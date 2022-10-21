Read full article on original website
AT&T's $14 Million Hidden Fee Settlement: The Deadline to File a Claim Is Just Weeks Away
Are you a current or former AT&T customer? You might be eligible for part of a $14 million settlement the carrier agreed to after a class-action lawsuit alleged it charged subscribers hidden fees for years. Plaintiffs in Vianu v. AT&T Mobility argue the telecom company failed to inform postpaid wireless...
Judge approves $100 million Google privacy deal in Illinois
Things are not looking so good for Google when it comes to making money and avoiding legal action targeted against the tech giant. Google is facing potential fines in India due to potential violations of some particular anti-competition laws, but residents in the state of Illinois filed a claim for a cut of Google's $100 million class-action settlement. Why did this settlement happen in the first place? Well, Google had allegedly violated state privacy laws and had to pay settlements out of court for it. Each o the people who are affected by this will receive a check of about one hundred fifty-four United States dollars each.
$3,000 stimulus payments could be coming for millions of Illinois residents
Stimulus payments worth $3,000 are coming for millions of Illinois residents because residents are already facing so much financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation.
Charlotte fraud analyst accused of stealing nearly $1 million in COVID-19 relief funds
CHARLOTTE — A former fraud analyst at Wells Fargo is now accused of fraud after allegedly taking nearly $1 million in a scheme to bilk a COVID-19 relief program, federal authorities tell Channel 9. The case involves money from the Paycheck Protection Program, which was supposed to go to...
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday. The change to the order shifts one part on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the order stated "any...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam
The post Two Scam Warnings, Including a New Payment Scam appeared first on Seniors Guide.
Walmart Location Unexpectedly Closing
A major Walmart retailer is permanently shuttering, surprising residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, WTAE.com, and Google.com.
Woman mails check to IRS, has it returned with all ink vanished | Here's what happened
It seems like something out of a spy novel: A woman mailed a check to the IRS, only to have it returned to her completely blank! Here's what happened.
7 Chicago-area residents charged with $16 million in pandemic relief fraud
CHICAGO (CBS) – Seven people from the Chicago area are facing federal charges alleging they fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants available because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois said in a news release the...
Security Camera Catches Man Pooping in Aisle at Illinois Walmart
When you have to go, you have to go. That has never been truer than a moment just captured by a security cam in a Walmart somewhere in Illinois. A man can be seen leaving...a present on the floor. Yeah, that's what I mean to say. Actually, it's poop. I...
Illinois residents may have money waiting for them in Pandemic-EBT funds
Illinois residents should be aware some P-EBT benefits have already been issued, while other benefits do not have a set time when they will be issued.
Direct payments worth $500 per month for one year available to Americans — see who qualifies
AMERICANS will be able to apply for $500 recurring payments that will last for a year. One of the latest places across the country offering universal basic income is Long Beach, California. Applications have not opened yet but will launch “soon”, according to program officials. Those who are...
Polls tighten in Illinois Governor's Race
The Illinois gubernatorial race is heating up and polls are showing a narrowing gap between incumbent J.B. Pritzker and GOP challenger Darren Bailey. Part of the reason for this tightening of the polls is Pritzker’s heavy-handed COVID response.
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you also happen to love eating steaks, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
7 facing federal charges for obtaining $16 million in COVID relief fraudulently
Seven Chicago-area residents have been indicted on federal charges for allegedly fraudulently obtaining at least $16 million in small business loans and grants from COVID relief funds.
Illinois residents can soon apply for $30K COVID-19 mortgage relief fund
Illinois residents struggling to make mortgage payments can soon apply for financial relief from the state. Beginning next month, the Illinois Housing Authority will reopen its $30,000 mortgage relief fund. The fund was originally open from April until May 31 for the first round of payments. The fund is geared...
Barrington, Illinois Woman Loses $82K in Romance Scam to Catfish from Dating Website Hinge
A 37-year-old single mother of three became a victim of a romance scam after believing the man she met on a dating site. She lost $82,000 in the scam and was "consumed for months."
Social Media Reacts to News That Millions of Americans Are Eligible for $1,400 Stimulus Checks
The IRS recently announced that around nine million taxpayers have yet to claim their final round of American Rescue Plan stimulus checks. And social media has many thoughts on the matter. Yesterday, news began breaking about a possible $1,400 for millions. While the headlines are a bit unclear, the money...
Warning Signs to Watch For as RSV Cases Surge in Kids in Illinois, Several States
With RSV and other respiratory illnesses surging in the Chicago area, sending many children to the hospital, what are the warning signs parents should watch for if their child becomes ill?. The earlier-than-normal rise in cases has put hospitals on high alert as beds rapidly fill with children. "The region...
