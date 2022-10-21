Read full article on original website
WSET
Man considered armed and dangerous following shooting in Amherst County
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — UPDATE (12:43 a.m.) --- The Amherst County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man they consider to be armed and dangerous following a shooting. On Tuesday, they responded to a "shots fired" call in the area of Amethyst Lane and Buffalo Ridge Road. When...
wfxrtv.com
Car believed to be used in chases found abandoned in Hollins
HOLLINS, Va. (WFXR) — Area police agencies converged on a Hollins neighborhood Tuesday (10/25) afternoon after a car they believe was used to take them on multiple pursuits Tuesday was found abandoned. The late model Bentley was found parked on Brookview Road near Clearwater Avenue. Police are searching for...
WDBJ7.com
Two sought after burglary at Lynchburg business
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for two people who burglarized a business early Tuesday. Police were called at 7:45 a.m. October 25 to Win City on Fort Avenue. They found the front door broken, with surveillance footage showing two people about 6:41 a.m. entering the parking lot and breaking open the front door to get into the store. After the burglary, they ran off toward Long Meadows Drive.
WDBJ7.com
Fugitive apprehended in Franklin County
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - A fugitive has been apprehended in Franklin County, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, but no information has yet been released about the person’s name or charges. Virginia State Police and FCSO were gathered in the area of Pleasant Hill Road in...
WSET
Crash near Russel Woods Drive in Campbell County is cleared: VDOT
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A vehicle crash on US 29 is causing some traffic for drivers on Tuesday evening. According to VDOT, the crash is north in Campbell County near Russell Woods Drive. As of 5:49 p.m. traffic backups are approximately 1.5 miles and the south left lane...
WSLS
Franklin County authorities searching for missing 55-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find a missing woman with Alzheimer’s. 55-year-old Veronica Jones was last seen around 4:30 p.m. walking in the 3000 block of Colonial Turnpike in Rocky Mount wearing jeans and a blue coat, authorities said. We’re told she was also carrying a yellow backpack.
wfxrtv.com
Man surrenders after three-hour standoff in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) – Vinton police were involved in a three-hour standoff Tuesday. Police say they attempted to serve an Emergency Custody Order at a home in the 700 block of Ramada Rd. at 6:13 p.m. They say the resident barricaded himself inside a locked bedroom and made comments that “compromised the safety of the scene if officers tried to gain access.”
timesvirginian.com
State Police investigating recent hit and run crash that killed Concord man
Virginia State Police is investigating a hit and run crash, which resulted in a pedestrian fatality. The crash occurred Tuesday, Sept 21 at 12:30 a.m. on Route 460, four-tenths of a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Aaron Blake Collins, 26, of Concord, was walking in the westbound...
Augusta Free Press
Bedford County: Authorities seek information on teen missing since Oct. 21
The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing 17-year-old male. Dale Lee Canterbury Jr. was last seen in Bedford on Oct. 21. Canterbury was last seen wearing a jean jacket, jeans with writing on them, and white Nike shoes, and may have a buzz-styled haircut. He...
WDBJ7.com
No students hurt in Roanoke school bus crash, driver of SUV charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police are investigating a crash between a Roanoke County school bus and a Toyota Monday. There were seven people on the bus, four children and three adults, including the driver, according to a spokesman with Roanoke County Public Schools. One person from the bus was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WSET
Two injured, charges pending after school bus crash in Roanoke: RPD
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash just after 10:30 Monday morning sent two people to the hospital with their injuries, the Roanoke Police Department said. At the intersection of Shenandoah and 5th Street NW a vehicle and bus were involved in an accident, RPD said. Law enforcement said an...
wfxrtv.com
Two hospitalized after crash involving bus with students on board
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a crash involving a Roanoke County school bus and a car in Roanoke. According to the Roanoke Police Department, it happened at the intersection of 5th St. NW and Shenandoah Ave. around 10:30 a.m. Three adults and...
WHSV
SUV crashes into Stuarts Draft gas station injuring driver
STUARTS DRAFT, Va. (WHSV) - The driver of an SUV is in the hospital after a crash on Monday night at the Exxon Gas Station in Stuarts Draft. According to Virginia State Police, the vehicle crashed into the side of the gas station along the 2000 block of Stuarts Draft Highway after 7 p.m.
wfirnews.com
Bedford County fatal hit and run
The Virginia State Police are asking for any information regarding the individual shown in the attached photographs. This individual is wanted for questioning in a Bedford County Fatal Hit and Run on Route 460, at 12:30 a.m. the morning of September 21, 2022. Description of the vehicle is a 2004-2007...
wfxrtv.com
University-owned apartment struck by gunfire in Radford
RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Radford University Police were dispatched after a gunshot was heard and a bullet struck a university-owned apartment. According to police, the incident happened on Saturday, Oct. 22 at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 1100 block of Clement Street. Radford City Police say they were also in the area at the time to investigate a discharge of a firearm just minutes earlier. Officers determined the incident to be related.
WDBJ7.com
TSA catches man with loaded gun at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TSA officers prevented a Georgia man from boarding a plane with a loaded gun at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport Monday, according to the Transportation Safety Administration. The TSA says the .22 caliber pistol was loaded with eight bullets. It was the eighth gun detected at the...
WDBJ7.com
Name released of man killed in Franklin County motorcycle crash
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash in Franklin County Saturday night. James Dean Frith, 22 of Union Hall, died at the scene of the crash along Route 40, at the intersection of Route 705. Police say Frith...
wfxrtv.com
Body recovered from Smith Mountain Lake following possible drowning, Deputies
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call about a possible drowning in the waters at Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday. Deputies say the incident happened on Oct. 22 at approximately 12:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Winding Way Road in the Union Hall area. A 9-1-1 call reported that an intoxicated individual had fallen off of a boat and into the water. The caller reported that they were unable to locate the individual in the water.
Young eagle rescued in Monroe County
HINTON, WV (WVNS) — Local avian rescue center, Three Rivers Avian Center, reported a young eagle was saved by a Natural Resources officer and is now in their care. On Sunday morning, October 23, 2022 Natural Resources police officer J.C. Wheeler rescued the eagle in Monroe County near the Summers County line. The eagle was […]
Smith Mountain Eagle
Union Hall man falls in SML, dies
A Union Hall man allegedly fell into Smith Mountain Lake and died early Saturday morning, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ryan Christopher Adams, 42, of Union Hall. At approximately 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Communications...
