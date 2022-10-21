Read full article on original website
wgel.com
Greenville Trunk Or Treat Is Thursday
The annual Greenville Chamber of Commerce Trunk or Treat for is Thursday, October 27, in downtown Greenville. The hours are 4 to 6:30 p.m. While it is still downtown, the Halloween Trunk or Treat will be set up in a new configuration. Businesses and organizations are invited to park vehicles...
wgel.com
Marge Childerson
Marge Childerson, 86, of Greenville, IL, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at her home, surrounded by loving family. She was born to Erwin John and Margaret Anna (Wolters) Essenpreis, on March 14, 1936, in Breese, IL. She married Roger Milton Childerson, in Breese, on February 9, 1956. He preceded her in death on June 28, 2003.
wgel.com
Bond County Law Enforcement Fundraiser
The Bond County Law Enforcement Association’s annual fundraising event will be Saturday, November 5, with doors opening at 4:30 PM. Dinner will be from 5 to 6:30 PM and additional activities follow at 7 PM. Tickets are $25 per person or $40 per couple.
wgel.com
Greenville Chamber Program Tuesday Morning
Another Greenville Chamber of Commerce New Faces /State of the City and State of the State program has been scheduled for Tuesday, October 25. It will start at 7:30 a.m. on the third floor of the SMART Center. State Senator Jason Plummer will be a special guest. Representatives from the...
wgel.com
Bond County Animal Control September Report
Bond County Animal Control Officer Jim Hess has released his report of activities during September. Seventeen dogs were impounded in addition to 25 cats. Nine of the dogs were released to their owners. One dog and 18 cats were euthanized. Hess released eight cats to the Bond County Humane Society...
recordpatriot.com
Pedestrian struck in downtown Edwardsville
A pedestrian was struck Tuesday morning at the intersection of Vandalia Street and Main Street. At approximately 9:15 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a driver in a vehicle making a right-hand turn from Vandalia Street onto Main Street on a green light. The pedestrian was not in the crosswalk.
Drought Reveals Century Old Shipwreck Hidden in Mississippi River
No one's exactly sure where it came from, but the ongoing drought has revealed a more than 100-year-old shipwreck that was hidden in the Mississippi River. Archeologists think they know what this vessel is and why it sank though. As we shared a few days ago, the near-record low levels...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, October 22nd, 2022
Salem Police arrested a 52-year-old Salem woman for alleged battery, disorderly conduct, and driving on a suspended license following a disturbance that began outside her home Friday afternoon. Police reports indicate Margie Woodward of the 500 block of East Olive was outside her home yelling towards a neighbor. When the neighbor went to her yard to find out what was wrong, Woodward allegedly struck her. Woodward then reportedly got in her car, spun her tires, and left at a high rate of speed northbound on North Marion Street. She then reportedly traveled through East Lawn Cemetery at a high rate of speed before officers lost sight of her vehicle. When another officer spotted her later, he followed her home and she was arrested without further incident. Woodward was taken to the Marion County Jail where she was later released on a notice to appear in court.
Shooting Friday night near Busch Stadium leaves 1 injured
ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot Friday night while walking from Busch Stadium to a nearby apartment complex. Police said four people were leaving the stadium on Clark Avenue in downtown St. Louis when they heard a loud argument happening between people they did not know and gunshots rang out just before 10:30 p.m. Friday at Lasalle Lane and St. Ange Avenue.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, October 24th, 2022
Wamac Police arrested 34-year-old Randi Taylor of South Mulberry in Sandoval on multiple offenses following a Sunday traffic stop. Randi Taylor of South Mulberry was taken to the Marion County Jail for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia and for driving on a revoked license. A homeless Salem man, 31-year-old...
3 dead, 5 wounded in 6 separate Sunday St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — A string of St. Louis Sunday shootings left several victims dead or wounded. At about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old woman was transported by EMS to an area hospital after a shooting at Delmar Boulevard and Clara Avenue. She had suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm, but she was conscious and breathing.
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
wgel.com
MG FFA Soil Judging Results
Five members from the Mulberry Grove FFA competed in the Soil Judging CDE at Kaskaskia College in Centralia on October 12. The team consisted of Addison Hebenstreit, Megan Schewe, Megan Mollett, Micah Greenwood, and Aaron Cook. 1st place team was St. Elmo with 1,123 points; 2nd place team was Mulberry...
KMOV
Day after shooting at South City high school, gun found on students at two other local schools
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A 15-year-old student brought a gun to Belleville East High School and a student brought a gun to Hazelwood West High School Tuesday. School officials in Belleville were told about social media chatter that showed a 15-year-old student handling a gun before school Tuesday. The school resource officer and campus patrol located the 15-year-old and a 14-year-old student. They conducted a search and found a gun and ammunition, police say. Both teens were arrested. Police do not believe the gun was displayed at school.
wgel.com
Structure & Field Fire In Mulberry Grove
Mulberry Grove firefighters responded to a report of a field fire, possibly involving a combine, Sunday at 9:46 PM in the 1800 block of Old Park Ave. Greenville and Keyesport fire personnel provided mutual aid. Upon arrival, crews found the blaze was actually in an unoccupied house and had spread...
southernillinoisnow.com
Two Marion County Jail inmates charged in connection with weekend fight
Two Marion County Jail inmates face new charges of aggravated battery following a fight in a Marion County Jail cell on Saturday. 27-year-old Matthew Woods of North Maple in Centralia is charged with striking another inmate in the head with his first. 29-year-old Mantez Duncan of Cormick Street in Centralia...
southernillinoisnow.com
2nd person charged in connection with Centralia residential burglary
Bond has been set at $75,000 for a 38-year-old Centralia man who is the second to be arrested in connection with a residential burglary broken up in progress as a result of a motion detector. Police took Christopher Owens of South Walnut Street into custody on Wednesday in connection with...
wgel.com
Adyson Bearley Named All-Tournament
The Greenville High School junior varsity volleyball team played in the Lincoln Tournament this past Saturday. Lady Comets sophomore Adyson Bearley was named to the all-tournament team. The Lady Comets placed sixth out of eight teams.
KSDK
Suspect in custody after shooting at St. Louis school
A suspect has been taken into custody after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. Three people were injured in a shooting at Central VPA High School.
