Palm Beach Post Endorses Crist for Governor

The Palm Beach Post has endorsed Florida Rep. Charlie Crist (D) for Governor. Taking to Twitter to announce the endorsement, Crist posted a picture of a Palm Beach Post Editorial announcing its support. The editorial, citing numerous concerns that the state is dealing with, argued that Crist is the right...
JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —10.24.2022 — FL Republicans and Democrats Denounce Iran— DeSantis Announces Unemployment Numbers— Demings, Crist, Rubio, Eskamani—More...

Have a tip, story, new job, or announcement for The JUICE? Reach out: [email protected]. Florida's Support for Israel and Condemnation of the Iranian Regime. As the Biden administration openly states that it condemns the actions of the Iranian regime against university students and other dissidents protesting the suppression occurring in that country, the protests in Iran have a deep tie to Florida.
