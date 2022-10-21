Read full article on original website
Want To Know If Your Cat Really Loves You?
Even the most devoted cat owners wonder whether their cat really loves them. Dog people have it easy. Research also shows cats' reputation as cold and aloof due to their evolutionary ancestry; domestic cats are, by their nature, way more independent than dogs.
Four ways to tell if your cat loves you – based on science
(The Conversation) – Even the most devoted cat owners wonder at some point, perhaps waking up in a cold sweat in the middle of the night, whether their cat really loves them. Dog people like to smugly point out dogs’ long history as humankind’s best friend. But...
Labrador's Instant Reaction to New Puppy Melts Hearts: 'I Teared Up'
A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.
Your Cat Recognizes the Special Way You Talk to It, Study Finds
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Like so many cat lovers, I tend to greet my kitties in a cutesy voice with a specific set of phrases. When the solemn tuxedo cat saunters into the room, I’ll welcome her by saying, “Hi, little lady.” When the tiger-striped cat comes in for a cuddle, I’ll tell him, “Hello, beautiful boy.”
Friendship Between Mailman and Cat Melts Hearts: 'Best Part of Our Morning'
A mailman taking the time to play with a cat on his delivery route every morning is winning hearts online. In a video shared to TikTok on October 21 by Marisa Jaffe (@marisajaffe), the USPS carrier can be seen entertaining her cat by repeatedly sliding leaflets back and forth through the mailbox in her front door.
A 3-Ounce Woodpecker Stored 300 POUNDS Of Acorns In AT&T Antenna, Completely Blocking Signal
Chalk this up in things I didn’t know were possible…. Back in 2009, AT&T California was perplexed when one of their transmission towers suddenly wasn’t emitting signal anymore. Its strength had been weakening for a little bit, but it appeared the antenna had finally kicked and needed some maintenance.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Annoyed Reaction to Having a New Baby in the House Is Perfect
Becoming a big sibling can be overwhelming to say the least--even if you're a cat! New mom and TikTok user @novels_and_coffee got to witness this firsthand as her tabby cat adjusted to life with a new roommate, and it's honestly hilarious. The cat's reaction has already gotten over 140 thousand views!
Best kitten food 2022: Ensure your cat grows big and strong
The best kitten food aims to give your cat a great start in life. Containing all the vitamins, minerals and antioxidants your fur baby needs to grow up big and strong, eating these beautifully balanced wet and dry meals will help prepare your kitty for their transition to the best cat food as they enter adulthood.
pethelpful.com
Ragdoll Cat's Angry Glare Is All of Us When We've Had Enough
There are some people out there that simply can't hide their emotions no matter how hard they try. Some might think that's a fault, but we actually think it's sweet that they wear their heart on their sleeves. That way no one will question how we're feeling. And turns out, animals can show their emotions too.
pawtracks.com
Looking for an affordable vet? These pet breeds rack up the highest bills
We spend a lot of money on our pets. Between their favorite toys, dog training classes, the ever-growing expense of dog and cat food, vet bills, and pet insurance, there are so many costs involved with having a pet. (Of course, they’re totally worth it.) While there are ways to mitigate veterinary and other costs associated with pet ownership, did you know that vet bills are higher for certain breeds? We dig into the details of a recent report from Forbes Advisor — where does your pup’s breed fall on the list?
pethelpful.com
Dog's Disgusted Reaction to a Banana Makes Us LOL
When it comes to eating fruits and veggies, we're all on our own journeys. Some of us have no problem getting greens in our diet, while others would rather opt for something sweeter, like a banana. For four-legged TikTok star @djangosmiles, though, the opposite has proven true. As much as...
Pick Up Your Dog's Poop Quickly & Easily With This Mess-Free $15 Tool With Over 6,000 Reviews
While we adore our furry babies, we don’t adore some parts of being a pet owner. When you’re a pet owner, specifically a dog owner, poop is a big part of the job. We’ve grabbed the poop with a bag, and no matter what, something goes awry. It either gets on our hands, drops, or the bag, and have to get another one. Walking our dogs can be a headache, but thanks to Amazon, we may have found a tool that makes walking our pets mess-free. Here’s another amazing thing: it’s 40 percent off for a limited time! Buy: DogBuddy Pooper Scooper...
pethelpful.com
Tiny Puppy's Reaction to Picking Up 'His Girls' From School Is the Sweetest
Most kids look forward to the end of the school day because they are able to go home, have a snack, and play with their friends and siblings. There's one puppy who looks forward to the end of each school day as well because that means it's time for a special reunion with his favorite people.
pethelpful.com
Cat Acting Like Doggy Siblings When Getting Treat Is Brightening Our Day
Have you ever heard of the idea that people can start picking up on their friends' or partners' mannerisms? You may hang out with someone so much that you start saying the same lines or doing tasks a certain way. Think of it as a form of flattery. And maybe that's why this cat is acting just like her doggy siblings!
pethelpful.com
Golden Retriever Puppy's Instant Bond With Newborn Baby Is So Beautiful
You probably know by now just how obsessed we are with videos of babies and dogs. We mean, how can you not be? They're some of the world's cutest things to exist. That's why we had to share this recent clip from TikTok user @rachellruss which already has over 13 million views!
pethelpful.com
Video of Cat Slowly Warming Up to Couple's New Baby Is So Full of Love
We always dream that one day our future baby can grow up with our fur baby. We bet a lot of others have the same dream. You might have worries that they won’t get along, but more often than not it turns out perfectly. TikTok user @alexabwhitney shows us...
SheKnows
I Tried the Automatic Litter Box That Cleans Itself — Here‘s Why It’s Worth Every Penny
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It took some work to convince my boyfriend that we should get a kitten for our new and shared apartment. For one, he’d never had one and wasn’t so sure he’d like a cat’s “vibe” compared to the great dogs he grew up with. He was clearly very naive. But what concerned him the most was that when you add a cat to your home, you also add a litterbox. Inevitably, that litterbox brings some smells with it, and our apartment is a bit tight. Basically, he imagined waking up to the smell of poop every morning. Not so enticing.
pethelpful.com
Naughty Goats Breaking Into Chicken Coop Are Hilariously Rebellious
Do you ever find yourself looking at Zillow and daydreaming about selling your house and buying a farm just so you can have adorable cows and chickens and goats? Okay, good, it's not just us then! Sure, farm life could be hard.. we'd actually have to clean up after those adorable cows and chickens and goats. And we'd also have to keep our goats from changing their identities and turning into totally different farm animals.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Elation Over Musical Pad at the Dog Park Is a Breath of Fresh Air
We humans may be the ones feeding and caring for our dogs, but, in truth, we have a lot to learn from them too. They can love unconditionally and without hesitation, but they can also be determined enough to do what makes them happy--just like this adorable Black Labrador. The pup had the time of his life jumping on a musical pad at the dog park, and you'll just have to see it for yourself.
