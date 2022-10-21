ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burnet County, TX

dailytrib.com

Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies

Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
KINGSLAND, TX
fox7austin.com

5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin last week. The daughter of the victim said her mother will never be back, but she believes in accountability and hoped this may help the suspect positively. 76-year-old Doris Jeanne Pitsenberger and...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
TEMPLE, TX
CBS Austin

Man injured in N Austin shooting, APD searching for suspect

A man was injured in a shooting in north Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 4:51 p.m. reporting the incident in the 7900 block of Tisdale Drive. The victim was shot while in a car, which subsequently crashed. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Lakeway Police Department searching for missing teen

LAKEWAY, Texas — The Lakeway Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said Gracie Adair Robinson was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.
LAKEWAY, TX
KWTX

Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
TEMPLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl

LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway. The car was described as a dark-colored SUV. On Oct....
LAKEWAY, TX
KVUE

North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
AUSTIN, TX
News Channel 25

Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash

GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
CORYELL COUNTY, TX

