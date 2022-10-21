Read full article on original website
WTOV 9
Bridgeport students bridge gap between past and present
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio — Rather than reading from a textbook in a classroom, the 5th- and 6th-grade Bridgeport students got a full experience of what the oldest bridge in Ohio means to their area. “History is so important,” said John S. Marshall, director of the Ohio National Road Association....
Harrison County entities to stock 'Cleaning Closet' for seniors
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio — Members of the Harrison County Adult Services Coalition are partnering with the Cadiz Senior Center to create a “Cleaning Closet” stocked with cleaning supplies that will be available to Harrison County senior citizens at no cost. The group comprises representatives from Amedisys Hospice,...
Marshall County EMA playing host to flood program with officials across the state
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — County and municipal officials from across the state are at the Public Safety Building in Marshall County for a week-long, FEMA-sponsored class to educate and train folks in flood plain management. "When it comes to some of the guidelines and that, some things on the...
Justice makes Marshall County his 19th stop in opposition to Amendment 2
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has made his 19th stop touring the state opposing Amendment 2 on Tuesday – this time in Marshall County. Amendment 2 involves the state cutting property taxes for business and machinery as well as the car tax. Justice is...
Belmont County NAACP issues statement on racial slur incident
St. Clairsville, OH — The Belmont County NAACP is calling for the firing of St. Clairsville High School principal Justin Sleutz. This follows an incident in September when Sleutz reportedly used a racial slur in a discussion with students about inappropriate language in music, according to the school district.
Proposed 2023 resurfacing projects presented to Steubenville Council
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Steubenville City Council continued budget presentations at its Tuesday meeting as members prepare for next year. City Engineer Mike Dolak presented council with its planned 2023 hot mix resurfacing projects. Dolak said they are planning to focus on the Alexander Manor area of the city with...
Residents come out in support of Steubenville Diocese
Steubenville, OH — Residents of the city of Steubenville came together Sunday afternoon in prayer in front of the Catholic Diocese of Steubenville following the announcement of a potential merger between the Steubenville Diocese and the Columbus Diocese. Many local leaders were in attendance including Steubenville Mayor Jerry Barilla,...
Gruzinskas takes on political newcomer to maintain seat on Marshall County Commission
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. — Democrat John Gruzinskas has held the position of Marshall County Commissioner since 2016. This year, he’s faces Republican newcomer Scott Wolfe, who seeks a first term in a commissioner's seat. Gruzinskas acknowledged commissioners' vital role in county government, saying he and his team have...
Ceremony dedication for the Great Stone Viaduct
Bellaire, OH — The Belmont County community got together for the dedication ceremony for the great stone viaduct in Bellaire-- it was constructed in 1870 and was recently improved. The 2-million-dollar project helped preserve the structure and also a new bike and walk trail and plaza. The viaduct has...
Historical walk held in Union Cemetery
Steubenville, OH — In Steubenville, a group of about 150 people went on a historical walk in the Union Cemetery. The walk was designed to educate people on the local history in Steubenville. Saturday's walk focused on history revolving around the Civil War and Revolutionary War. "One of the...
Wheeling's Art and Cultural Commission seeks mural sites, artists
WHEELING, W.Va. — With an initiative to bring more color, art and character to the city, Wheeling's Art and Cultural Commission is looking to add wall murals - and they need your help. Applications are open if you have a building, sidewalk, or mobile surface that has space for...
Ennis faces new challenger for Brooke County Commissioner's seat
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. — A showdown between a pair of lifelong Brooke County residents is taking place in the race for county commissioner. Tim Ennis is the incumbent; Tommy Diserio is the challenger. Ennis is a Democrat who has served on the board since 2012. "I’m running for my...
Wintersville planning Winter Weekend
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Wintersville Mayor Mike Petrella and representatives from Cedar One Reality have announced the village will be hosting its Winter Weekend on Saturday, Dec. 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4. The event will feature an ice skating rink; an addition made possible by donations from local businesses. "We're...
Authorities detail warning signs of rainbow fentanyl ahead of Halloween
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — Rainbow fentanyl looks almost identical to this candy. And it can attract young kids and young adults. With Halloween activities upcoming, taking a second look at your child’s Halloween stash might not be a bad idea. According to the DEA, it’s been working tirelessly...
Toronto Council votes down SVRTA Proposal
Jefferson County, OH — Toronto City council voted down a proposal to bring Steel Valley Regional Transit Service to the city -- this after they heard from representatives from both SVRTA and the Brooke Hancock Jefferson Metropolitan Planning Commission. Council had expressed some concerns in their previous meeting about...
Beallsville man jailed on multiple charges after traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Ohio — Randy Dougherty, 22, of Beallsville, is in the Monroe County Jail after being arrested during a traffic stop Sunday. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, the stop was executed on Ohio 556. During the stop, it was determined that Dougherty had an outstanding warrant for his arrest.
