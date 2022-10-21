If you did not know what the date was, you’d think that the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns were playing a playoff game Tuesday night in the desert instead of an early-season showdown between two legitimate NBA title contenders. The final score belies how tight and fierce the game was. Suns big man Deandre Ayton told reporters following the game that it was actually his team that sparked the feisty atmosphere of the contest, as they tried to test the threshold of what is allowed by the refs in terms of physicality.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO