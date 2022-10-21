In June of 2021, moderate and traditional wings of the Southern Baptist Convention wanted to denounce rioters on Jan. 6, 2021, but couldn’t get a vote.

Why was there little outrage?

A Mississippi minister responded that most people are positioned in the middle on these issues but are just trying to live their life, work, pay the bills and go to church. With only a few leaders displaying backbones to stand up to a group of liars, obstructers, bullies and those willing to overthrow our democracy, a dilemma has arisen in this country.

Republican leaders said they back police but not those attacked Jan. 6, or the FBI. They love our troops but are undermining Ukrainian soldiers in Vladimir Putin’s war as he murders thousands of innocent people. They say they love teachers but lie about what teachers teach our kids.

Why would police, troops and teachers vote Republican? What have they done for us?

We know republicans don’t want to solve the immigration problem on the border. Former U.S. Rep. CharlesStenholm outlined their opportunities in his opinion letter.

Gov. Greg Abbott's multibillion-dollar political stunt on the border pulls as many as half the DPS officers away from their local field offices. Why would anyone with family connections to countries south of Texas vote for them?

Most of us are in the middle, when it comes to government issues. But we especially love our freedoms. Please take a couple days researching these issues and vote like your kid’s future is at stake.

- Richard O’Shields, Abilene

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Richard O'Shields letter: What have Republicans done for us?