ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billboard

Paris Hilton Gets a Tom Cruise Deepfake to Serenade Her With Elton John & Britney Spears’ Song: Watch

By Hannah Dailey
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Hold me closer, Tommy Deepfake. In a bizarre video posted by Paris Hilton to TikTok Thursday (Oct. 20), the DJ tells a viral Tom Cruise impersonator, who uses deepfake technology to cosplay the actor, to serenade her with one of her favorite songs: “ Hold Me Closer ,” Elton John ‘s 2022 duet with Britney Spears , which is an update of his 1971 classic hit “Tiny Dancer.”

In the video, Paris and the faux Tom Cruise lean against a kitchen counter, the former in a bubblegum pink tracksuit and the latter in a checkered bathrobe. “Tom, can you sing me that song again?” Hilton asks, sipping from a bedazzled cup. “You know which one.”

“Hold me closer, tiny dancer/ Count the headlights on the highway,” sings the fake Cruise. “Lay me down in sheets of linen/ You had a busy day today.”

But while the impromptu kitchen concert was Paris’ idea, she wasn’t impressed by the results. “It’s good but not great. You should stick to acting,” she tells fake Tom.

“Yeah … I probably should,” he replies, slightly embarrassed.

“Nothing like being serenaded with my favorite @Britney Spears and @Elton John song,” the former Simple Life star captioned the TikTok, writing one of her signature catchphrases in the hashtags: “#ThatsHot #ButCouldBeHotter.”

Hilton also tagged her serenader’s TikTok page, confirming him to be @deeptomcruise, an account with nearly 4 million followers that went viral for posting absurd videos starring a very convincing Tom Cruise lookalike. It turned out to be the deepfake editing work of AI artist Chris Umé, who manipulates the face of stand-in Miles Fisher — the real-life man standing next to Paris in her TikTok — to look identical to the Top Gun star.

Watch Paris Hilton get serenaded by a Tom Cruise deepfake below:

@parishilton

Nothing like being serenaded with my favorite @Britney Spears and @Elton John song 😹 #ThatsHot #ButCouldBeHotter @Tom

♬ Hold Me Closer – Elton John & Britney Spears
More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Sam Smith & Kim Petras‘ ’Unholy’ Hits No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100

Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy” ascends to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart, marking each artist’s first leader on the list. Plus, Lil Baby launches three songs in the Hot 100’s top 10 – “California Breeze”; “Forever,” featuring Fridayy; and “Real Spill” – at Nos. 4, 8 and 10, respectively, upping his count to 13 career top 10s. All three tracks are from his new album It’s Only Me, which bounds in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The Hot 100 blends all-genre U.S. streaming (official audio and official video), radio airplay and sales data. All charts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Grooves to a Soft Rock Classic by Peter Frampton for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson channeled Peter Frampton for her latest “Kellyoke” on Monday (Oct. 24) by performing his soft rock hit “Baby, I Love Your Way.” “Shadows move so long before my eyes/ And they’re moving across the page/ And don’t, oh no, no, hesitate/ ‘Cause your love just won’t wait/ Ooo baby, I love your way, every day/ I wanna tell you I love your way, every day/ Wanna be with you night and day,” she sang, giving the floor to a sumptuous saxophone solo by a member of her house band Y’all. Related Kelly Clarkson Sounds Like an 'Angel' With This Monica...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Turns Country Balladeer With Trisha Yearwood Favorite for ‘Kellyoke’

Kelly Clarkson channeled her best Trisha Yearwood on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to belt out “How Do I Live” for her latest Kellyoke musical number on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “How do I get through one night without you/ If I had to live without you, what kind of life would that be?/ Oh and I, I need you in my arms, need you to hold/ You’re my world, my heart, my soul/ If you ever leave/ Baby you would take away everything good in my life/ And tell me now/ How do I live without you?” she sang, wearing a yellow...
Billboard

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Set to Co-Host 2022 MTV EMAs

Rita Ora and writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi will host the 2022 MTV EMAs, which are set to broadcast live from Düsseldorf, Germany on Sunday, Nov. 13. Harry Styles is this year’s top nominee. Ora previously hosted the EMAs in 2017. Related Harry Styles Leads 2022 MTV EMAs Nominations: Full List 10/25/2022 Ora reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2014 as a featured artist on Iggy Azalea’s “Black Widow.” Waititi won both an Oscar and a Grammy for his work on the 2020 film Jojo Rabbit. His Oscar was for best adapted screenplay; his Grammy, for best compilation soundtrack for visual media. “I’m thrilled to be...
Billboard

Dita Von Teese Says It Was a ‘True Pleasure’ Working With Taylor Swift in ‘Bejeweled’ Video

