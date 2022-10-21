ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Series teed up: Harper, Phillies go deep, face Astros

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber breaking the Bank in Philly. Yordan Alvarez launching moonshots in H-Town. Dusty Baker trying for a most elusive win. Justin Verlander, too. A fired-up Harper and All-Stars J.T. Realmuto and Zack Wheeler, stepping onto baseball’s biggest platform for the first time. Yo! The Philadelphia...
Phillies face Padres in Game 5 of NLCS

The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from their first World Series appearance in more than a decade. The Phillies play the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the NLCS following Saturday’s stunning win to take the series to 3-1. Before the season started, sports pundits were reluctant...
Detroit takes on Atlanta, aims to break 3-game slide

Atlanta Hawks (2-1, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (1-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pistons -7; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Detroit looks to end its three-game skid when the Pistons play Atlanta. Detroit went 23-59 overall and 18-34 in Eastern Conference play last...
