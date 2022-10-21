ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

Job outlook continues to look bright in South Carolina, Georgia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Job openings continue to outpace the number of South Carolina residents looking for work. Meanwhile, Georgia has reached an all-time high in the number of jobs. New numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show South Carolina’s labor market “remains dynamic as it has been...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Ga., S.C. rank in top 10 for fatal traffic crash costs

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina rank top 10 in traffic crash death costs according to a new road accident report. According to Fasig Brooks, a personal injury lawyer team, the research report revealed the total cost of traffic collisions across each US state. Georgia ranks number 5...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Early voters continue massive turnout here, across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. - More than 1 million Georgians have already voted in the state’s 2022 midterm elections, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Tuesday. The announcement came with exactly two weeks remaining until election day, Nov. 8. Early voting ends Nov. 4, the Friday before Election Day. As of...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Gas prices fall in Georgia, South Carolina over past week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina gas prices have slightly decreased in the past week, following a national trend. According to AAA, Georgia’s gas prices have decreased by 5 cents from last week’s average, declining to $3.20 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel. Augusta saw a...
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

Earthquake in Virginia felt in North Carolina early Tuesday morning

SPARTA, N.C. — An earthquake in Virginia Tuesday morning was felt in parts of North Carolina, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The 2.6 magnitude quake was reported at about 5:25 a.m. in Independence, Virginia, which is near the North Carolina border. The USGS is reporting about 80...
VIRGINIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Powerball jackpot grows to biggest jackpot of the year

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Education Lottery officials said the Powerball’s top prize has grown to the largest jackpot of 2022 and the fifth-largest ever offered. When Wednesday’s drawing is held, anyone who matches all six numbers will win a $700 million jackpot. The jackpot run has...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: Moments from the 2022 South Carolina State Fair

The South Carolina State Fair is a 12-day event hosted by the State Agricultural and Mechanical Society of South Carolina. The fair features a variety of rides, games and food for patrons to enjoy. This year’s SC State Fair arrived in Columbia on Oct. 12 and closed on Oct. 22, 2022. Photos captured by Calista Pushman | The Daily Gamecock and Xavier Martin | The Daily Gamecock.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

S.C. teachers and students celebrate International Bat Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is celebrating International Bat Week, with teachers and students across the Palmetto State. The department is asking teachers to encourage their students to participate in a drawing contest, while educating them about bats and the benefits they...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

What manufacturing workers earn in South Carolina

Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau of Labor Statistics recorded […]
GEORGIA STATE
WYFF4.com

South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

South Carolina early voting begins: Where you can vote

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina voters can begin casting their ballots in the 2022 General Election starting Monday. The South Carolina Election Commission said the voting period runs from Oct 24 until Nov. 5. Voters are required to present a valid photo ID. IDs being accepted include:. SC...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
tinybeans.com

5 Perfect Days of Family, Food and Fun in South Carolina

Every family looks for that perfect vacation spot that offers relaxation and a ton of family-friendly fun. Add a few spectacular hidden gems, delicious food and epic natural beauty, and you’ll discover South Carolina. Head to South Carolina to relax on miles of pristine beaches, take a family hike...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WRDW-TV

Two weeks remain before Georgia’s nationally watched 2022 midterms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Georgians continuing to cast early ballots in historic numbers, two weeks remain until Nov. 8, election day for the state’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections. Early voting ends the Friday before election day, which is Nov. 4. More than 660,000 voters cast...
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Early voting gets underway in South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. - Early voting is now taking place in South Carolina. Some of the big races on the ballots include the governor race with incumbent Republican Henry McMaster and Democratic candidate Joe Cunningham. The superintendent of education race features Lisa Ellis and Ellen Weaver. This is only the second...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Early voting numbers already setting records in Aiken County

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - People are coming out to cast their ballots across South Carolina, where a new law allows early voting without a reason. On the first day of early voting in the state, election officials reported a record number of voters in just Aiken County alone. Cynthia Holland is the executive director of voter registration and elections in Aiken County.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC

