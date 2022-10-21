Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
MPD: Sergeant hurt arresting Madison man after domestic disturbance
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department sergeant was injured early Tuesday morning while trying to help arrest a man who was allegedly carrying drugs and gun. According to an MPD report later in the morning, the sergeant suffered what is believed to be a soft tissue injury and was released from a local hospital after being treated.
Fitchburg police arrest two in shots fired, rollever crash investigation
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police arrested two people in connection with a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road, officials said Tuesday. A 44-year-old man faces charges of felon in possession of a firearm and endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm. A 41-year-old woman was arrested on a parole violation. Officers were...
nbc15.com
2 arrested after Fitchburg tactical situation, rollover wreck
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people have been taken into custody in connection with Monday’s tactical situation outside a Fitchburg residence, according to an update from the police department. The Fitchburg Police Department indicated Tuesday the investigation into the incident is ongoing, after it began when gunshots rang out...
Madison police searching for multiple motorcyclists who drove recklessly
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after multiple motorcyclists were seen driving recklessly downtown. Police said the motorcyclists eluded officers in the area of West Johnson Street and North Bassett Street on Friday night. One person reported that the bikes were speeding at over 140 mph. Police said the license plates were removed from the motorcycles before they...
nbc15.com
Police seek identity of man who allegedly followed jogger in Olin Park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are working to identify a man who allegedly followed a jogger Sunday afternoon in Olin Park. The jogger told police that the man was closely following them around 1 p.m. Sunday, according to a Madison Police Department incident report. The jogger was able to move away from the man and then report the incident to police.
nbc15.com
New images of suspect who claimed boyfriend threatened her into robbery attempt
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department released new pictures Monday of the suspect who attempted to rob a Kwik Trip by claiming her boyfriend threatened to kill her if she didn’t do it. All three images are of the woman who came into the store. Two of...
nbc15.com
MPD: Shots fired from suspect vehicle hit victim’s hand
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 22-year-old man was shot in the hand overnight Sunday after gunfire erupted from a suspect vehicle into one the victim was in, according to the Madison Police Department. The agency stated in an incident report Monday that they found the victim after 2:15 a.m. in...
nbc15.com
Madison vehicle fire ends with exes, and new girlfriend arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire that its owner claims was started by his ex-girlfriend resulted in both of them – as well as the man’s new girlfriend – being arrested, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were alerted to the burning vehicle in...
Police investigate after suspect shoots at vehicle on Gammon Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after they said someone shot at another person on Gammon Road. Officers were sent to the 600 block of Gammon Road Sunday just before 1 p.m. Two vehicles were reportedly involved in an incident. Police said one person got out of a vehicle and shot at a person who was getting out of...
Police searching for suspect in shots fired, rollover crash investigation
FITCHBURG, Wis. — Fitchburg police said Monday they’re still searching for the suspect believed to be responsible for a rollover crash and shots-fired call in a residential neighborhood off of Fish Hatchery Road. Lieutenant Andrew McCarthy with the Fitchburg Police Department said officers first responded to the 2900 block of Coho Street around 6:40 a.m. for a report of shots...
nbc15.com
MPD: Vehicle occupants shot at other vehicle, both cars fled scene
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department officers are investigating a gunfire incident between two vehicles Sunday afternoon. At around 1 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 600 block of S. Gammon Rd. after receiving reports of gunshots. According to MPD, two vehicles were involved in the incident. Occupants of...
Man shot in hand while in vehicle on Stoughton Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was shot in the hand while in his car on Stoughton Road early Sunday. Police said the 22-year-old was in the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road just after 2:15 a.m. when a suspect shot at him from another vehicle. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital....
Deputy fatally shoots person suspected of weapons violations
OREGON, Wis. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in Wisconsin shot and killed a person suspected of committing several weapons violations, according to authorities. Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said dispatchers got a 911 call about a weapons violation in the Village of Oregon about 11 a.m. Sunday and deputies began searching for the suspect. Barrett wasn’t specific about the alleged violation.
Brodhead police recover stolen car less than two hours after it was reported stolen
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Brodhead police recovered a stolen car Sunday just two hours after they said the car was reported stolen. Officers were called to the intersection of East 9th Avenue and 13th Street just before 4:15 a.m. after a caller reported seeing people throwing items out of a vehicle into the street and leaving the area. The vehicle...
nbc15.com
MPD: Witnesses report motorcyclists going 140+ mph in downtown Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Motorcyclists were spotted going way over the limit and driving recklessly through the streets of downtown Madison over the weekend. Police are now asking for the public’s help in identifying the riders. Pedestrians were outside Friday evening while the riders were driving near the intersection...
fox47.com
Dane Co. Sheriff's deputy shoots, kills man in Oregon
OREGON, Wis. — The Dane County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy shot and killed a man in Oregon Sunday afternoon. Officials said that around 11 a.m. Sunday, police received an emergency call about a weapons violation and began looking for the suspect. Four hours later, a deputy found...
nbc15.com
Stolen car found several blocks away from owner in Brodhead, interior heavily damaged
BRODHEAD, Wis. (WMTV) - Brodhead Police located a stolen car several blocks away from its owner on Sunday. At around 4:15 a.m., officers arrived at the intersection of East 9th Avenue (CTH T) and 13th Street after receiving a report of occupants throwing items from a car onto the street before fleeing.
Trial dates set for men charged in fatal shooting outside Dane County Jail
MADISON, Wis. — Two men accused of shooting and killing a man outside the Dane County Jail earlier this year will have their day in court next summer. Amond Galtney, 26, and Demone Cummins, 21, are charged in the death of Dwayne Lee Collins Jr., 32 of Fitchburg. Not guilty pleas were entered for both men in May. Online court...
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks Uncovered
Waukesha County Wisconsin prosecutors claim that Darrell Brooks drove his SUV through the Waukesha parade on November 21, 2021. As a result, he is accused of killing six and injuring more than 60 people. He had met up with his now ex-girlfriend at the park and in fact, had run her over with that same SUV earlier that same month.
nbc15.com
Plea hearing scheduled for suspect in 2008 killing of UW-Madison student
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A plea hearing has been scheduled for this week for the man charged with allegedly killing a University of Wisconsin- Madison student in 2008, according to updated court records Monday. David Kahl, 56, is set to appear at 9 a.m. Thursday for a plea/sentencing hearing. Kahl...
