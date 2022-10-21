ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelton, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27.com

Harrisburg man sentenced for role in straw purchase of guns for felons

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Tuesday that a man from Harrisburg was sentenced for his role in straw purchasing guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, was sentenced Monday to 33 months imprisonment for firearm offenses, according to the...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

Three Harrisburg men sentenced for straw purchasing firearm scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that three Harrisburg residents were sentenced to prison for conspiring to purchase guns for felons. Antonio Godbolt, 37, pleaded guilty to conspiring with three other individuals to purchase firearms for felons and weapons...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg, Dauphin County will fight illegal dumping: ‘We will find you, and you will be stopped’

The city of Harrisburg and Dauphin County have announced a new push to stop illegal dumping in the city, and to catch and prosecute those responsible. At a joint press conference, the Dauphin County commissioners, Harrisburg mayor Wanda Williams and Dauphin County district attorney Fran Chardo announced that the city would have a new environmental enforcement officer, Pete Baltimore, who would be leading the efforts to catch those dumping garbage illegally in the city.
HARRISBURG, PA
theburgnews.com

Harrisburg, Dauphin County target illegal dumping with new city-focused enforcement officer

Harrisburg and Dauphin County are stepping up their battle against illegal dumping in the city, devoting greater resources and enforcement to the effort. At a press conference on Tuesday, Mayor Wanda Williams and the Dauphin County commissioners announced a joint effort to address the issue through a new city-focused environmental enforcement officer.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County man convicted of murder, arson

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man was convicted of killing a man in 2019 after setting an apartment on fire and attempting to steal a car. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Javen Jackson, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder, arson endangering other persons, and robbery of a motor vehicle after a three-day trial on October 14 in Lancaster County.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Intruder shot by Harrisburg homeowner during attempted burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Oct. 21, Harrisburg police were dispatched to the area of Disbrow and Carnation streets, for a reported attempted burglary and a person shot, according to the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. According to police, Keon Washington allegedly attempted to break into an occupied residence...
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg woman charged with threatening church patrons with firearm

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Harrisburg woman has been charged after allegedly threatening church members with a firearm on Sunday morning. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to Bethel Assembly of God Church in South Middleton Township around 10 a.m. for an armed individual making threats. Troopers...
HARRISBURG, PA
Daily Voice

Armed Harrisburg Woman Coming From York Co. Bulglary Threatened Churchgoers In Carlisle: Police

A 31-year-old Harrisburg woman was armed when she made threats to people heading into a church for services on Sunday morning in Carlisle, Pennsylvania state police say. Amber Leiann Espigh, 31, made the threats to the churchgoers of Bethel Assembly of God Church in the 1400 block of Holly Pike in South Middleton Township. at 10:05 a.m., according to a release issued around 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23.
CARLISLE, PA
iheart.com

Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges

>Three Members of Violent Reading Gang Convicted of Murder, Drug Charges. (Reading, PA) -- The U.S. Attorney's office and Berks County officials have announced that three members of the violent Trinidad Gang in Reading have been convicted of multiple charges for murder, kidnappings and drugs. An announcement by prosecutors Friday said Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, Dewayne Quinones and Mayco Alvarez-Jackson, were found guilty on all counts for violent incidents that happened in 2017 and 2018, including a quadruple homicide. Twelve co-defendants charged in the same investigation previously pleaded guilty. All now await sentencing by a federal judge.
READING, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police open new station in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police have a new home base in upper Dauphin County. The new Lykens station officially opened Tuesday. Located along State Route 209, it is just a few blocks away from the former station. “It’s near and dear to my heart because...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner allegedly attacks two guards

Coal Township, Pa. — An incarcerated man is facing two felony counts for spitting on corrections officers. Dakota Raymond Brodie allegedly taunted one officer in particular after spitting on his upper right brow, police said. The 23-year-old Brodie allegedly said, “You got spit on. You got spit on.” Officer Travis Hartman flushed his eyes out after the incident, according to the affidavit. He was then taken to Geisinger Shamokin Area...
COAL TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County man charged after attempted stabbing; PSP

ELIZABETHVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County man is facing charges after an attempted stabbing in Elizabethville. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers in Lykens responded to a reported attempted stabbing on October 6. Troopers say Damien Scott, 22, allegedly attempted to stab a man with a knife. Troopers...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Pardon Project holds first legal clinic in York

YORK, Pa. — The Pardon Project of York County held its first legal clinic on Oct. 24 to help people with certain criminal convictions apply for pardons and expungements. Dozens attended the clinic, where lawyers from the York County Bar Association and MidPenn Legal Services offered their services pro bono.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County woman flees from police, crashes into home

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman has been arrested after she crashed her car into a residence after fleeing police in Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County. According to police, on Saturday, Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m, officers attempted a traffic stop on a silver Ford Fusion in the area of Londonderry Road and Sir Thomas Court.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York County police K-9 nominated for grant

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — York County Regional Police Department K-9 Nova has been nominated for a national grant. Nova was nominated for the 2022 Aftermath K-9 Grant. This is a national annual grant that awards funds to police departments to help maintain and grow their canine units. Grant...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy