Analysts Say an Onslaught of Fed Rate Hikes Could Spur a ‘Bond Market Flash Crash’ or ‘Blow up the Treasury’ – Economics Bitcoin News
The U.S. economy has been struggling with inflation running rampant and investors are eagerly waiting for the U.S. Federal Reserve to announce the next federal funds rate hike next month. Harris Kupperman, the founder of the hedge fund Praetorian Capital, believes the onslaught of Fed rate hikes could very well “blow up the Treasury.” Furthermore, amid the gloomy macro trends, the chief marketing officer at Fluid Finance, Jessica Walker, says the failing economy and floundering fiat currencies reveal the true benefits of cryptocurrencies.
Axie Infinity (AXS/USD) claims a new low. Are we set for a more bearish move?
Is the sport over for Axie Infinity (AXS/USD)? Nicely, that might be the case going by the technical outlook of the native token AXS. The cryptocurrency has misplaced greater than 94% since its $171 excessive in November 2021. AXS now trades at $8.6. Technical indicators present the token might halve to under $4. What’s taking place?
Bitcoin’s Biggest Intra-Market Risk Right Now
The financial coverage of the Federal Reserve (FED) continues to be the all-determining issue for each the monetary markets worldwide and Bitcoin. With this in thoughts, all eyes are at the moment on November 02, when the subsequent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assembly is scheduled. Nevertheless, whereas that is...
Bitcoin Rally Imminent, According To Analyst Who Predicted 2022 Crypto Crash
Bitcoin has been by means of a variety of hardships since its inception and buyers and merchants are feeling the agony of the crypto market meltdown this yr. BTC is now buying and selling at $19,322 on the time of writing. Coingecko reports a 0.3% lower in worth for the...
Investment Strategist Discusses Bitcoin ‘Entering Unstoppable Maturation Stage’ — Says Price Should Continue to Rise – Markets and Prices Bitcoin News
Bloomberg Intelligence’s senior commodity strategist says bitcoin “may be entering an inexorable phase of its migration into the mainstream.” In addition, the cryptocurrency may also “be entering unstoppable maturation stage,” the strategist added, expecting the price of bitcoin to continue to rise over time. Bitcoin’s...
Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading nearly 150%, signaling US stocks are still overvalued and at risk of tumbling further
Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge is reading nearly 150%, suggesting stocks remain overvalued. The "Buffett indicator" has retreated from over 210% in January due to the stock-market downturn. The metric compares the US stock market's total value with the size of the economy. Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge is reading...
Top economist David Rosenberg predicts US inflation will plummet below 3% next year - and warns the Fed's rate hikes are courting disaster
The Fed is fighting inflation too hard as price pressures are fading, David Rosenberg said. The central bank's rapid interest-rate hikes are paving the way for an economic disaster, he said. The Rosenberg Research chief expects inflation to drop from over 8% to below 3% in the next year. The...
Bank of America warns US economy could lose 175,000 a month soon
One of the largest banks in the U.S., Bank of America, is warning that the pace of job growth in the U.S. is expected to be cut by around half during the fourth quarter of this year. Bank of America expects the U.S. economy to continue to lose jobs each...
Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'
The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
What is a recession? The economic concept explained and what happens during one.
As prices increase and gross domestic product declines, many people worry about a potential economic downturn, also known as a recession. Consumer prices rose 8.3% from a year earlier in August while core prices, which exclude volatile food and energy items, climbed 6.3% annually, according to the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index.
Top economist David Rosenberg warns the bear market rally in stocks won't last - and says consumers are running short of cash
David Rosenberg dismissed the latest rebound in stocks as a bear-market rally that won't last. He noted there have been six similar rallies this year, yet the S&P 500 is still down about 22%. The Rosenberg Research founder flagged growing signs of financial strain among American consumers. "It's got all...
Buckle in for a brutal free-fall in home prices and US housing is in a massive bubble, experts say. Here's how bad Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 others think it could get.
The US housing market is cratering, as the Fed's rapid interest rate hikes send mortgage costs soaring. Home sales have fallen for 8 months, and prices are dropping. But economists say worse is to come. Here's what Jeremy Siegel, Paul Krugman and 5 other top experts say about how painful...
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
The Chinese government also delayed the release of third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday without providing a reason.
Wall Street’s ‘Dr. Doom’ says central banks are screwed and we can’t avoid a financial crisis. ‘Damned if you do, damned if you don’t’
NYU professor Nouriel Roubini discusses his latest book, “MegaThreats,” at the Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Sept. 21, 2022. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s characterization of the road ahead for the U.S. economy has become increasingly glum since the start of the year. Back in...
Implications of OPEC Cuts for Texas
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) which coordinates its member states’ petroleum policy recently announced cuts to daily oil production, and the effects are reverberating through the energy market. Regular unleaded gasoline in Texas averaged $3.29 per gallon on Tuesday, nearly 11 cents higher than one month ago.
Investor Richard Mills Says Economy Is Rushing Into a ‘US Dollar Crisis of Epic Proportions’
While the U.S. dollar has been extremely robust in recent times, compared to a myriad of fiat currencies worldwide, a number of analysts and economists think the greenback will eventually falter in an inconceivable manner. The owner of aheadoftheherd.com, Richard Mills, published a comprehensive research post on Wednesday called “Walking Dead U.S. Dollar,” warning that “we are rushing headlong into a U.S. dollar crisis of epic proportions.” The investor thinks that within the next five years, the greenback could very well “lose its status as the world’s reserve currency.”
Elon Musk threatens to make weaponized drones in concerning tweet
ELON Musk threatened to make weaponized drones this week as Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine carries on. After sharing an Associated Press article on the use of killer drones in Ukraine, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO responded to a Tweet asking if he would be making similar weapons any time soon.
US desperately trying to prevent China from creating powerful artificial intelligence, insiders claim
THE US has plans to stifle China's growing A.I. technology sector, according to an insider. On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration wants to limit China’s access to powerful computing technologies. As a potential course of action, Biden's admin is looking into enacting export controls. Plans are in...
Saudis Sought Oil Production Cut So Deep It Surprised Even Russia
The Saudi-led oil cartel OPEC+’s announcement earlier this month that it was cutting 2 million barrels of oil per day — a move that would drive up the price of oil just a month before midterm elections — rankled Democrats in Washington. They accused Riyadh of aligning itself with Russia, another powerful member of OPEC+, which would indeed profit off the move. “What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
Ethereum Price Breaks Shackles, Why ETH Could Rally Before Bitcoin
Ethereum gained tempo and broke the $1,320 resistance towards the US Greenback. ETH is exhibiting constructive indicators and may surge above the $1,400 resistance. Ethereum began a gentle enhance above the $1,320 and $1,330 ranges. The value is now buying and selling above $1,300 and the 100 hourly easy transferring...