Dita Von Teese opened up Tuesday (Oct. 25) about what it was like to dance with Taylor Swift in her magical music video for Midnights album cut “Bejeweled.” In the fairytale-inspired clip, the famed burlesque performer plays the Fairy Goddess to the superstar’s Cinderella, and even performs alongside the superstar in giant matching martini glasses covered in Swarovski crystals. Related Taylor Swift Hits the Elusive Million Mark by Making 'Midnights' an Inescapable Event 10/25/2022 “I had a wonderful time working with Taylor’s stylist Joseph Cassell on creating the costumes with Catherine D’Lish, and coaching Taylor on the act… and what a delight to perform alongside her for the video!” the...
Men's Health

LeAnn Rimes Asks Fans for Prayers After 'Traumatic' Day With Her Husband

LeAnn Rimes recently shared a concerning message on Instagram. The "god's work" singer took to her Instagram stories on Sunday and revealed that her husband Eddie Cibrian had hurt himself, and that the couple had spent the day in the emergency room. "Spend a prayer up for this man," Rimes wrote with a beautiful photo of her with Cibrian. "He hurt himself today, and we spent all day in the ER! Today was traumatic, but healing is beginning now!"
Billboard

Scotty McCreery and Wife Gabi Welcome First Child: ‘We Have Begun a Grand New Adventure’

Scotty McCreery and his wife, Gabi, have welcomed their first child, son Merrick Avery McCreery, who was born Oct. 24 at 4:34 a.m. ET in Raleigh, N.C. The couple’s son is named after Gabi’s father, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III, and will be called Avery. Related First Country: Thomas Rhett, Scotty McCreery, Tanya Tucker & More 10/25/2022 “Next to his mother, he is the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen,” North Carolina native McCreery said via a statement. “We have been waiting and preparing all year, and now we are so excited to have our little man here with us. We have begun a...
RALEIGH, NC
Billboard

From ‘Fearless’ to ‘Reputation,’ Which Taylor Swift Tour Was Your Favorite? Vote!

It’s been four long years since Taylor Swift wrapped her last world tour, and you could say quite a lot has happened in the interim. Not only has the superstar churned out a mind-boggling amount of musical output — including four albums of original music and re-recordings of 2008’s Fearless and 2012’s Red — but the world has gone through a global pandemic and countless other major events as well. Oh, and did we forget to mention Taylor also debuted her 2020 Sundance documentary Miss Americana, directed her first short film for the 10-minute version of “All Too Well” and very...
Billboard

How to Watch ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 31 on Disney+

Dancing With the Stars is back for its 31st season, which premiered on Disney+ on Sept. 19, with an all new star-studded cast that includes Jordin Sparks, Jessie James Decker, Shangela, Charli D’Amelio and more. Tyra Banks returns as host alongside new co-host Alfonso Ribeiro. Also returning: longtime judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Derek Hough. See below for everything you need to know and how to watch Dancing With the Stars. Dancing With the Stars: Premiere Date & Time New episodes of Dancing With the Stars premiere on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Disney+. Michael Bublé will guest judge...
Billboard

10 Cool New Pop Songs to Get You Through The Week: Ellie Goulding, Kimbra, PVRIS & More

Looking for some motivation to help power you through the start of another work week? We feel you, and with some stellar new pop tunes, we’ve got you covered. These 10 tracks from artists including Ellie Goulding, Kimbra, PVRIS and Blu DeTiger will get you energized to take on the week. Pop any of these gems into your personal playlists — or scroll to the end of the post for a custom playlist of all 10. Ellie Goulding, “Let It Die” “Now the lights are dimming,” Ellie Goulding sings on her propulsive new track “Let It Die” — a sly callback to her breakout hit,...
Billboard

Tove Lo Talks Fears of Losing Herself, Body Image on New Album ‘Dirt Femme’: Watch

Tove Lo released new album Dirt Femme on Oct. 14 via her independent label, Pretty Swede Records, and to support the album, the Swedish singer sat down with Billboard News to talk about how the record plays into her idea of femininity and the LGBTQ community and more. The 34-year explains that the album discusses her “fears of losing myself” in addition to femininity. “I had this feeling when I was out of my record deal I didn’t have any music out really, I wasn’t writing, I wasn’t feeling inspired and then I got married so now I’m living this life...
Billboard

You Have to See Mariah Carey Twinning With Daughter Monroe on Mommy & Me Night Out in NYC

Mariah Carey hit the town in New York City on Saturday night with 11-year-old daughter Monroe Cannon in tow for an adorable mommy-and-me date night. “Mom/Daughter Duo Hair Extravaganzas!!! #Thehairtales,” the icon captioned the snap of herself and the female half of Dem Babies in matching, curly hairstyles pulled back with braids and all-black ensembles. In the photo, Carey gazes lovingly down at her daughter while Monroe grins directly at the camera. Related Mariah Carey Announces Pair of 'Merry Christmas to All' Concerts 10/24/2022 Earlier this month, Mimi enlisted Monroe and her brother Moroccan to help remind fans that it’s almost time...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

Cardi B and Madonna Make Amends After Rapper Calls Out Queen of Pop for ‘Disrespect’

