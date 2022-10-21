ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Daily South

Chicken And Stuffing Casserole

For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Gin Lee

Country-style chicken pot-pie

Ahh, comfort food! It's definitely turning colder outside, but here's a warm and comfy all-in-one dinner that will surely knock your socks off. So, cozy up to your warm fireplace and let's dig into a delicious, piping hot, country-style chicken pot-pie.
Family Proof

Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad: Recipes Worth Making

This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad is an easy recipe that is fresh, light, and very healthy. A delicious side that is ideal to accompany most mains. This Creamy Cucumber Tomato Salad only takes 10 minutes to make. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Gin Lee

Homemade chicken bites

My chicken bites are similar to chicken nuggets, or popcorn chicken, but I honestly didn't want to name my recipe for something that's been so overused. So, that's how the name "chicken bites" came about. Y'all the batter is made with an egg and milk mixture, then coated with instant potato flakes, flour, and seasonings. The end results are so delicious!
Mashed

The Simple Pasta Rachael Ray Constantly Feeds Her Family

Keeping it down-to-earth and real, Rachael Ray believes the best way to express love is with food. When she greets her home audience, it's like she is talking to friends. No ceremony, no stress — just fun. "I'm going to show you guys this super-simple, so-flavorful pasta," the popular...
iheart.com

Rita's Slow Cooker Butternut Squash Soup

Pumpkin can be substituted for the squash. 1 yellow or golden delicious apple, peeled and chopped. Cook onion, apple, butter and a teaspoon salt over low heat until onion softens. Or cook in the microwave. Put mixture in slow cooker and add squash and broth. Cover and cook on low...
Florence Carmela Paola

Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake

Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Mashed

Spanish-Style Sofrito Recipe

Are you looking to add a bounty of flavor to your meals, but still searching for both a customizable and versatile recipe? That's where this sofrito recipe comes into play. Sofrito is a seasoned vegetable- and tomato-based sauce that can be the foundation for many dishes. Recipe developer and registered...
Family Proof

Lemon Garlic Butter Swai Fish: Recipes Worth Cooking

This Lemon Garlic Butter Swai Fish recipe makes an excellent quick dinner entree as it is prepared easily, using very few ingredients. It is highly versatile and quite affordable as well. This recipe only takes 10 minutes to prep and 15 to cook. Check out the video above to see...
The Kitchn

The Best Way to Store Whole and Cut Onions

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. The onion is a many-splendored thing. Humble but important, it’s essential to countless recipes, where it often plays a back-up role to the star ingredients. But make no mistake: The onion is its own star. So versatile and affordable, the onion is one of those ingredients you should have on-hand at all times. But how to keep your onions fresh for as long as possible? It’s easy — just follow these steps, and enjoy your alliums for weeks at a time.
The Kitchn

Perfect Guacamole

The perfect food pairing (in my eyes, at least) is the combination of tortilla chips and loaded guacamole. The shattering crack of a salty fried corn chip carrying creamy avocado brightened with lime and studded with cilantro, garlic, tomato, and chiles with every bite is pure bliss. Making guacamole from...
Florence Carmela Paola

Comfort Foods: Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie

Do you love chicken pot pie? Here's a quick and easy chicken pot pie your family will enjoy This easy-to-make Biscuit Chicken Pot Pie recipe is not only made with pre-made biscuits to save time, you can also shred a rotissurie chicken, use frozen veggetables, even left overs if you have them--which I have done numerous times.
Gin Lee

Meatloaf seasoning mix & meatloaf

For this recipe, the spice ingredients are common, and they're probably spices that you already have stored in your spice rack. This recipe will be the equivalent to one store-purchased package of meatloaf seasoning. So, if you're cooking more than just one meatloaf, just double or triple the list of ingredients.
thecountrycook.net

Taco Soup - Weekend Potluck #553

Our most popular recipe from the last weekend potluck was this recipe for Easy Taco Soup from Southern Plate. Our other featured recipes include: Caramel Apple Dip from Nancy C., Sausage and Hash Brown Breakfast Bake from The Recipe Life and Mandy is sharing her recipe for Broccoli Cheese Casserole! So good!
mailplus.co.uk

Hard-pressed shoppers swap to Spam

SPAM - and even the cursed spam fritters - are making a comeback as Middle Britain attempts to navigate the cost of living crisis. Sales of the pink processed meat are up 34 per cent as part of a wider return to tinned food, cheap cuts of meat and even fish heads.
EatingWell

Green Chile Rotisserie Chicken Casserole

Preheat oven to 375°F. Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Combine chicken, rice, poblanos, bell pepper, zucchini, squash, corn, soup, yogurt, pepper and salt in a large bowl; stir until well combined. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking dish; use a spatula to smooth the top.
boldsky.com

Diwali 2022: Easy One Pot Crunchy And Tender Chicken Thigh Dinner Recipe

This recipe is so simple, and convenient that it will always satisfy your soul. The dish is full of healthy ingredients and is a stunner for busy weekends when you are too tired to prepare huge, complex meals. It is a must for all meat lovers. This Diwali, become a crowd pleaser by preparing this easy one-pot crunchy and tender chicken thigh dinner recipe.
BHG

Loaded Potato Dip

All the flavors of a loaded baked potato in dip form? Yes, please! The combination of cheese, cream cheese, sour cream, bacon, and green onion make the perfect party dip. When you have leftover mashed potatoes from Thanksgiving or a weeknight dinner, plan to use them in this loaded potato dip recipe. Enjoy with crackers, tortilla chips, and/or crudités.

