abc27.com
Harrisburg man sentenced for role in straw purchase of guns for felons
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that a man from Harrisburg was sentenced for his role in straw purchasing guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, was sentenced Monday to 33 months imprisonment for firearm offenses, according to the...
Three Harrisburg men sentenced for straw purchasing firearm scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three Harrisburg residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to purchase guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other individuals to purchase firearms for felons and weapons...
Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’
The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg, Dauphin County target illegal dumping with new city-focused enforcement officer
Harrisburg and Dauphin County are stepping up their battle against illegal dumping in the city, devoting greater resources and enforcement to the effort. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Wanda Williams and the Dauphin County commissioners announced a joint effort to address the issue through a new city-focused environmental enforcement officer.
abc27.com
Lancaster County man convicted of murder, arson
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was convicted of killing a man in 2019 after setting an apartment on fire and attempting to steal a car. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Javen Jackson, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of a motor vehicle after a three-day trial on October 14 in Lancaster County.
abc27.com
Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
abc27.com
Harrisburg woman charged with threatening church patrons with firearm
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged after allegedly threatening church members with a firearm on Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township around 10 a.m. for an armed individual making threats. Troopers...
Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police
A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say. Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
Harrisburg woman arrested after threatening churchgoers with firearm: police
A Harrisburg woman has been charged after threatening churchgoers with a firearm before service Sunday morning, according to Pennsylvania State Police. At 10:05 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police - Carlisle were sent to Bethel Assembly of God Church in Cumberland County for an armed individual who was making threats at individuals as they were entering for service.
FOX43.com
Dauphin County police searching for two suspects accused of spending $10,000 on stolen card
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Paxton Township Police are working to identify two suspects involved in a theft. According to police, a man and a woman entered a Home Goods at 5100 Jonestown Road and stole the wallet of a female shopper. The two suspects reportedly created a distraction...
iheart.com
Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges
>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
Harrisburg resident shoots man who broke into his home: police
A man allegedly shot while breaking into a Harrisburg home Friday is now facing criminal charges, police said. Keon J. Washington, 32, kicked in a back door of a home in the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets around 4:45 p.m. Friday and was confronted by the homeowner, according to city police.
Efforts to stop illegal trash dumping ramping up in City of Harrisburg, other parts of Dauphin County
HARRISBURG, Pa. — It’s a problem plaguing the city of Harrisburg—illegal trash dumping. “It’s a literal and figurative stain on our community and our neighborhoods," said Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams. Dauphin County commissioners say the issue goes beyond city limits, affecting many other towns in...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards
Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
abc27.com
Dauphin County man charged after attempted stabbing; PSP
ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after an attempted stabbing in Elizabethville. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers in Lykens responded to a reported attempted stabbing on October 6. Troopers say Damien Scott, 22, allegedly attempted to stab a man with a knife. Troopers...
Pardon Project holds first legal clinic in York
YORK, Pa. — The Pardon Project of York County held its first legal clinic on Oct. 24 to help people with certain criminal convictions apply for pardons and expungements. Dozens attended the clinic, where lawyers from the York County Bar Association and MidPenn Legal Services offered their services pro bono.
Some Members 1st customers experience unauthorized charges and transactions
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Members 1st Federal Credit Union confirmed an external incident involving customers' bank accounts on Oct. 24 in the area of Middletown, Dauphin County. According to Mike Wilson, the chief experience officer with Members 1st, a small group of customers experienced unauthorized transactions. Wilson says the incident...
abc27.com
Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
abc27.com
York County police K-9 nominated for grant
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police Department K-9 Nova has been nominated for a national grant. Nova was nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K-9 Grant. This is a national annual grant that awards funds to police departments to help maintain and grow their canine units. Grant...
