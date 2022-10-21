Read full article on original website
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police take barricaded person into custody; crews work to put fire out at home
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Police have taken a man into custody who was barricaded inside a Myrtle Beach home for several hours on Tuesday. Officers were called around 8:30 a.m. to the area of Longleaf Circle which is between 38th Avenue North and 44th Avenue North for a domestic situation.
WLTX.com
Man accused of embezzling $2 million from Air Power Inc, bought Myrtle Beach condo, jet skis, boats, four-wheelers, cars, golf carts, DOJ says
HIGH POINT, N.C. — A Lexington man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to embezzling $2 million from a business in High Point and stealing $750 thousand in pandemic relief fund money. 62-year-old, Samuel Allen Mouzon, will spend 41 months behind bars and serve three years of supervised...
Crews continue working to restore power in Surfside Beach area after crash on Highway 17 Business
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Power has been restored to all but about a dozen Santee Cooper customers affected after a utility pole was damaged in a crash Tuesday morning in the Surfside Beach area. The crash at about 6:45 a.m. initially knocked out power to about 3,000 customers along Highway 17 Business between 17th […]
WMBF
Police arrest person accused of climbing over Myrtle Beach airport gate, going onto runway
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Aircraft operations had to be temporarily halted after the airport said someone ran onto the runway. The Horry County General Aviation said at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday, a person climbed over a perimeter gate at Myrtle Beach International Airport and went on the runway. The...
cbs17
Hurricane Ian damaged sand dunes, threatened sea turtle nests, Myrtle Beach park ranger says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the Grand Strand recovers from Hurricane Ian, some things will take longer than others to come back to normal. Myrtle Beach State Park is home to a mile stretch of sand dunes and multiple sea-turtle nests. During the storm, officials said the dunes lost between 10 and 30 feet of width and five to six feet of height.
FBI involved after barricade situation in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police remained at the scene Tuesday afternoon where a barricaded man in Myrtle Beach shot at officers, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Vest told News13 the FBI is involved. Police said they were called to the area of Longleaf Circle at about 8:30 […]
Conway murder suspect asks judge to allow travel to North Carolina so she could help remodel a church
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County woman who is accused of murder wants her bond conditions to be modified to allow her to travel to North Carolina to help remodel a church with her employer, according to documents obtained by News13. Meagan Jackson is requesting to be allowed to temporarily travel from Horry […]
Myrtle Beach firefighter hopes to continue serving community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — This week for First Responder Friday, we’re highlighting William Ishmael, a firefighter with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department. “The culmination of it is seeing that that person or those individuals involved, came out on top of the situation,” Ishmael said. For nearly 12 years now, Ishmael has been serving the […]
Injuries reported in rollover crash near Myrtle Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Injuries were reported Tuesday afternoon in a rollover crash near Myrtle Beach, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The SCHP incident map shows the crash happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the area of Forestbrook Road and Fantasy Harbour Boulevard. A photo from a News13 crew shows one car that […]
WMBF
‘He brought joy to a countless number of people:’ Former Myrtle Beach Pelicans team dog dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans announced on social media Tuesday, the passing of their former team dog, Deuce. Deuce, the Pelicans team dog from 2008 through the 2018 season, passed away at the age of 14. He was the team’s second team dog, passing the torch...
Walk-On’s opens new Surfside Beach-area location
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux opened its new location in the Surfside Beach area on Monday. The new restaurant is located at 101 N. Strand Parkway across from the Target. The first 100 guests were entered into a drawing to win free Walk On’s for one year, according to a news […]
wpde.com
Tear gas used to capture barricaded man that shot at officers with gun, fireworks: Police
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police have arrested a barricaded suspect, and worked to put out a fire at the home where the incident took place. Officers responded to the scene in the area of Long Leaf Circle for a domestic violence call that had been reported. When officers...
Tractor-trailer overturns, closes road in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A tractor-trailer overturned early Monday morning, blocking a section of Saint Delights Road, according to Georgetown County Fire & EMS. No one was hurt in the crash, which happened at about 6 a.m. in the area of Dawhoo Lake Road. Saint Delight Road was closed between Walker Road and Windum […]
WMBF
Myrtle Beach grocery shopper buys $1M lotto ticket
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Myrtle Beach won $1 million playing the lottery. Someone visiting the Kroger store on Renee Drive purchased a Powerball ticket for Saturday’s drawing worth $1 million, according to South Carolina lottery officials. The five white-ball numbers drawn Saturday were 19,...
coastalreview.org
Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say
Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
abcnews4.com
Community, Myrtle Beach business raise funds to cover lunch debt at Carolina Forest school
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — What started as an announcement to parents through social media turned into the community rallying for students at one local elementary school. The cafeteria department at Carolina Forest Elementary school made a statement on Facebook on Oct. 22, notifying parents that students with outstanding balances of $20 or more would have to receive a sandwich and juice for lunch.
Dog rescued from camper fire near Loris, Horry County Fire Rescue says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One dog was rescued unharmed Saturday evening from a camper fire near Loris, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 6 p.m. in the 2000 block of Hagan Road after an outside fire extended to a camper, HCFR said. The Loris Fire Department assisted HCFR with the […]
Seagate Village neighborhood in Myrtle Beach celebrates 20 years
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Seagate Village, a local 800-home neighborhood, celebrated its 20-year anniversary on Saturday in Myrtle Beach, according to a Myrtle Beach City Government announcement. Dozens of residents gathered in honor of this special occasion. Those in attendance included 91-year-old Pat James, one of the first Seagate Village residents who has […]
Docs: Florence County deputy accused of telling drug suspects about 911 tip among 6 fired this year
Editor’s note: We have removed one of the deputy’s names from the story after SLED said the solicitor’s office declined to prosecute the case. FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County deputy accused of tipping off suspected drug dealers about a 911 call is one of six deputies who have been fired from the […]
WMBF
Carolina Forest family preps annual haunted house for the community
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - In the month of October, many families plan their Halloween costumes or even plan a spooky party, but the Dorenbos family takes the Halloween tradition to the next level. Located in Carolina Forest, the Oakbury haunted house has been an icon in the community,. It’s...
