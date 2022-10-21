The Philadelphia Phillies are going to the World Series. It never gets old, right?. For those who were waiting for to plan their schedule for the next few weeks around game times, wait no longer! Major League Baseball has announced that each individual World Series game will begin precisely at 8:03 p.m. EDT. That should give you enough time to get the coffee brewing, grab a couple of friends, and get ready to watch the Phillies take on one of the more fearsome clubs ever assembled in the Houston Astros.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO