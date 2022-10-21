Read full article on original website
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
PA race could determine Senate control | CUOMO
@ChrisCuomo says it's a shame that Tuesday night's #PASenateDebate was the one and only debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz. He notes that the debate revealed interesting things about both candidates. Watch live: www.newsnationnow.com/joinus. PA race could determine Senate control | CUOMO. .@ChrisCuomo says it's a shame that Tuesday...
Fetterman holds 6-point lead over Oz in Pennsylvania: poll
Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) holds a 6-point lead over Republican challenger Mehmet Oz in the state’s Senate race, according to a new CNN poll released Monday. The poll found that 51 percent of likely voters said they’ll vote for Fetterman in next month’s election, while 45 percent of those respondents support Oz.
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Rumored To Be a Possible Presidential Running-Mate for the 2024 Election
Marjorie Taylor-GreeneGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. According to an interview from October 21, it now seems possible that Georgia's controversial Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene could be one of the most likely candidates to run alongside Donald Trump if he chooses to run in the 2024 Presidential election.
Fox News Airs Poll, Anchor Immediately Scolds Colleague for Citing It
Literally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman are set to face off in their only scheduled debate.“It is a race that could determine which party controls the Senate. Polls...
Newest Poll shows the Projected Winner of Biden v Trump 2.0
The results of the latest Hill / Emerson University poll may shock you. In this latest poll conducted by The Hill and Emerson University Polling, the survey reports that if the 2020 Presidential election were to take place again today, Former Republican President Donald Trump has opened up a full 7-point lead over incumbent Democrat Joe Biden.
Once reliably blue Indiana 1st District is a 'toss-up' this election
In early August, former Vice President Mike Pence greeted residents at a Luke’s gas station in Hobart, a city in northwest Indiana. Pence began pumping gas and making conversation while news cameras followed. Next to him in almost every shot was Jennifer-Ruth Green, the Republican candidate for the 1st Congressional District, which includes...
Billionaire boost: Cash windfall fuels Republican Senate candidates as election nears
America’s ultra-rich gave big to Senate candidates in Georgia, Ohio, Arizona and Wisconsin, where key races could determine control of the Senate.
Alaska Republicans vote to censure McConnell
The Alaska Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for what they called spreading “divisive and misleading statements” about their endorsed candidate in Alaska’s Senate race. The state party added that McConnell’s financial support for incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) in...
Biden receives latest COVID shot
Oz on Fetterman Raising Taxes
