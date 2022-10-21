Read full article on original website
dailytrib.com
Kingsland man killed by sheriff’s deputies
Justin Harrod of Kingsland was shot and killed by Llano County sheriff’s deputies on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 23. Deputies responded to a call regarding “a man with a gun” who was believed to have fired at least one round. Deputies found Harrod at Eula Lane in Kingsland wielding a firearm, according to a statement released by the Llano County Sheriff’s Office.
Man armed with gun dies after being shot by Llano County deputies
A man armed with a gun died after being shot by Llano County deputies early Sunday morning.
Expert witness at Armstrong pre-trial hearing: Some obtained evidence ‘unconstitutional’
An Austin woman accused of shooting and killing a professional cyclist, Moriah Wilson, in an East Austin home last May will appear in court for the second day of a pre-trial hearing that began last Wednesday.
fox7austin.com
5 officers on administrative leave following shooting at North Austin restaurant
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in North Austin. APD says the shooting happened on North Lamar near Peyton Gin Road. Police got the call around 9:30 p.m. on October 23 about a man with a face covering pointing a gun at a caller. The suspect left the scene by the time officers got there.
KWTX
Woman high on meth accused of trying to kidnap toddler at Temple grocery store
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police say Ashley Chandelle Allen has been charged with attempted kidnapping and injury to a child after she tried to kidnap a toddler at a grocery store while high on methamphetamines. Temple Police Department officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of W Adams Avenue at...
Pflugerville police arrest Florida man found with 15 pounds of fentanyl, 26 guns
Officers with the Pflugerville Police Department's Street Crimes Unit found pilled and powdered fentanyl and 26 guns — including 19 assault-style rifles — at Victor Jimenez' home on Oct. 21.
fox7austin.com
Daughter remembers mother who died in hit-and-run in Southeast Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police are searching for a driver after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Southeast Austin last week. The daughter of the victim said her mother will never be back, but she believes in accountability and hoped this may help the suspect positively. 76-year-old Doris Jeanne Pitsenberger and...
Temple police searching for two suspects after Walmart theft
TEMPLE, Texas — Do you recognize these individuals? The Temple Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects after a felony theft at Walmart. The theft reportedly happened at the Walmart located on W. Adams Ave on Oct. 13. Anyone who recognizes the two is asked to contact...
3 convicted for role in death of Round Rock man
On Thursday, the Travis County District Attorney’s Office announced the convictions of three men involved in the death of 26-year-old Round Rock resident Christopher Branham.
CBS Austin
Man injured in N Austin shooting, APD searching for suspect
A man was injured in a shooting in north Austin Sunday evening. The Austin Police Department said the call came in at 4:51 p.m. reporting the incident in the 7900 block of Tisdale Drive. The victim was shot while in a car, which subsequently crashed. Austin-Travis County EMS medics took...
Belton man charged with capital murder, 3-year-old's body found in wooded area
A Belton man has been charged with capital murder in the death of a 3-year-old who was found in a wooded area. "Allen contacted a family member in Fort Worth and admitted he made a mistake."
Police: Man airlifted after being stabbed by two suspects in O-Mart parking lot
Killeen police are investigating after a man was assaulted and stabbed by two suspects at the O-Mart parking lot.
Lakeway Police Department searching for missing teen
LAKEWAY, Texas — The Lakeway Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old last seen on Wednesday, Oct. 19. Police said Gracie Adair Robinson was last seen getting into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 p.m. or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove. The vehicle was described as a dark-colored SUV.
KWTX
Temple police need help identifying suspects who robbed local church
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is asking Central Texans for help identifying the individuals who it says broke into a local church. The department said the suspects seen in photos shared on social media are wanted by police for a theft that occurred at the Corinth Baptist Church on October 3.
fox7austin.com
Police searching for missing Lakeway 15-year-old girl
LAKEWAY, Texas - Lakeway police are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl. Police said Gracie Robinson, 15, was last seen getting out of an unknown car between 10:30-11 p.m. on Oct. 19. She was seen near Firebird Cove in Lakeway. The car was described as a dark-colored SUV. On Oct....
North Lamar restaurant shooting leads to one person in critical condition
AUSTIN, Texas — One person is in critical condition after a shooting that occurred at a restaurant on North Lamar Boulevard late Sunday night. Around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 23, the Austin Police Department received a call regarding a caller being held at gunpoint in the 8900 block of North Lamar. According to officials, once officers arrived on scene, the individual was gone.
fox7austin.com
Suspicious death in East Austin under investigation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in East Austin. Authorities responded to an apartment complex in the 6000 block of Ed Bluestein Boulevard near Little Walnut Creek at around 9 p.m. on October 21. Witnesses told officers that they saw blood spots in and...
Lakeway Police searching for runaway teen who went missing October 19
Gracie Adair Robinson, 15, went missing last Wednesday after she got into an unknown vehicle around 10:30 or 11 p.m. near Firebird Cove in Lakeway.
KVUE
Kaitlin Armstrong attorney fights to suppress evidence in murder case
An Austin woman accused of killing a pro-cyclist and then hiding in Costa Rica is preparing for her trial. Her attorney is fighting to have some evidence thrown out.
News Channel 25
Man, 19, killed in one-vehicle Coryell County crash
GATESVILLE, Texas – A 19-year-old Gatesville man was killed early Saturday in a one-vehicle crash in Coryell County. George Christopher Hallman was heading west – at an unsafe speed – in a 2005 Nissan Altima on Straws Mill Road when he traveled off the roadway, down an embankment and into a river, Texas DPS said.
