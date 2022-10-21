Monday night's slate of games in the National Hockey League is a solid one, highlighted by an epic showdown in Sin City between the Golden Knights and Toronto Maple Leafs. Below you will find my projections for all six of Monday's games as well as any wagers worth considering, with odds powered by PointsBet.
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Los Angeles Angels. 2022 Record: 73-89 Third place, AL West. Team ERA: 3.77 (9th)
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. Trying to beat...
Comments / 0