ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

18-year-old charged in death of his 16-year-old friend who was found dead in wooded area, HCSO says

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 4 days ago

An 18-year-old is accused of murdering his friend, who was found dead in a north Harris County wooded area on Thursday, according to deputies.

The video above is from a previous report.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 18, is charged in the shooting death of his 16-year-old friend, whose identity has not yet been publicly released.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators were at 18700 Imperial Valley after the teen's body was found with evidence of trauma.

SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Authorities investigating after body of missing 16-year-old is found in N. Harris County

Deputies said a group of friends and family members were searching for the teen, who had been reported missing since Sunday, Oct. 16 from his home in the Remington Ranch subdivision.

HCSO said the searchers found his decomposed body adjacent to the retention pond.

Officials said the clothing and physical description of the victim was consistent with the missing 16-year-old.

The medical examiner's office is trying to officially identify the body and the cause of death.

Rodriguez was arrested by the HCSO Warrants team and placed in the Harris County Jail.

He is expected to appear in court Friday evening.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100, or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS(8477).

Comments / 1

Related
Click2Houston.com

Father of 3 shot in face while in bed in north Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officers with the Houston Police Department are investigating after they said a father of three was shot in the face while he was in bed in north Houston Monday. Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1200 block of Hartwick around 11 p.m. Officers said...
HOUSTON, TX
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
156K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy