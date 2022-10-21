ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
coastalreview.org

Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say

Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
abcnews4.com

Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

