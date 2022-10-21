MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the Grand Strand recovers from Hurricane Ian, some things will take longer than others to come back to normal. Myrtle Beach State Park is home to a mile stretch of sand dunes and multiple sea-turtle nests. During the storm, officials said the dunes lost between 10 and 30 feet of width and five to six feet of height.

