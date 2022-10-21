ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 102

milt
4d ago

Go get'm Jon. It's time for Goodell and the rest of the NFL to start crying. The discovery phase of this lawsuit will shine a light on lots of little secerts Goodell doesn't want known. Lots of us Vegans want our coach back.

Reply(1)
58
Nickolas O'Herra
3d ago

Knock On Wood if you're with me! NFL Hit job! Sue the dog poop 💩 out these frauds. A Little reminded of Al Davis flipping the bird 🐦! RN4L

Reply
14
anthony ciccone
3d ago

the NFL is gonna get sued for 100s of millions when this case is only John is not settling with the NFL going to court baby can't wait till they get that woke liberal Goodell on the stand

Reply
9
 

