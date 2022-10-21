Monday Clubhouse Conservancy Announces the 62nd Fine Arts Awards Competition

They are accepting applications Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 30, 2023

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Fine Arts Awards Competition recognizes excellence in music and visual arts. They are open to high school juniors and seniors who reside & attend school in San Luis Obispo County.

Categories include Classical Music, Jazz Music, and Visual Art. Awards prizes are 1st at $1500, 2nd at $1000, and 3rd at $500 (In each category).

Submission of an online application and digital entries for music or artwork is required.

The Monday Club is a nonprofit civic organization with a long history of community service. They were founded in 1925 and have done many things since its inception for the San Luis Obispo community and support local charitable causes for women and children.

The applications and additional information for all categories are available on line at themondayclubslo.org/FAA-APPLICANT-INFO

In February 26, 2023 finalists in all categories compete in a live competition at The Monday Club. This event will be open to the public.