Valley Pipeline said it...
carolinajournal.com
North Carolina Democrats on the ropes
Latest John Locke Foundation polling shows potential for left-wing political bloodbath. North Carolina Democrats are facing a brutal election that could see their worst results in more than a decade, according to the latest and last Civitas-John Locke Foundation poll of the 2022 election. The poll, released two weeks before...
asheville.com
Western North Carolinians Can Order Free Covid-19 Tests Thanks to USPS Pilot Program
Several western North Carolina communities were selected for a United States Postal Service pilot program to increase access to COVID-19 tests. People living in zip codes that begin with 287, 288, and 289 can order free, self-swab PCR test kits by visiting ineedacovid19test.com between now and Jan. 15, 2023. The...
This North Carolina State Fair Sells Rattlesnake Corn Dogs: Here’s What They Taste Like
Not something you’d expect on any menu, the North Carolina State Fair is now selling rattlesnake corn dogs. Here is what they taste like. According to WRAL, the rattlesnake corn dog is rattlesnake meat that is grounded up and made into a bratwurst-style sausage. It is then cooked with some jalapeño peppers and chardonnay wine. Afterward, it is dipped into a corn dog mix. The media outlet investigated the creation of this unique type of food.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Dems file residency protest against Republican running for state Senate
A complaint filed with the N.C. State Board of Elections alleges that Republican state Senate candidate E.C. Sykes does not live in the district where he is running for office, as required by state law. The complaint was filed last week by activist Todd Stiefel of Raleigh on behalf of...
WECT
Report: North Carolina hospitals claimed losses, reported profits on Medicare
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new report shows that several North Carolina hospitals have claimed to lose money on Medicare, but reported profits to the federal government. In a press conference Tuesday, State Treasurer Dale Folwell questioned non-profit hospitals’ commitment to their patients and their charitable mission. He says Medicare losses are typically what these hospital systems use to justify tax exemptions and price increases.