Cardi B and Madonna have patched things up following comments the Queen of Pop made while reflecting on the 30-year anniversary of her Sex coffee table book. Related Cardi B Fires Back at Madonna After Being Mentioned in Star's 'Sex' Book Reflection: 'Don't Insult… 10/23/2022 On Sunday morning (Oct. 23), the superstar rapper fired off a series of now-deleted tweets expressing that she felt disrespected by comments Madge made on her Instagram Story the previous evening about how the iconic singer helped pave the way for other female artists expressing their sexuality. “30 years ago I published a book called S.E.X. In addition to photos...
Billboard

Fans Choose Taylor Swift‘s ’Midnights‘ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

Taylor Swift‘s new album Midnights has topped this week’s new music poll. Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Oct. 21) on Billboard, choosing Midnights as their favorite new music release of the past week. Swift’s latest release brought in more than 66% of the vote, beating out new music by Carly Rae Jepsen, Shakira and Ozuna, Arctic Monkeys and more. Related Every Song Ranked on Taylor Swift's 'Midnights' 10/23/2022 As of Saturday (Oct. 22), Midnights was off to a record-breaking start in sales in the U.S. after its first day of release. According to initial reports, the album has sold more than 800,000 copies in the...
Billboard

Here‘s Why Swifties Think Taylor Swift Is Teasing ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’

Taylor Swift unveiled the whimsical music video for “Bejeweled” on Tuesday (Oct. 25), and Swifties are convinced the visual hints at Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) being the next album in the superstar’s lineup of re-recordings. The Easter eggs start even before the Midnights track kicks in, with an instrumental version of Speak Now album cut “Enchanted” playing on the violin. (It should be noted that Swift also chose to release her new visual at the stroke of midnight on the 12th anniversary of the 2010 album’s original release.) Related Taylor Swift Hints at 'Midnights' Tour: 'I Think I Should Do It' 10/25/2022 However, the...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Hints at ‘Midnights’ Tour: ‘I Think I Should Do It’

Midnights is already a hit. Spotify has told us, charts compilers on both side of the Atlantic have confirmed it, Swifties spread it on social media. Will Swift present the album to fans in venues around the globe? Don’t bet against it. Swift stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday night (Oct. 24) for a chat, and some hints at concerts to come. When Fallon asked if a tour was on her mind, her first in four years, Swift responded. “I think I should do it.” With a little more prompting, “I should do it.” And a nudge on when...
Billboard

Adele’s ‘I Drink Wine’ Video Is Coming Very, Very Soon

Time to pop the corks, because Adele took to social media on Tuesday (Oct. 25) to reveal that her music video for “I Drink Wine” will be arriving on Wednesday. “The I Drink Wine video was the first one I shot for this album. And it’s finally coming out tomorrow!!” she tweeted. “I’m excited for you to see it and I can’t wait to see some of you tonight!” The announcement featured an eight-second teaser clip, in which a pianist is seen playing atop a curved bridge amid a magical, sunset-hued river landscape, as the 34-year-old singer floats on a boat beneath...
Billboard

Taylor Swift Could Scoop a ‘Midnights’ Trifecta on U.K. Singles Chart

Taylor Swift’s Midnights is already a record-setter. Now, Swift’s new studio album is set to crush the U.K. charts. Based on sales and streaming data from the first 48 hours in the cycle, Swift could snag the top three spots on the Official U.K. Chart. Swift’s “Anti-Hero” leads the chart blast and is on track to give the U.S. singing star her second U.K. leader, after 2017’s “Look What You Made Me Do.” “Anti-Hero” got a push with its official music video, which dropped Friday (Oct. 21), following the release proper of Midnights. Swifties were already tuned-into the track, thanks to the singer...
Billboard

Mariah Carey Announces Pair of ‘Merry Christmas to All’ Concerts

Mariah Carey has some big plans for the holiday season. The reigning queen of all things red and green announced a pair of Christmas shows on Monday morning (Oct. 24) at which she will deck the halls with all her jingle bell best with a set of her classic holiday songs. “It’s almost time NEW YORK + Toronto!!!” she wrote. “Come celebrate Christmas with me this December! lil’ excited lil’ excited to be back on stage and get festive with everybody!!” Related Sam Smith Wants to Collaborate on a Christmas Song With Mariah Carey: 'I Love Mariah' 10/24/2022 Tickets for the shows — Dec....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

K-Pop Star Lee Chanhyuk Gets Head Buzzed While Singing New Single ‘Panorama’: Watch the Performance-Art Production

While K-pop performances are synonymous with coordinated choreography and flashy stage setups, singer-producer Lee Chanhyuk brought something entirely new — and shocking — to the live stage. In support of his newly released album Error on Oct. 17, Chanhyuk took to the South Korean music television program Inkigayo to deliver one of the first performances of the LP’s lead single “Panorama.” But instead of bringing the synth-pop cut to life with a dramatic spotlight and onstage mirror like he did previously, the singer opened his performance sitting completely still in a chair and wouldn’t move until the cameras cut. With just the stand holding a...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy