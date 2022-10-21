ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
nbc15.com

MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun. According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Fitchburg police arrest two in shots fired, rollever crash investigation

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police arrested two people in connection with a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road, officials said Tuesday. A 44-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. A 41-year-old woman was arrested on a parole violation. Officers were...
nbc15.com

2 arrested after Fitchburg tactical situation, rollover wreck

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with Monday’s tactical situation outside a Fitchburg residence, according to an update from the police department. The Fitchburg Police Department indicated Tuesday the investigation into the incident is ongoing, after it began when gunshots rang out...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison police searching for multiple motorcyclists who drove recklessly

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple motorcyclists were seen driving recklessly downtown. Police said the motorcyclists eluded officers in the area of West Johnson Street and North Bassett Street on Friday night. One person reported that the bikes were speeding at over 140 mph. ﻿ Police said the license plates were removed from the motorcycles before they...
nbc15.com

Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
nbc15.com

MPD: Shots fired from suspect vehicle hit victim’s hand

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand overnight Sunday after gunfire erupted from a suspect vehicle into one the victim was in, according to the Madison Police Department. The agency stated in an incident report Monday that they found the victim after 2:15 a.m. in...
nbc15.com

Madison vehicle fire ends with exes, and new girlfriend arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire that its owner claims was started by his ex-girlfriend resulted in both of them – as well as the man’s new girlfriend – being arrested, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were alerted to the burning vehicle in...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police searching for suspect in shots fired, rollover crash investigation

FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police said Monday they’re still searching for the suspect believed to be responsible for a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a residential neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road. Lieutenant Andrew McCarthy with the Fitchburg Police Department said officers first responded to the 2900 block of Coho Street around 6:40 a.m. for a report of shots...
nbc15.com

MPD: Vehicle occupants shot at other vehicle, both cars fled scene

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers are investigating a gunfire incident between two vehicles Sunday afternoon. At around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Gammon Rd. after receiving reports of gunshots. According to MPD, two vehicles were involved in the incident. Occupants of...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man shot in hand while in vehicle on Stoughton Road

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was shot in the hand while in his car on Stoughton Road early Sunday. Police said the 22-year-old was in the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road just after 2:15 a.m. when a suspect shot at him from another vehicle. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital....
WausauPilot

Deputy fatally shoots person suspected of weapons violations

OREGON, Wis. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin shot and killed a person suspected of committing several weapons violations, according to authorities. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said dispatchers got a 911 call about a weapons violation in the Village of Oregon about 11 a.m. Sunday and deputies began searching for the suspect. Barrett wasn’t specific about the alleged violation.
nbc15.com

MPD: Witnesses report motorcyclists going 140+ mph in downtown Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Motorcyclists were spotted going way over the limit and driving recklessly through the streets of downtown Madison over the weekend. Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the riders. Pedestrians were outside Friday evening while the riders were driving near the intersection...
fox47.com

Dane Co. Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon

OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found...
Dr. Mozelle Martin

Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered

Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
nbc15.com

Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008, according to updated court records Monday. David Kahl, 56, is set to appear at 9 a.m. Thursday for a plea/sentencing hearing. Kahl...
