Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Erik Spoelstra On Jimmy Butler Sitting Most Of The Fourth Quarter In Monday’s Loss To Toronto Raptors

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra surprisingly sat forward Jimmy Butler for most of the fourth quarter in Monday's loss to the Toronto Raptors. By the time, Buter re-entered, it was too late. The Raptors had already seized control of the game. Spoelstra said he should've reconsidered the timing of getting Butler back in the game.
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Magic Johnson Calls Pat Riley The Best Coach Ever

Miami Heat team president Pat Riley is often considered the "godfather"of the NBA. Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, who played for Riley with the Los Angeles Lakers, said he is greatest coach ever on an appearance on the Shannon Sharpe podcast. "We can score inside, outside and on the break,...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Should LeBron James Rally For League’s Best Scoring Average?

With LeBron James clearly aware of the offensive limitations of this season's Lakers roster, would he be interested in making a run at the league's top scoring average?. Last year, the 6'9" power forward finished with the second-best scoring average (albeit in just 56 games) across the league, 30.3 points a night (on .524/.359/.756 shooting splits), behind just Philadelphia 76ers All-NBA center Joel Embiid. James also averaged 8.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.1 blocks a game.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Russell Westbrook’s Hamstring Injury Returns

$47.1 million starting Los Angeles Lakers Russell point guard Westbrook is listed as doubtful for the Lakers' Wednesday night clash with the Nuggets in Denver. View the original article to see embedded media. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Westbrook is dealing with a lingering hamstring injury, which he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder One of Four NBA Teams Still Searching for Win

Ahead of what is likely to be a competitive back-to-back versus the Los Angeles Clippers, the Oklahoma City Thunder find themselves as one of the four teams left in the NBA without a win. The Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings, all for various reasons, also continue to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
9&10 News

Detroit takes on Atlanta, aims to break 3-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its three-game skid when the Pistons play Atlanta. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Thunder Shooting Woes Still Prevalent Early in 2022-23 Season

New season, same problems for Oklahoma City through the first three games. OKC pushed to heighten the shooting prowess on the team this off-season, however through three games the Thunder’s shooting woes are still prevalent. While fixing shooting will no doubt take time, the team will still need to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Miami Heat’s Victor Oladipo Will Not Make Three-Game Road Trip

Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo predicted this as a redemption year for him this season. After saying he was in the best shape of his career, Oladipo has yet to play this season. He will not travel with the team on a three-game road trip because of knee issues. The...
MIAMI, FL
Tri-City Herald

Why Luka Doncic’s Mavs Are Prioritizing Strong Starts

The Dallas Mavericks have managed to get off to hot starts in each of their initial two games to begin the 2022-23 season. The Mavs have outscored their opponents by a 30-point margin in the first quarter of their two games, with Doncic averaging 17.0 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists in the opening period alone. No player is averaging more points in the opening period of games so far.
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Paul George and Marcus Morris OUT vs Oklahoma City Thunder

View the original article to see embedded media. The LA Clippers desperately need some continuity on the court, but it doesn't look like they're going to have that against the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to the NBA's official injury report, both Paul George (non-covid illness) and Marcus Morris (personal reasons)...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Injury Report: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander OUT vs. LA Clippers

View the original article to see embedded media. The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without two key players in their first matchup with the LA Clippers this season, as both Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey will miss Tuesday night's game due to injuries. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a left hip...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tri-City Herald

Serena Williams Says She’s ’Not Retired’ During Panel

During September’s U.S. Open, tennis legend Serena Williams appeared to announce her retirement after 27 years dominating the sport. The 23-time Grand Slam champion told the world that she was “evolving” away from the sport after the U.S. Open, even though she tended to avoid the word “retirement” in any of her interviews.
Tri-City Herald

PJ Tucker Explains Postgame Message to Sixers After Spurs Loss

The Philadelphia 76ers were favored to pick up their first win of the year on Saturday night. After falling short to the Boston Celtics and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Sixers had an opportunity to face a young and rebuilding San Antonio Spurs team. Despite being the heavy favorites in the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins Honoring 1972 Team as Achievement Gets Progressively Better

Halftime of the Miami Dolphins' Sunday night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers won't be the first time the organization has honored its 1972 team for achieving the only perfect season in NFL history. But each new celebration comes with two undeniable aspects, one sad, one really good. The sad part,...
