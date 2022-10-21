If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It took some work to convince my boyfriend that we should get a kitten for our new and shared apartment. For one, he’d never had one and wasn’t so sure he’d like a cat’s “vibe” compared to the great dogs he grew up with. He was clearly very naive. But what concerned him the most was that when you add a cat to your home, you also add a litterbox. Inevitably, that litterbox brings some smells with it, and our apartment is a bit tight. Basically, he imagined waking up to the smell of poop every morning. Not so enticing.

