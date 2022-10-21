ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo, CA

Monday Clubhouse Conservancy Announces the 62nd Fine Arts Awards Competition

By Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
The Atascadero News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IXtmn_0ii4n4ns00

They are accepting applications Nov. 1, 2022 to Jan. 30, 2023

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The Fine Arts Awards Competition recognizes excellence in music and visual arts. They are open to high school juniors and seniors who reside & attend school in San Luis Obispo County.

Categories include Classical Music, Jazz Music, and Visual Art. Awards prizes are 1st at $1500, 2nd at $1000, and 3rd at $500 (In each category).

Submission of an online application and digital entries for music or artwork is required.

The Monday Club is a nonprofit civic organization with a long history of community service. They were founded in 1925 and have done many things since its inception for the San Luis Obispo community and support local charitable causes for women and children.

The applications and additional information for all categories are available on line at themondayclubslo.org/FAA-APPLICANT-INFO

In February 26, 2023 finalists in all categories compete in a live competition at The Monday Club. This event will be open to the public.

Comments / 0

Related
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Chamber to Launch New Video Series: Atascadero Uncovered

ATASCADERO — Over the past several months, the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce staff set out to learn more about local business owners and what makes them so passionate about what they do. The Atascadero Uncovered video series will be unveiled in November. Follow and watch each episode to get the inside scoop on the Atascadero business community at atascaderochamber.org.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

‘Carousel’: Opera San Luis Obispo’s Comeback Story

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — At 2 p.m. on both Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, Opera San Luis Obispo (OperaSLO) performed Rogers & Hammerstein’s “Carousel” for packed houses at the Harold Miossi Hall Performing Arts Center on the Cal Poly campus. The company was originally supposed to perform the famous musical this year on Mother’s Day Weekend, but after a COVID-19 outbreak in the cast, that version of the show never came to fruition in front of an audience.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Atascadero News

Over 400 Businesses Visited Atascadero Business Walk

ATASCADERO — Fifty-five volunteers visited over 400 businesses in 4 hours during the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce’s annual Business Walk on Sep. 28. Staff from the City of Atascadero and Chamber learned about challenges confronting businesses as well as opportunities to help businesses flourish. Heather Moreno shared, “As...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Kiwanis Club Announces New President

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Kiwanis Club has a new president following a changing-of-the-guard dinner recently. Dan Chinn was installed as the club’s new president at the annual installation/awards banquet. He succeeds E.J. Rossi. The club’s year runs from October to September. Taking the gavel, Chinn told the members he was looking forward to being involved in a leadership role with the club.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation Hosting Veterans Day

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Veterans Memorial Foundation is hosting the annual Veterans Day Ceremony at the Faces of Freedom Memorial on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. The memorial is located at the corner of Portola and Hwy 41 (Morro Road) in Atascadero. The event will include A flyover by the Estrella Warbirds, a presentation of colors by the Cal Poly ROTC accompanied by the Central Coast Pipes & Drum, the guest speaker Chief Warrant Officer Rod Dykhouse, the Veteran of the Year presented to Specialist 4 John Couch, a laying of the memorial wreath with TAPS played by Dr. Castellanos and the special presentation of quilts to local Veterans by the local Quilts of Valor guild. Following the event is a no-host BBQ by the Kiwanis.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 10/10 – 10/16/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. October 10, 2022. 08:52— Albert Deonte...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Thomas McClure DeVore 1938-2022

Thomas McClure DeVore passed away peacefully on the 6th of October, 2022. Memories of Tom will continue living on through his family and friends. Tom was a loving, caring, intelligent man who, throughout his lifetime, devoted himself to Christ, his church, and his family. Born the 11th day of March 1938 to Lloyd and Mary DeVore in Pennsylvania, he is survived by his long-time partner, Carolyn (Lyn) Gausman; daughters Diane Soini and Karen Reynolds (Blake); four grandchildren: Nathan Towe, Sarah Chapman (Justin), Grace Reynolds, Reese Reynolds; brother John DeVore (Anna). Tom was predeceased by his older brother Robert (Barbara) in 2013. Tom will also be missed by his extended family and many friends.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Office Spaces Available in Bridgeworks Coworking Space:

ATASCADERO — Responding to market demand, the Atascadero Chamber constructed additional office spaces; only three private offices remain available to lease. Bridgeworks Coworking matches business startups, entrepreneurs, family-run shops, and people seeking a professional work environment with an office setting and a collection of amenities. “Reservations for Bridgeworks are...
The Atascadero News

Printing Errors Found in County Voter Guide

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY — The County Clerk-Recorder has discovered two printing errors in the County Voter Information Guide for voters within the City of Pismo Beach and Lucia Mar Unified School District, Trustee Area No. 3. These Voter Information Guides went out with ballots last week. The online versions of the Guides have been corrected. Corrected Voter Information Guides will be mailed out to all registered voters in the affected districts.
PISMO BEACH, CA
The Atascadero News

Historic Printery Building Get its Doors Back

ATASCADERO — On Friday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., the historic Printery building got a facelift. After multiple years of vandalism and lots of restoration, the original doors and transom windows are back on the Printery. Local Questers Chapter, Agua Caliente, and the State Questers of California funded the restoration project.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Dominga Casabar Carillo 1951-2022

Our dear mother, Dominga Casabar Carillo (known by most as “Domie”), sadly passed away surrounded by family on September 2, 2022, at the age of seventy-one. She was predeceased by her husband, Pacifico Frank Carillo. Her father and mother, Juan C. Casabar, Persuela Villena Casabar, her brothers Fredrick, Jaime, Mario, and Efren Casabar, and is survived by her daughter Jerilyn Carillo Rahn and her son John Carillo as well as her grandchildren Brian, Jaylynn & Jana, and her youngest sister Maria Abon.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Fire Hosts Fire Prevention Week

ATASCADERO — Atascadero Fire and Emergency Services is pleased to announce that Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 9-15. Their local Fire Department works in coordination with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week, celebrating its 100th Anniversary of the nation’s longest running public health observance on record.
ATASCADERO, CA
The Atascadero News

The Atascadero News

Atascadero, CA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
476K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1916 • The Atascadero News is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Atascadero and North San Luis Obispo County. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://atascaderonews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy