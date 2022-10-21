18-year-old charged in death of his 16-year-old friend who was found dead in wooded area, HCSO says

An 18-year-old is accused of murdering his friend, who was found dead in a north Harris County wooded area on Thursday, according to deputies.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 18, is charged in the shooting death of his 16-year-old friend, whose identity has not yet been publicly released.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators were at 18700 Imperial Valley after the teen's body was found with evidence of trauma.

Deputies said a group of friends and family members were searching for the teen, who had been reported missing since Sunday, Oct. 16 from his home in the Remington Ranch subdivision.

HCSO said the searchers found his decomposed body adjacent to the retention pond.

Officials said the clothing and physical description of the victim was consistent with the missing 16-year-old.

The medical examiner's office is trying to officially identify the body and the cause of death.

Rodriguez was arrested by the HCSO Warrants team and placed in the Harris County Jail.

He is expected to appear in court Friday evening.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100, or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS(8477).